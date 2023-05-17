PENDLETON — Emily Waldron isn’t afraid to go airborne. In fact, it’s where she has gone most of her life as an athlete.
Being in the air captured Waldron’s attention as a gymnast first. For 10 years, Waldron was enrolled in gymnastics classes taught at Stumpf’s Gymnastics in Williamsville before transitioning to track and field last winter as an eighth-grader with Starpoint’s indoor team.
Originally, Waldron thought she was going to be a sprinter after taking part in the 55- and 300-meter dashes last winter. But since she still had strength and speed needed for gymnastics in her blood, Waldron decided to give pole vaulting a try last spring and cleared 8 feet, which was ninth in Section VI.
In less than a year, Waldron has made an astounding leap. After vaulting 11-3 at the Runnin’ Cadet Classic on May 6 at Hilton College, Waldron not only has the top jump in Section VI by 6 inches, she is also currently the only vaulter in the state’s top 10 rankings in the event.
After hitting what she described as a plateau in a prior meet, Waldron said competing against some of the best in Section VI and Section V in what she described as a “really crazy and surprising day” pushed her to be her best.
“It was a really cool setting,” Waldron said. “It's something I haven't really competed in before, so, being with that level of competition and the pole vault setup that was in the middle where everyone could see, it was a really cool set up.”
Waldron’s approach to pole vaulting and physical similarities reminded Starpoint assistant coach Lou Anastasi of a younger version of Alyssa Armitage, who had the top vault in the state last year and now competes for Binghamton University.
Anastasi also isn’t surprised at how much Waldron has grown over the past school year, since her jump at indoor states, describing her as “a gamer.”
“She's really an awesome person and the hardest worker,” said Anastasi, now in his 12th year coaching the Spartans. “(She’s) really the kind of athlete you dream for as a coach.”
At this point, pole vaulting is a major part of Waldron’s life and one that’s always on her mind, even while on family vacation.
While in Florida over the summer, Waldron made sure her itinerary included a pole vaulting clinic so she could continue practicing along with her hobby of surfing, which, she explained, also requires good core strength.
Even during the meets, especially during indoor season with a smaller venue size, Waldron spends her time talking with the other vaulters to keep up with what’s going on. Add in the amount of her own prep work she does leading up to her own attempts and Waldron has taken this sport seriously, all while excelling in the classroom by posting an average of over 99 last quarter.
“She puts the time into everything that she's (involved in),” Anastasi said. “With school and sports and her (classroom) results, (they) are a reflection of that time that she puts in.”
Over the course of the spring season, Waldron’s main goal is to develop a stronger and faster run towards the bar to build enough momentum for her leaps. By nailing this down, Waldron aims to reach the “Super Standard” height of 11-7, which would automatically qualify her for states instead of needing a top-two finish at sectionals to advance.
“I’m looking forward to some of the bigger championship meets and just seeing how much higher I can get,” said Waldron, who also qualified for next month’s New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia. “... If I could get (the super standard), that would be a big goal for me.”
The ECIC Track & Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Alden High School. The Section VI track and field state qualifier is scheduled for June 2-3 at West Seneca West High School.
