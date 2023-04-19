Around the mid-way point of Grand Island’s indoor track season this past winter, Brooke Christensen lost the first weight-throwing event of her young career.
Disappointed yet determined, Christensen responded by working even harder in practice to land her distance goal of 40 feet. The next meet, she accomplished her goal while older brother and teammate, Michael, yelled and cheered her on the entire way.
It’s this yin-and-yang, sibling love the Christensens share in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons that have made them stand out around the Niagara Frontier League and Section VI.
Some siblings probably dread the idea of competing alongside each other in the same sport. For the Christensens though, it’s rather the exact opposite.
To them, the opportunity to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that come with competing in track and field together is priceless. The end result from competing at the varsity level with your sibling is a lifetime full of memories.
For the last two years, the Christensens have represented the Vikings in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons and have developed a craft in the shot put and discus during the indoor season, along with the weight throw during indoor.
As their final season together began Wednesday in Grand Island’s season-opener against Niagara Frontier League rival North Tonawanda, Michael and Brooke are determined to make their one last ride meaningful.
That’s what has mattered more to Michael during his entire journey is the fact his younger sister has progressed right alongside him, describing this moment in their lives as “amazing.”
“We’re sometimes on each other a little bit more than we should, but we really push each other that extra mile,” Michael said. “I’ve never had a training partner like her. It’s something special. I’m really lucky to be able to compete with her and practice with her.
Like her brother, Brooke has also had many triumphs early in her Vikings career. Her resume to date includes seventh-place finishes in the discus (88-8) at the Class A finals and in the shot put (29-6) during last June’s state qualifier event held at West Seneca West High School and, in indoor, has appeared in the state qualifier for weight throwing the last two years. This past winter was her best performance to date as she punched her ticket to NYSPHSAAs this past February with a personal-best of 44-6, where she placed 12th in the same event two weeks later — one of two Section VI finalists in the finals.
Having an older brother to look up to and learn what it takes to be a good weight thrower, Brooke said, has been a vital part of her letterman journey thus far.
“He’s definitely my biggest hype man,” said Brooke, who was an integral part of Grand Island winning the NFL girls outdoor track championship last spring. “Having someone who can help coach me but also calm me down if something goes wrong is really, really important. And I don’t know how it’s gonna be next year when he’s not here.”
While neither envisioned jumping into the world of track and field immediately, sports has been in the Christensens’ blood since an early age. Their father, Kris, was a long-time football coach at Sweet Home and Grand Island while their mother, Michelle, has served as one of their biggest supporters. With his dad being in the coaching ranks, football was Michael’s main sport growing up and one he kept with through his senior season this past fall and was a member of the Vikings’ team that won the Class A North championship last year.
After his freshman year of football ended, Michael then joined indoor track as a way to stay in shape during the off-season. But once he got started, he just couldn’t get enough and put more energy into his newly discovered sport.
“I saw that I love track,” said Michael, who will now continue his track and field career at Division II Daemen this fall. “It was just something special. It was a sport for me. It started as something else and it completely shifted into, ‘This is my sport.’”
Brooke was still in middle school when Michael’s track and field journey began but clearly saw how much fun her big brother was having from watching in the stands. But it wasn’t until she watched Michael compete in an event at The Armory in New York City a couple years ago that she decided to try the sport herself. She quickly caught the track bug as well and hasn’t regretted it since.
“Just the way that their small family dynamic kind of worked, I thought it was cool,” Brooke recalled about what she saw that day at The Armory. “And I thought, ‘How could I be with a big team?’ and I’m really glad because our big team (at Grand Island) is a really, really big family.”
Having teams built around family has been Michelle White’s forte since she took over Grand Island’s cross-country program nearly a decade ago. Additionally taking on both the indoor and outdoor track teams the last two years has further strengthened this coaching lens with the Vikings as Michael jokingly calls her his “track mom” for treating the teams as if they were her own children. The relationships and personalities the Christensens display towards each other is purely genuine.
“They really do have each other’s backs,” said White, who hopes the siblings remember the journey and friendships just as much as their trophies years after their varsity careers are over. “They’re supportive of each other. They’re their biggest fans. When one is down, the other is there to pick them up. It’s a great atmosphere for them both to be able to experience such success together.”
When away from the track, the Christensens display a different side of their personalities, especially at home, where Brooke described themselves as “more calm.” But when it comes to practice and meet days, the duo becomes aggressive and willing to do what it takes to help the Vikings win. Joining the sport is one that changed both of their lives for the better, in more ways than one.
For instance, Michael has had experience winning as an underclassman as well, starting with a second place finish in the discus (108-6) during his own sophomore campaign at the 2021 Section VI Class A championships held at Pioneer High School. The following year, Michael placed third in the shot put (39 feet, 10.75 inches) and sixth in the discus (106-6) in last May’s NFL outdoor track championships.
And, on March 4, he placed 16th overall in the weight throw (55) finals at the NYSPHSAA indoor championships held at Ocean Breeze Track and Field in Staten Island, joining Niagara Falls’ David Litten as the only other Section VI participant.
Now, there’s the hope that Brooke can continue on the family name in her own right.
“I think getting involved in track is probably the best decision I’ve ever made because I got to be with my brother all the time,” Brooke said. “But also, the people that I have met through track, I will be friends with for hopefully the rest of my life. Getting involved, you never know what you’ll be able to experience — I’m really glad that I did.”
Grand Island will continue its season when they host Lewiston-Porter in NFL action on Tuesday, April 25 starting at 5 p.m.
