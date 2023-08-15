ORCHARD PARK — Practice squabbles typically occur most often in the early portion of training camp, when players are itching to play against someone else for a change.
On Tuesday, the Bills were back on One Bills Drive and had one of their most intense practices of training camp.
Offensive and defensive players were trash-talking back and forth throughout team sessions. At one point, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and offensive tackle Spencer Brown got into their second skirmish of camp, with Brown’s helmet popping off and Dodson tossing it before being calmed by linebackers coach Bobby Babich.
Coach Sean McDermott paused practice at one point and called the team together and tensions simmered, but It didn’t stop after practice. Cornerback Siran Neal broke up a pass intended for Stefon Diggs, who felt he was held. The two jawed back and forth as they walked off the field and into the field house, until Josh Allen paused his press conference to yell, “HEY!”
“It’s well understood on this team that everything that happens in between the white lines stays between the white lines,” Allen said. “We love each other, this is a team that gets along extremely well, our locker room’s fantastic, we spend a lot of time outside the facility together, but at the same time, we’re grown men and we want to win. We don’t want to give the defense anything and the defense doesn’t want to give us anything, so I’d be worried if it was the opposite.”
The post-practice bickering was a product of the offense and defense having their shares of highs and lows. Leonard Floyd, Ed Oliver and Shane Ray recorded sacks, while the combination of pressure and strong coverage caused Allen to hold the ball and then throw off balance, resulting in missing a throw to Davis.
Allen came back on his next 11-on-11 session to go 6 for 7, capped by tossing a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to Gabe Davis, who stretched to make a catch over Tre’Davious White, who pounded the turf in frustration. Backup Kyle Allen ended the ensuing drive with a touchdown to tight end Quintin Morris in the same part of the end zone.
But the defense responded the next time Josh Allen was on the field, forcing a dismal possession. Allen overthrew Diggs deep, followed with another incompletion and then threw off his backfoot, causing the ball to sail over the fingertips of a leaping Kincaid and into the arms of Micah Hyde.
The day ended with Allen connecting on fourth down with Diggs in the back of the end zone.
“We want to be great,” Allen said. “Sometimes you go through practices where both sides want it really badly. Both sides are storming to the ball, just trying to make some plays and you need those practices. That makes your team better.”
Boogie Basham seemed headed for a trade or release with Buffalo’s logjam at defensive end entering his third NFL season.
But Basham seems to be a different player than he was during his first two years after being a second-round pick of the Bills in 2021. Basham recorded 4.5 sacks in his first 23 games, but he started the preseason with a bang by making three tackles and a sack against the Colts, including a stop on third and 1 that led to Damar Hamlin’s stop on fourth down.
At 6-foot-3, 281 pounds, Basham returned home to Arizona in the offseason knowing he needed to become more flexible. So when a group of players he works out with decided to try yoga, Basham tagged along.
Basham felt it would improve his knack for playing too high and allowing offensive linemen to gain leverage off the snap. Throughout camp, McDermott and defensive line coach Eric Washington have praised his pad level, particularly after the Colts game.
“He has been focused on improving his game,” Washington said. “His training camp in Rochester was consistent, he showed flashes, and then in the ballgame the other day, wherever we sent him out into the ballgame, he went out determined to execute, to be physical and he made a difference in the game.”
Basham is also making a case to stick with the Bills by using his versatility and playing on the interior defensive line this season by using his power and short-area quickness. With Jordan Phillips missing most of the offseason and the first two weeks of training camp, the Bills were looking for a defensive tackle to rush the passer.
Both Basham and Greg Rousseau have kicked inside at times during training camp, and it only adds punch to the pass rush, but it allows the Bills to get more of their defensive ends on the field at the same time.
“Things happen a little quicker (inside),” Basham said. “So it’s just about hand violence, timing. You can’t just go outside and go inside, you gotta have a plan. So for me, it’s just having that consistent plan. Just speed rush and power.”
Offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not seen at practice Tuesday as he intended to retire, per a team official.
The Bills later placed Shell on the reserved/retired list after signing with the team during organized team activities on June 1 for a $1.3 million base salary, according to Spotrac.com.
The 31-year-old Shell started 40 games for the Jets from 2016 to 2019, 21 games for the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021 and 11 for the Dolphins last season after starting right tackle Austin Jackson was injured.
Shell had predominantly played with the second string during training camp and saw 18 snaps against the Colts during the first preseason game.
NOTES: LB Tyler Matakevich was activated off the PUP list and participated in Tuesday’s practice after sitting out with a calf injury since the beginning of camp. DT Jordan Phillips was also a full participant for the first time during training camp. RB Damien Harris (knee), LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), DT Eli Ankou (calf) and DB Cam Lewis (groin) did not practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.