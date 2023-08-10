PITTSFORD — It has been almost four years since Shane Ray walked out of an NFL tunnel on gameday. Four years since he’s seen fans stretching their arms out for a high-five or just to catch a glimpse as he runs by. Four years since he’s felt the roar of the crowd and the energy on the field before a game.
On Saturday, Ray is scheduled to appear in his first NFL game — preseason or otherwise — since playing a preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens Aug. 29, 2019, in Washington. He was released the following day.
A 2015 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Ray hadn’t caught on with an NFL team since 2019 until emerging with the Bills on a tryout during rookie minicamp after two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. A lingering wrist injury kept Ray from performing as desired and NFL teams from taking interest.
Now healthy, Ray has a chance to get back on an NFL field and a chance to make a final roster for the first time since 2018.
“The road that I had to go through, I never for once thought that my talent level was low or anything like that,” Ray told the Gazette after practice Thursday. “I always felt like this is where I was supposed to be. I still feel like I’m grinding to be one of the best pass rushers I can be, football player I can be every day. ... I was very grateful for every moment (of training camp), just taking it in and I was even more grateful for this to show everybody that I still got a lot to bring to the table.”
As Ray spoke, there was no pain in his wrist, but it was clear by the inflection of his voice that it had been seared into his brain. Feeling some pain during training camp with the Broncos in 2017, he was given an X-ray instead of an MRI and it showed the bones of his wrist still intact, but not that he had torn ligaments. Then, Ray suited up normally for Denver’s first padded practice of training camp in 2017.
POP.
By the end of the day, his bones were destroyed and his wrist was completely dislocated. He doesn’t remember exactly how the pop in his wrist happened or which play, but knows it happened on an ordinary play.
“At one point, I wasn’t getting blood flow to my wrist,” Ray said. “So every day that I woke up, I would have pain. I would have serious pain, not like just, ‘Oh, I can get through it’ football pain. I’m a football player, so I know how to tolerate and deal with pain, but it was pain that I couldn’t get over.”
A year after an eight-sack season, Ray was limited to one sack in eight games and one in 11 games during 2018 before being placed on injured reserve for wrist surgery. The Broncos declined his fifth-year option and he went to training camp with Baltimore, but he had no range of motion in his wrist and a defensive end who relies heavily on his hands, he wasn’t the same player anymore.
Ray required three wrist surgeries. Even to Ray, it was unfathomable to think a wrist injury could be so debilitating, but it took him almost 2 ½ years to have the strength to perform a push-up.
Instead of retiring, Ray didn’t play in 2020, but signed with Toronto in February 2021, making two sacks in 18 games over two seasons. Since finally getting a chance with the Bills at 30 years old, Ray has shown glimpses of the talent that led him to being a first-round pick.
Ray has been in the backfield frequently during camp, including Sunday’s practice, when he recorded two sacks and blew up a play that led to another. But Ray has yet to garner first-team reps, despite some time with the No. 2 defensive and special teams units.
Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against the Colts, though, is an opportunity for Ray to prove that he belongs on an NFL roster.
“I’ve come out here every single day, I’ve been dominant in everything that they’ve asked me to do,” Ray said. “The best thing that you can ever do, instead of talking about it, is put it on tape and it’s up for my coaches and everybody else to decide, but I’m very confident in what I’ve done in this camp. ... I’m just going to keep stacking up and this next game, it’ll be an opportunity for me to do it again.”
Allen, Diggs ruled out for first preseason game
The Bills concluded training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday and look ahead to their first preseason game against the Colts on Saturday, but it will be without Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said neither player will play in the game and “maybe one or two others,” but most of the starters will see action. McDermott confirmed Allen will not sit out the entire preseason, but did not say which game or how long the starters would play in the preseason.
“You evaluate the whole part, just overall how you factor in the practices, you factor in the red and blue environments as somewhat of a different practice and now we’ll be able to factor in a game,” McDermott said. “Because that’s ultimately the environment we’re going to be in so it’s not a knee-jerk reaction in any way, shape, or form, but you factor everything that you can and you also know day to day where we’re at. So I’m anxious to see our players play.”
Without Allen and Diggs, there are still some key position battles to watch, including middle linebacker, cornerback and right guard. Terrel Bernard may have a slight edge on Tyrel Dodson at middle linebacker, but Saturday is expected to be his first NFL action at the position.
Cornerback is still a toss-up, with Kaiir Elam getting the first round of first-team reps Thursday and his count has continued to rise over the last week. However, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford are still very much in play and McDermott would like to see more out of some players in the key battles.
“At some positions I wish one guy would have just kind of really separated himself, per se, but it hasn’t happened and some of that’s due to the competition,” McDermott said. “Both players kind of, one has a good day then the next day the other one comes back and has a better day. But overall, I think it’s too early at this point having not even played a game to make a clear-cut decision either way.”
NOTES: FB Reggie Gilliam, RB Damien Harris and S Cam Lewis did not practice Thursday, while DE Von Miller and LB Tyler Matakevich are still on the PUP list. DT Jordan Phillips, DE Leonard Floyd and WR Isaiah Coulter were limited participants.
