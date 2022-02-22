Tonawanda's Boling becomes scoring star thanks to bond with Middleton 

Crossing the Erie Canal into Niagara County day after day laid the hardwood foundation for Trevin Boling to shoot up the list of Western New York’s most prolific scorers.
A 6-foot senior guard for Tonawanda, Boling last week became the 23rd boys basketball player in local history to reach 2,000 points. Leading Section VI in averaging 33.5 points, he enters the postseason within 40 of the 15th spot on WNY’s all-time scoring list, and 67 from 13th.
Tonawanda (8-12) opens the Class B-1 sectionals against Middle Early College (10-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner visits Lewiston-Porter (12-8) in Wednesday night’s pre-quarterfinal.
The career points leader from a school in the Tonawandas, Boling honed his scoring skills a few miles up the road in North Tonawanda, under the tutelage of former University at Buffalo guard and overseas professional Rod Middleton at Pro Training Basketball.
Boling was brought into the former Pro Training facility in Wheatfield before his freshman year by travel teammates T.J. Robinson and Xander Fletcher, the backcourt tandem now leading Niagara Wheatfield to notable success, and Luke Granto, an NT native playing for top-ranked Canisius.
“We developed a good relationship because he was one of those kids that was here all the time,” said Middelton, who further forged his bond with Boling this year when he took over as Tonawanda’s varsity coach. “He was always in the gym shooting.”
Boling had the opportunity to take his talents to St. Joe’s that summer, but decided upon staying at Tonawanda.
“It was home,” Boling said. “And I didn’t feel like I had to go somewhere else to get the recognition I deserved.”
Playing for a traditionally strong St. Joe's program against top competition might have been better for Boling’s basketball development, Middleton thought at the time.
“Understand at Tonawanda, there's not going to be as many people at the games, and you’re not going to get a lot of exposure,” Middleton told Boling. “We’ve got to work. You’re going to have to put that much more time in the gym to get noticed.”
Since that point, “I haven’t stopped working,” Boling said.
Boling became a regular at 6 a.m. shooting sessions, in and out of season. He’d return to the facility most every afternoon, in addition to his team practices.
This past summer, Boling trained regularly with Robinson, Fletcher, Granto, and Canisius standout Shane Cercone, along with the section’s second-leading scorer, Bryant Rosa of Riverside.
“Those are some of the top players in the area, and they all play at bigger schools,” Middleton said. “The fact that Trev was able to compete and hold his own against them, it showed what he’s capable of.
Middleton settled in Buffalo after four years playing pro ball in France, Germany, and England following his 2006 graduation from UB, where he led the Bulls in shooting 41% on 3-pointers his junior season. Pro Training partner Tony Watson ranks fifth all-time at UB in shooting just under 40% from long range. Another trainer, Niagara Falls native Breon Harris, developed from a non-shooter into a perimeter threat during his all-conference career at Daemen.
Skill training has always interested Middleton more than coaching, but when the Warriors were in need of a leader, he saw it as an opportunity to bolster Boling’s development
“One of the biggest reasons I took the job was to try and get him ready for the next level,” Middleton said. “I can dictate in practice and games what I want him to learn how to do as a point guard. And a lot of our offense is geared toward letting him be the player that he is.”
Integrating an up-tempo style that emphasizes outside shooting, Middleton encourages all of his players to take any shot they believe they can make.
For Boling, that meant more than 30 attempts most nights. “When you have a player of his caliber, you have to let him be a star,” Middleton said. “But I told him if he’s going to shoot 30 times a game, he needs to make 300 shots a day.”
Sinking 79 from beyond the arc in 20 regular season games, Boling has poured in at least 19 points in every outing, 20 or more in all but one. He’s had 11 games scoring in the 30s, four in the 40s, with a high of 44 against Eden. Against the best opponent on the schedule, B-1’s top seed Lackawanna, he netted 32 and 41.
Colleges have been slow to recruit Boling, whose brother Trey is a senior on the basketball team at D’Youville, following Tristan, who played football for Mercyhurst. Interest could pick up in the spring, as Middleton shares video with his coaching connections.
“I think he can play at the Division II level,” Middleton said. “Definitely D-III. As far as D-I, if the right coach saw him and liked his style of play, I think he could fit.”
Until then, Boling is focused on extending his senior season, leading the Warriors on a sectional run that would raise his standing on the all-time scoring list.
“We’re confident going into the playoffs,” Boling said. “We had a good season, but it could’ve been better. We lost a lot of close games. I think we can make a run here if we play our game and make our shots.”
