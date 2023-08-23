ORCHARD PARK — Greg Rousseau is tired of talking about last year.
It’s over. Done. Finished.
Despite the Bills pass rush consistently getting pressure — downright causing havoc at times — throughout training camp, questions linger as to whether they have enough juice to do the same to quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes when it counts. Those thoughts were amplified when Buffalo’s first-team defense failed to get pressure against the Steelers on Saturday.
The Bills recorded three sacks, but Rousseau’s was the lone tally for the No. 1 unit, and moreover, those three sacks were the only hits on the Pittsburgh quarterbacks in the game.
It’s also the preseason, when teams don’t show all of their tricks. The Bills didn’t disguise coverage often and blitzed less, and instead, just lined up to play to work on the basics during a game.
“It's really not relevant. I mean, we've had good games for pass rush-wise,” Rousseau told the Gazette after practice Wednesday. “We've had games where we want to pick it up. Every week's a new week. So I kind of have that approach of like, 'What's in front of me? How can I get better? How can I fix what went wrong? How can I keep doing what went well?' So that's kind of my approach.”
Although the Bills didn’t see a drop-off in quarterback pressures and hits after Von Miller tore his ACL 11 games into the season, the team didn’t record sacks at the same clip without Miller in the lineup. It came to a head in the AFC divisional round, when Buffalo mustered one sack against a Bengals team missing three starters on the offensive line.
The team brought in veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Poona Ford to bolster the pass rush, continuing a defensive line overhaul that has seen seven free agent acquisitions over the last two offseasons.
Rousseau doesn’t believe shortcomings in the pass rush came through getting to the quarterback in general, but rather doing so in critical situations. Coach Sean McDermott voiced unsolicited frustrations after the Steelers went 6 of 9 on third downs in the first half, including a touchdown to close the half.
“I felt like they affected our quarterback and we didn't affect their quarterbacks,” McDermott said. “You get a team in third and long, you've got to affect the quarterback in the rush and coverage. … Our defense, it's got to work together better than it did.”
Third-down defense probably shouldn’t be a major concern at the moment, though, even if Miller isn’t set to return Week 1. The Bills finished seventh in the NFL last season, allowing opponents to convert 37.5% of third downs and they actually dropped the number to 34% after Miller’s injury.
“We’re using the process right now to make sure that we're ready to go when it counts, and right now, we're in the midst of that,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “The guys are working extremely hard. There's some things that we just need to do a little bit better as far as coordination, as far as all being on the same page, so we can really take advantage of the exceptional talent that we have to win one-on-one.”
Although injuries aren’t to the level they were last season when every member of the defensive line missed at least one game. But while Miller wore football pants for the first time during practice Tuesday and a helmet Wednesday, he has yet to be activated from the PUP list, while Jordan Phillips has yet to play a preseason game after starting training camp on the PUP list due to offseason shoulder surgery.
Looks like Von Miller has a football itch. #Bills pic.twitter.com/wbCdcnXt6S— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) August 23, 2023
As the Bills continue to get healthy, they should have the deepest defensive line since McDermott became head coach and they have been tinkering with playing Rousseau and Boogie Basham on the interior of the line in order to get three defensive ends on the field in obvious passing situations to add some more punch to rush. Rousseau believes it’s a unit that will peak by the end of the season, instead of the beginning like last year.
“Like any group or any sport, you got to kind of find that rhythm,” Rousseau said. “We're gelling together, we're out here, still in training camp mode, so we're just kind of building that bond and what we like, the tendencies --- all that stuff. It's gonna come together.”
Allen to Diggs connection gets hot
After seeming out of sync offensively against the Steelers, that trend continued during practice Tuesday. But the Bills had one of their best practices of training camp Wednesday.
From one-on-one drills to team sessions, Josh Allen was in a rhythm all day, putting together as crisp a practice as he has this season.
Allen threw bull’s eyes as the Bills practiced one-on-one scenarios on passes to the corner of the end zone. Andy Isabella shook Siran Neal on the final play, but the prettiest came when Allen dropped a pass over the reach of Tre’Davious White and into the hands of Deonte Harty, who tapped his toes to the delight of the rest of the receivers.
During 11-on-11s, Allen dropped a perfect throw to Gabe Davis, lobbing it over the fingers of a leaping Christian Benford and in front of Damar Hamlin. He threw a bullet to Dalton Kincaid, who beat Matt Milano on an out for a touchdown.
At one point, Allen hit Dawson Knox for a touchdown on the goal line in front of White, who felt Knox pushed off, but Allen jokingly wagged his finger and said, “No complaining.”
Although Allen found just about everyone Wednesday, his connection with Stefon Diggs was unstoppable at times. He rifled a pass between defenders to Diggs down the seam and then Diggs out-jumped Dane Jackson for a touchdown.
The best throw of the day for Allen was a dart between two defenders to Diggs, who was running along the back of the end zone, and then celebrated his catch with a dance. Diggs also capped the day by beating Milano on a play similar to Kincaid’s touchdown.
“There hasn’t been a day that practice has rolled around and it’s like (Diggs) don’t want to be here,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He’s attacked every single day with a great attitude and great energy, and I think great leadership. You really saw that at times (Tuesday), when certain things might not have been going well, he was one of the first guys to speak up. And that leadership is huge for us, and that energy is infectious.”
Injury updates
Left guard Connor McGovern went down with a right knee injury early in 11-on-11s. Trainers put a sleeve on his legs and he stood for the rest of practice, but did not return to the lineup.
Center Mitch Morse also left briefly for an injury to his right hand, but returned shortly afterwards. Reserve tackle Richard Gouraige also left with an injury and did not return.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard did not practice with the team, but continued his rehab work in full uniform after missing almost two weeks with a hamstring injury, while defensive tackle Eli Ankou was also back at practice after missing Saturday’s preseason game with a calf injury.
Quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), running back Jordan Mims, receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs), Floyd (rest) and linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.