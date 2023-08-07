PITTSFORD — Jim Boeheim has spent the last 20 years an hour away from Bills training camp, but he’s always been a bit busy in the fall.
Retiring in March after 47 seasons and 1,015 wins as the Syracuse men’s basketball coach, Boeheim finally had the time to drive to St. John Fisher University Monday for his first visit to training camp.
The notoriously sarcastic coach quipped that he figured he was done with press scrums and interviews, but after spending practice chatting with Bills owner Terry Pegula, and after practice with general manager Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, Boeheim says he he could appreciate the structure of the team’s practice.
“I like this the organization and the way they do things,” Boeheim said. “We’re not quite that organized in basketball. We’re a little bit more spontaneous. Here, you got a lot of guys, everything’s orchestrated step by step. I learned from football, we chart our practice and we time our practice, too, but not quite like this. We’re working with fewer guys. So it’s a little bit easier, but it’s fun.”
Growing up in Lyons, about 40 miles east of St. John Fisher, Boeheim watched the Bills a little bit, but the two channels on his television in the 1950s and 1960s aired the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, so subsequently, he became an avid fan of running back Jim Brown.
The Hall of Fame coach also said he’s been a fan of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, saying he likes the way the Patriots coach runs his team.
Boeheim, who says he enjoys watching football on television more than in person, has lightly followed the Bills over the years, but his son, Jimmy, has developed into a big fan in recent years. Although Boeheim had a Syracuse emblom on his polo shirt, Jimmy wore a Bills hat and T-shirt.
It wasn’t the first time he’s met Allen, who attended some Syracuse basketball games courtside over the past few years.
“I love him; I think he’s a great kid,” said Boeheim, who has spent retirement fishing and golfing. “I mean, I love him. I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s just such a great kid. But he’s a great football player. It’s fun to watch. Every time he throws it, somebody catches it. That’s what they’re about.”
Whether it was famous secret admirer’s attendance or just one of those days, Allen had perhaps his best practice of training camp.
Not only was Allen — who visited with head trainer Nate Breske for 15 miutes before returning with no signs of a lingering injury the rest of the day — on target most of the day, but he made a few impressive throws. He dropped a 20-yard over-the-shoulder pass into the hands of Gabe Davis, right between cornerback Taron Johnson and safety Jordan Poyer along the sideline.
Moments later, Allen escaped the pocket to his right and delivered a throw on target to Trent Sherfield who made the catch from his knees. Near the end of practice, Allen made a throw just a little in front of Dalton Kincaid, but the rookie tight end snatched it with one hand.
Allen’s best 11-on-11 drive saw him go 4 of 5 and capped the drive with a sensational touchdown. He opened with a quick throw to Kincaid, then found Davis behind Johnson again and hit a big gain to Davis, who found a hole in the defense.
Sherfield finished the drive by catching a diving pass in the front right corner of the end zone, as Allen zipped the ball between Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White, who was visibly disappointed he didn’t knock it away afterwards.
Allen and the first-team offense have now put together a pair of solid practices in a row, after a rough patch the previous week. With the first preseason game against the Colts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium looming, McDermott says the Bills continue to focus on themselves rather than preparing for their opponent.
“It’s important, we have felt, over the years to focus on ourselves and our development,” McDermott said. “And again, having the right players out there at the right amount of time, with the right amount of time, the right dosages of ‘Hey, who do we want to see and how much do we want to see them?’ and I think that’s important that we manage that the right way.”
Tempers flare briefly
After two light practices in a row, the Bills were back in full pads and it was the most volatile practice of training camp thus far.
Tempers flared early in a one-on-one pass blocking drill, when running back James Cook flattened linebacker A.J. Klein, knocking him over a plastic barrel that was simulating the offensive line. After a big “Oooh,” from teammates, Klein immediately popped to his feet and demanded they run the drill again, with the second rep finishing in a draw.
Klein was still a tad ornery when they moved to 11-on-11s, making an extra shove along the sideline, but nothing came of it. The first scuffle of training camp did occur later in practice, though, when offensive tackle Spencer Brown and linebacker Tyrel Dodson lightly shoved each other.
It turned into a wrestling match that teammates and coaches quickly broke up before a decisive winner could be determined. Brown nearly got into another shoving match a few plays later.
Dodson and Terrel Bernard continued to split time at middle linebacker, while Christian Benford — who intercepted Kyle Allen for his third pick in two days — got the first snaps at cornerback with the No. 1 defense, while Dane Jackson also worked into the group throughout the day.
The Bills are off Tuesday and return to practice at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
NOTES: DT Ed Oliver did not practice due to a back injury, while DB Cam Lewis (groin) did not participate after leaving Sunday with an injury. FB Reggie Gilliam (groin), WR Isaiah Coulter (knee), DE Von Miller (knee) and LB Tyler Matakevich (calf) did not practice. DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) was a limited participant after being taken off the PUP list Sunday.
