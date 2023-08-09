PITTSFORD — Instead of bolting for the locker room after practice, Spencer Brown signed autographs for 40 minutes.
Footballs, jerseys, T-shirts, lanyards and even a few arms — if Brown didn’t sign for every kid who asked, he came close. And then he capped by performing the Griddy with a smile on his face at the request of some young fans.
The Bills third-year right tackle is enjoying training camp a whole lot more than he did a year ago. After two weeks, players are itching to wrap up camp at St. John Fisher on Thursday, but at this time last year, Brown was simply miserable.
He called it the worst year of his life.
Brown entered last offseason in pain, so much that his left leg was numb. It was so intense that he canceled his offseason workouts — which were supposed to help him build on a solid rookie campaign — and opted for back surgery.
After laying in a Los Angeles hotel bed for three days following surgery, Brown started getting back to work, but he was still rehabbing when camp started and still hadn’t gained back all of his strength by time the season started. It took half the year for him to feel more like himself again, and now that he’s completely healthy, Brown is able to enjoy camp for a change.
“I remember, last camp, I was dreading getting out of bed and going to practice and just surviving through the day,” Brown told the Gazette after practice Wednesday. “Now I wake up, I’m like, ‘Gosh, I feel great. I’m gonna go workout at 6:30 and then have a great practice, push through it, wear myself out and then I know I’m going to feel good tomorrow.’ So instead of surviving, trying to thrive.”
Brown spent much of the preseason wondering what contact would feel like, and after the third play of the season opener, Brown was shoved from behind by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and sent tumbling to the turf. It was the first time he had hit the ground since the end of the 2021 season.
He eventually got used to the contact again, but Brown’s diminished strength affected his performance. He ranked 69th among NFL tackles in run blocking and 80th in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown also allowed a team-high 29 pressures and nine quarterback hits.
But by the end of the season, Brown’s play began to pick up. He graded near 69 in the final two games of the regular season on running plays, which was up more than 15 points for the season, and was about 60 on passing plays after earning a grade of 49.4 for the season.
It’s also easy to forget that Brown is an infant compared to most NFL offensive tackles. He played tight end until his freshman season at Northern Iowa and only started two full seasons due to injuries and COVID-19, so offseason and training camp workouts would have been beneficial going into the season.
“I’ve had other surgeries, but the back was something that was a little more uneasy to me in my mind,” Brown said. “... There were a lot of firsts for me in the beginning of the season, like first time pulling hitting somebody. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this is gonna feel.’ …I was just kind of get my feet back and then get comfortable, and now this camp, I’m more comfortable.”
With the first preseason game Saturday, Brown is ready to get back into games and feel normal again. So excited is Brown that his temper was tested during practice Monday, after getting into a pull apart wrestling match with linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
“You’ve been hitting the same people for 11 days straight and they’re your friends,” Brown said. “Sometimes it’s like let’s just drop them and get after it, just handle it. After practice I saw (Dodson) in the locker room and he winks at me and I say ‘what’s up’ to him and we just laugh about it a little bit.”
Rapp hoping to be missing puzzle piece on defense
The Bills have made it clear they prefer the same nickel defense on every play, but that means finding players who can adapt to different positions without giving up an advantage.
Enter Taylor Rapp.
On the surface, the Bills didn’t need to sign a safety when they already had one of the top tandems in the NFL in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. They certainly didn’t need a safety with the credentials Rapp acquired with the Rams.
But throughout training camp, Rapp has shown he’s the versatile player they have coveted. Rapp has played safety, nickel cornerback and even in the box as a hybrid linebacker in dime packages.
How the Bills will officially utilize Rapp when games begin is still a mystery, but it’s been clear that he wasn’t just signed as insurance if one of the starters goes down with an injury.
“You can take it back to college,” Rapp said. “I kind of played multiple positions and kind of used my versatility and was able to play some dime linebacker in some subpackages on third down, passing situations. Definitely not a new thing, but just something to build on and to show my versatility and shows that I’m able to do multiple things and hopefully just be a puzzle piece for this defense.”
Buffalo linebackers coach Bobby Babich said Rapp is viewed as a safety and he hasn’t practiced with the linebackers during individual drills like nickelbacks Taron Johnson and Siran Neal do occasionally, but he has worked with the linebackers when they convene for back-seven sessions and he hinted that it was a discussion with the tea during free agency.
At nearly 210 pounds, Rapp has enough size to play linebacker in limited situations, but at the moment, he’s looking to build chemistry with a linebacker group that is still weighing Terrel Bernard and Dodson as the starter in the middle.
“We actually do quite a bit of stuff with the linebackers, just building that chemistry, Rapp said. “The back-sevens will meet together and stuff like that. We’re doing drills, we’re doing nine-on-seven together. So just building that chemistry. So we’re actually able to practice together quite a bit.”
NOTES: DT Ed Oliver (back) didn’t practice for a second consecutive day, while RB Damien Harris did not practice and wore a sleeve on his right leg. S Jordan Poyer didn’t practice and neither did FB Reggie Gilliam (groin), WR Isaiah Coulter (knee) and S Cam Lewis (groin) also did not practice. DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) was limited, while DE Von Miller (knee) and LB Tyler Matakevich (calf) are still on the PUP list.
