Top local basketball players in all-star showcases

All-star weekend has arrived for many of the area’s top high school basketball players — with a select few taking the floor for two games in separate gyms on the same day.
Senior standouts from the Niagara Frontier League, Monsignor Martin, Yale Cup and ECIC leagues meet Saturday at McKinley in the 25th Silver Hoops All-Star Game.
Some of those players also are among the 40 boys and girls invited to the Best of Buffalo Showcase later Saturday at Sweet Home.
Organized by former University at Buffalo players Rod Middleton and Tony Watson from Pro Training Basketball in North Tonawanda, and Joshua Koester of Tapekage Productions, the second Best of Buffalo event includes four games tipping off at 3 p.m. Freshman and sophomores are featured first, followed by top 20 upperclass players matching up in 6 and 7:30 starts.
“The goal of this event is to provide more exposure for the top talent in the area,” said Middleton, highlighting that recruiters from more than a dozen local colleges are expected to attend the showcase.
Niagara-Wheatfield junior Xander Fletcher, Niagara Falls senior Dominic McKenzie and Canisius junior Luke Granto, a North Tonawanda resident, are among those playing in the boys game.
Lew-Port junior Sophie Auer is a captain for the girls game, which also includes Wilson’s Bella Lemke and North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander.
“We’re hoping this games will be competitive and played like a real game,” said Middleton, noting they will use Elam ending rules popularized by The Basketball Tournament and adopted for the NBA All-Star Game.
“I know it’s going to be entertaining,” said Niagara-Wheatfield coach Erik O’Bryan, who will coach the NFL all-stars in the Silver Hoops game. “Your going to have a lot of very good players on the floor together. I think you’ll see them get after it.”
O’Bryan expects similar competitiveness when the NFL seniors put aside league rivalry to represent their schools for the final time.
The NFL all-stars play against Monsignor Martin at 2:30 p.m., in between Yale Cup vs. ECIC games, with players from smaller divisions meeting at 1 p.m., and the large school teams at 4 p.m.
“It’s a fun game for a lot of these seniors,” O’Bryan said. “Any special attention it gets for these kids, they deserve it. For some of them, it could be their last time playing organized basketball.”
McKenzie and CSAT’s Nate Parker, along with a few of the Monsignor Martin, Yale Cup and ECIC seniors will double-up their all-star appearances going from Silver Hoops to the Best of Buffalo event.
O’Bryan praised the Best of Buffalo organizers, along with McKinley coach Zaire Dorsey and the Silver Hoops committee for bringing the top players together.
“Running an all-star game takes a lot of work and planning,” O’Bryan said.
The NFL roster also includes: Rob Brown from Niagara Falls; T.J. Robinson and Wyatt Cooper of league champion NW; Lew-Port’s Carter Krawczyk and Logan Eoute; Kai Tran from Lockport; Greg Sanders of CSAT; Jake Kish from NT; and the Kenmore West trio Phil Jones, Sean Hargrave and Mario Smith.
Best of Buffalo junior/senior rosters:
Boys — Justin Glover (captain), Lamar Matthews, Massimo Moretti, Chase Welch, Seth Joba, Caleb Chapman, Nate Parker, Dominic McKenzie, Xander Fletcher vs. Max Schneider (captain), Declan Ryan, Kevin Thompson, Nick Whitfield, TJ Jacobs, Trey Kleitz, Jimmie Green, Nick Moore, Trevin Boling, Luke Granto
Girls — Sophie Auer (captain), Tessa Schuey, Rachel Kamrowski, Jessica Zittel, Kayla Johnson, Presleigh Brunner, Brooke Bauer, Maggie Zittel, Brooklyn Bullock vs. Claire Pikett (captain), Abby Rice, Emily Zander, Ava Purks, Mariah Huss, Haley Potenza, Leah Polk, Mandy Brink, Krissy Baker, Bella Lemke.
