A trio of Niagara County runners finished in the top-20 at the NYSPHSAA cross country championships on Saturday.
Newfane’s Kylie Bowman took 11th in the Class C girls race, finishing with a time of 20 minutes, 9 seconds. The junior was nine seconds from finishing in the top-10. Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon won the state championship for the second year in a row, as her time of 18:14.1 was more than a minute faster than the rest of the field at Vernon/Verona/Sherrill High School.
Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder took 12th in the Class B race, running 20:03.7. The Spartans, who were the Class B sectional champions, finished seventh in the team standings.
Meanwhile, Niagara Wheatfield’s Miranda Gatto was 17th in Class A, racing to a time of 19:24.6. She was one of three Western New Yorkers in the top-20, which also included Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan (2) and Orchard Park’s Noelle Barlette (11).
Barker’s Mason Allee-Castro took 21st in the boys Class D race, finishing one spot and 1 second ahead of Wilson’s Jayden Ruble. Barker’s Emma Evans was 27th in the girls Class D race.
The Starpoint boys also took seventh in the Class B standings, with Peyton Spatorico being the top finisher for the team, placing 40th in 18:04.3.
