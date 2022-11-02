Tim Winn may live in Charlotte now, but Niagara Falls still pumps through his veins.
His Cataract City charm was on display when he addressed a select group of Niagara Falls High School students Wednesday. It was more colorful than his dialogue to the city council later in the day, but that was by design.
Winn is a chameleon who knows his audience. He is just as comfortable in a boardroom filled with suits as he is using expletives to get through to kids. But only the delivery changes when he speaks, because the message is always the same.
It’s the reason Winn reached out to former Niagara Falls basketball Sal Constantino. He wanted to show kids they don’t have to run around in the streets, they just have to walk down them to get to practice, school or any other activity they desire.
From a young age, Winn was not only determined to be successful, but to have options. Opportunity is there, no matter the circumstances, he says. But there is an expiration date if it’s left dangling.
In a city with a long list of basketball prodigies, Winn is among the most highly regarded. Not just because he is set to enter the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame — his fifth induction into a Hall of Fame — on Nov. 9, but because of his standing in the community 26 years after leaving LaSalle High School.
So, at the behest of former councilman Ezra Scott — who said “Sometimes you need to give someone their flowers and let them smell them while they’re still here” — the city proclaimed Wednesday “Tim Win Day,” while giving him the key to the city and a proclamation from the New York State Assembly, celebrating his career as a basketball player and what he has meant to Niagara Falls.
“This place put a chip on my shoulder the rest of the world’s not ready for,” Winn said. “No matter where I go after here, I’m built for anything. I’ve survived this environment and I’ve taken everything positive this environment can provide. Most kids will grab the negatives an environment provides and whatever positives the Falls provides, I snatched that instead.”
Winn’s determination began young, playing Biddy basketball at 5 years old, sometimes against 12-year-olds. As a youngster on the east side of the Falls, Winn lived two houses down from Modie Cox. In high school, he lived two houses down from Carlos Bradberry in midtown.
Not only did Winn learn from them by spending time together, but he used both Falls legends as a measuring stick, something he did frequently with other players. Buffalo Traditional star Jason Rowe was the same age and Winn saw him starring as a freshman while he put up freshman-like numbers. It was part of the motivational toolbox that kept Winn focused on what he wanted to achieve.
“I never walked the wrong walk,” Winn said. “... I was so engaged in things that mattered that things that didn’t matter couldn’t touch me. You can have all this adversity around you, but when you’re locked in to what your plan is, you can put me anywhere.”
At 45 years old, Winn is still eager to share knowledge with kids, just as Bradberry and Cox did for him. When Winn returned in the offseason from playing overseas, Jonny Flynn, Rob Garrison and Greg Gamble would pester him to workout and he obliged.
“He always shared powerful words with me that drove me,” Scott said. “Just the adversities that come in your life. You’re either going to pick yourself up and make yourself great or you’re just going to accept what’s in front of you. … Seeing him still do that makes him someone I feel should be recognized.”
While speaking to the current crop of Niagara Falls players, Winn listed off his accomplishments, but prefaced why.
Whether it was four Section VI championships and two state championships or holding national player of the year Stephon Marbury to 12 points in a state tournament game or playing against Kobe Bryant at Adidas’ ABCD Camp or coming a fingernail away from leading St. Bonaventure to an upset of Kentucky in the NCAA tournament, Winn wanted kids to know that similar accomplishments were attainable.
“I am what’s possible if you want to lock into whatever you want to lock into,” Winn said. “I didn’t pull a rabbit out of a hat. All I did was lock into wanting to do something a lot better than what I was raised in. I wanted to be greater than my circumstances. Any accolades I get are for this city. I am from here, I bleed it through and through, I am Niagara Falls’ kid.”
