WILLIAMSVILLE — Defense has been the backbone of Niagara Falls’ superb baseball season that resulted in a Niagara Frontier League title. But the Wolverines simply didn’t have the same magic in the field on Thursday.
Second-seeded Williamsville North scored three runs on four errors to oust No. 3 Niagara Falls 5-3 in the Section VI Class AA semifinals. It was the seventh game decided by two runs or fewer for the Wolverines, having previously gone 4-2.
Coach Rob Augustino felt his team did enough to win the game offensively, but not enough to ensure a victory. Andrew Johnson and Connor Burkestone combined to allow two earned runs on seven hits and struck out four, but miscues in the field were too much to overcome.
“We have 10 seniors that are there early every single day,” Augustino said. “They just want to be there and it makes it easier for us. We were talking about how much we enjoy being around each other. … I’m not going to see them again on the ball field and that hurts.”
After an RBI single by North’s Oscar Ehmann in the second inning, an error and wild pitch put him at third for Richard Caito, who brought him in with a single of his own. Riley Cardinali scored from second on an error to trim the lead for Niagara Falls, but the Spartans scored on another error in the bottom half of the third.
The Wolverines chipped away at the lead, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Kennedy in the fourth and then tied the game on a two-out single by Jude Lowry moments later.
North (14-8) would score twice more on errors in the fifth and sixth, and while Domenic Hickock reached second on a walk and stolen base, Niagara Falls could not capitalize.
“Our pitchers always keep us in games,” Niagara Falls senior Morgan Zientara said. “We needed that one timely hit and we just didn’t have it. … It was one of the best seasons yet and I wish it went the other way. I wish we had it.”
Lowry accounted for two of the five hits for the Wolverines, who finished the season 16-4.
North will play No. 4 Orchard Park in the Class AA finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grand Island.
Lew-Port to play for B1 crown
The Lancers are heading to the championship.
Nathan Halgash fired five innings of two-hit ball and Quinn Walton drove in five to send fourth-seeded Lew-Port (12-9) to the Class B1 championship with a 12-2 win Thursday over No. 8 Albion (9-9).
The Purple Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but it was all Lancers from there. David Pavan went 3 for 4 at the dish with an RBI and two runs scored while Justin Winstanley tripled and scored twice. Matt Brown added two hits.
Lew-Port will face third-seeded Depew at 3 p.m. Saturday at Grand Island. The Wildcats (15-7) topped No. 2 Maryvale on Thursday, 6-4.
Roy-Hart, Medina showdown in B2
Another year, another meeting between Roy-Hart and Medina to decide Section VI Class B2.
The fifth-seeded Rams (19-4) handled Niagara-Orleans League foe Akron (11-11), the No. 8 seed, 7-1 at home Thursday, with Brayden Hy, Thomas Russo and Ryan Mettler combining to strike out 11 over seven frames.
Russo got out of a tight spot, striking out five over 2 2/3 innings in relief of Hy. He also had a big day at the plate with a double and a triple. Mettler shut the door in the seventh with a pair of Ks and also tripled at the dish.
Medina (19-3), the No. 6 seed, had a tougher time at No. 2 Southwestern (15-4), coming back for a 5-4 win.
Xander Payne was huge, striking out five in four innings of one-hit relief and smashing a home run that kick-started the comeback.
Joe Cecchini and Zach Fike notched back-to-back doubles to plate the winning run, while Richard Keppler knocked in a pair.
The rivals will meet at noon Saturday at GI.
Lockport, NW, Starpoint fall in semis
Fifth-seeded Lockport had No. 1 Williamsville East on the ropes in Class A1 but couldn't quite put out the Flames.
The Lions (11-8) led 6-2 in the seventh before East (17-4) mounted a furious comeback, capped by a two-run walk-off home run from Cooper Rossano.
Niagara Wheatfield and Starpoint both took one on the chin Thursday.
The Falcons (14-6), No. 2 in A1, fell by a football score to No. 3 Hamburg, 21-7. The Bulldogs (14-6) got five innings with one earned run from David Conklin, who struck out six and added a triple, two runs and four RBIs offensively.
In Class A2, No. 7 Starpoint (6-11) fell for the third time this season to ECIC II rival Amherst (15-6). The third-seeded Tigers won 10-0.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
