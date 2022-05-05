Track gifts Newfane's Ashlan Joseph with unimaginable friendships, success

NEWFANE — Ashlan Joseph didn’t want to run track. She didn’t know anything about the sport and didn’t know anyone who did. So when Newfane head coach Mike Heitzenrater first encouraged her to try in sixth grade, she politely brushed him off.
Heitzenrater persisted and Joseph relented, competing for the modified team in seventh and eighth grade. Until the end of her freshman season, Joseph was on the team, but track was just something of a time filler in the spring.
Then she began to have success, and then she became a sectional champion hurdler.
As Joseph heads into the final month of her high school career, track has brought rewards originally unthinkable to the sixth-grader who refused her coach’s offer. Joseph’s friends are runners, she holds two Newfane school records and she plans to continue her career at Nazareth College next year.
“It’s definitely given me something more to look forward to,” Joseph said. “I do a sport every single season, but nothing that means as much to me as this.”
As Joseph’s times began to drop as a freshman, her desire to put more effort into the sport grew. She went from running 20.22 seconds in 100-meter hurdles as a seventh-grader to 17.13 as an eighth-grader and she was part of a 4x100 relay team that set a school record in 50.75 seconds as a freshman. Joseph ran 16.15 seconds in the 100 hurdles to place fourth in the Section VI Division 2 state qualifier the same year.
“That coincided with having some strong leaders on the team and the whole girls team was having success,” Heitzenrater said. “I believe that was our first league championship in recent times. That atmosphere and watching your teammates run and push and seeing what they do just raises everybody up. I think she was one of those athletes who benefited from that.”
COVID-19 cost her an entire season of competition, but she continued to train, even last spring when the start of the season was undetermined.
When track finally resumed last year, Joseph remained consistent, but was never able to top her 2019 sectional time. And then in the final meet, she ran the time of her life at sectionals. Joseph ran 15.98, earning a school record and a sectional championship, winning by a whopping 0.78 seconds.
Once again, results on the track altered her vision. Joseph wasn’t planning on pursuing a collegiate track career, but winning sectionals flipped her ideas and college coaches began to flood her with emails.
“I didn’t really want to run at the end of last year, but then I got my sectional title and it changed a bit for me,” said Joseph, who will study English and legal studies at Nazareth in hopes of becoming a lawyer. “Schools started emailing me and I was like, ‘Oh, I really can do this.’”
Now in pursuit of defending her sectional championship, Joseph’s times have dropped back to 17 seconds. Heitzenrater attributes the dip to inclement weather, a two-week stoppage for spring break and a jam-packed dual meet schedule that limits time for training.
The stop-and-start season can also create inconsistent practice habits when an established routine is frequently thrown into flux.
“As Ashlan has been involved, she’s really learned to push and challenge herself,” Heitzenrater said. “That’s one thing she can continue to do; understand the connection of work that happens in practice and the reward that you get. That’s another area she’s still growing in.”
With roughly a month remaining before sectionals, Heitzenrater believes there is plenty of time to shave more than one full second — a significant amount in sprints — off her time. Joseph may have been surprised by her time at the sectional meet last year, but Heitzenrater designs his training regimen for athletes to peak at the end of the season.
In 2018, Joseph went from running 18.61 to 17.13 in the span of 12 days. She ran 16.93 to win the Niagara-Orleans League meet in 2019 and trimmed her time to 16.15 two weeks later. Even last year, Joseph ran 16.91 seconds at the Class B championships and was nearly a full second faster six days later.
“You’ll start to see the gains from what we’ve done over the last two weeks,” Heitzenrater said. “We had two weeks off, then Tuesday meet, Thursday meet, Tuesday meet, Thursday meet. Two weeks from now we’ll see those benefits and it’ll put us right at our league championship meet, then two weeks to the Class championship and then another week to sectionals.”
If Joseph can return to form, it will give her a shot at another sectional championship, which will lead to the final achievement left unfilled. In a normal year, winning sectionals results in an automatic berth to the state meet, but last season states were canceled due to the pandemic.
The top goal remaining on Joseph’s to-do list is competing at states. Joseph has accomplished enough and created so many friendships in her career to be satisfied with giving into Heitzenrater’s persuasions to run track, but competing at states would be the ultimate ending.
“They made us write our goals at the beginning of the year and that was my No. 1 goal,” Joseph said. “That’s definitely really important to me.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
