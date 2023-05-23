HERKIMER — Without track and field, Avion Harris doesn’t believe he would have a college degree.
On May 11, the Niagara Falls native finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 52.35 seconds at the NJCAA Division III championship meet in Utica. It also happened to be his birthday. Two days later, Harris placed 12th in the 1,500 meters in 4:22.22.
The next day, Harris earned his associates degree from Herkimer Community College. There was a time when Harris thought about leaving to focus on his landscaping business, instead he has an 800-meter national championship from 2022 and a runner-up finish in his career.
Here’s the kicker: Harris never ran a race until last year.
Harris graduated from Cardinal O’Hara and arrived at Herkimer with basketball dreams, but the 2020 Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Class B Player of the Year averaged 1.3 points in four starts.
When his girlfriend convinced him to join the track team, Harris didn’t know what to run or that there was a science to winning a race. He’s tried several events, but found natural talent in the middle-distances.
He joined the cross country team in the fall to become a rare three-sport collegiate athlete — being named the school’s top male athlete — and has one more semester of cross country remaining before moving on to a four-year school. Division I and II schools have contacted him, intrigued by a 6-foot-3, raw runner who is yearning to improve.
“I've never been a quitter,” Harris said. “I love track because, no matter what, I just have the motto of just, 'Always just finish the race.' Everyone has their own lane, everyone has their own pace, it's all about winning. Track is you versus you and basketball is five versus five.”
Even though Harris won a national championship in the 800 last year, he only competed in 15 races. After cross country season, Herkimer coach John Campagna felt he was better suited for races like the 1,500 or 3,000.
That didn’t bother Harris, because he was yearning to try the steeplechase. As a kid, he loved leaping over snow barriers while walking his dogs as a kid, but his long, slender body is built more for distance running than a shorter hurdles race.
“Avion will work harder than anybody in the races from what I've seen,” Campagna said. “He's just an incredibly hard worker. I think the middle distance events, he's got some speed, but he's not fast enough to do the sprinting events. So, the middle distance events are really a good spot for him to excel.”
Early success hasn’t been enough to fool Harris into believing he’s not a novice runner. The college track season is short and he was only able to run the steeplechase three times, but it was enough to show wild improvement.
Harris finished in 10:30 in his first attempt at the event on April 15 at Cortland Upstate Alternative. Twenty-one days later, Harris’ time plummeted to 11:11.31 even though it was enough to win the Region III championship meet, but with better competition and training, his time dropped nearly 90 seconds a week later.
Throughout his crash-course in running, Harris has learned proper technique in stride and arm movement with running. Distance runners also must learn strategy: how to run with pace, when to break out and when to draft off opponents.
So, every night before bed, Harris is scouring YouTube for videos. He watches old Olympic races, World Championship races, national championship races — anything he can find to pick up tips on how to race.
“I haven't had a lot of training and it's basically just raw running right now,” Harris said. “I don't really know how to pace myself properly. I don't know how to tap into running. Like I just go out there and just run. I literally just go out there and run.”
While Harris’ inexperience might be a disadvantage in races at the moment, Campagna believes it’s beneficial for his recruitment to a four-year school. Most of Harris’ future teammates and opponents have been running for years, accumulating hundreds or thousands of miles per year. Meanwhile, Harris has competed in 35 lifetime races.
It’s hard for Campagna to predict how good Harris can be in the future or if he will continue to improve. But because of his tenacity and rapid early improvement, Campagna believes coaches are going to be interested in learning.
“Nobody really knows what Avion's potential is,” Campagna said. “The people that have been running for six years, I mean, they've been running for five or six years, they've gone through high school, cross country and track, they have a chance to improve, but not as much as Avion.”
