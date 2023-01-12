Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain likely. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.