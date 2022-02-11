Noah Thomasson and Sam Iorio have found their footing on Monteagle Ridge, and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference should probably take notice.
Niagara's offseason transfer additions have come close to doubling their season scoring numbers during recent strong stretches, a key development for a team that struggled with secondary scoring for most of the first half.
"They're getting better as the season goes on," head coach Greg Paulus said after the duo combined for 35 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Sunday's huge win over Iona. "And you can see the comfort, you can see their work and their preparation each and every day.
"Everybody has a role on this team. And when we are doing our jobs and when we're together with those and continuing to believe, then some really good things can happen."
Thomasson, a junior guard who started his career at Houston Baptist and put up 15.0 points and 4.7 assists per game last season at Butler Community College in Kansas, has averaged 14.5 points over his last 10 games, more than doubling his points per game (7.1) over his first 12. The southpaw has scored in double figures in 8 of 10, including four 20-point outings.
He's averaging 10.9 field-goal attempts per game on 50.4% shooting and has launched 37 3-pointers over that stretch, way up from 7.2, 37.2% and just 13 over his first 12 games. He entered the week first in total minutes played, second in assists per game (4.5) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8) in MAAC play.
"We have an older team so we kind of realized, hey, this is our chance to really win it," said Thomasson, a self-described streaky shooter. "We know (if) we play like we did (against Iona) we have a chance to do something special, so every rep we try to do is just at full speed, full capacity."
Thomasson's emergence has filled the hole left by Kobi Nwandu, the All-MAAC wing and valuable on-ball creator who forwent a fifth season to turn pro over the summer. They do it a bit differently, though; Nwandu finished last season as the Purple Eagles' leading scorer, while Thomasson is averaging a full assist more per game.
"He's been putting in the work. He's put in the work and it shows," Iorio said. "It doesn't happen on accident."
Iorio, a graduate forward who averaged 14.1 points per game over two seasons at American before spending an injury-riddled junior year at South Alabama, has seen a similar turn. He's hit double-figures in 6 of 7, averaging 13.0 points after entering the stretch at just 7.4 per game. He's shooting 47.9% from the floor and 45.5% from deep during that time, huge improvements on his prior rates of 34.3 and 25.5.
A 1,000-point scorer with 13 career 20-point games, Iorio admitted to some frustration when scoring was hard to come by.
"You hold yourself to high expectations," he said. "... It's a good thing when people expect a lot out of you. So it's just that balance of not getting too down on yourself and willing a way to figure it out, and I think I did a good job of making that happen."
Iorio has also added an element Niagara has sorely missed. He's the second-leading rebounder in MAAC play (7.7), an area in which the Purple Eagles ranked among the worst in the country during Paulus' first two seasons.
He had just 1 point on 0-of-4 shooting during a Jan. 9 win over Quinnipiac but grabbed 11 boards, battling Bobcats rebounding maven Kevin Marfo (12) almost even. In an overtime win Jan. 30 over Monmouth, he shot 4 of 11 but had nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks while playing 39 minutes with Niagara's other most-used bigs, Jordan Cintron and Greg Kuakumensah, both fouling out with just 34 combined minutes played.
"Sometimes your shots don't always fall but you can impact games in other ways. I'm very adamant about that, impacting the game in some way," Iorio said. "And rebounding is something that they look to me to do more of and I definitely try to make that a point of emphasis as well. Whatever I can do to impact the game to win, I'm going to do."
As a team, the Purple Eagles have averaged 69.2 points over their last 10 games. They scored just 63.7 over their first 11 contests against Division I opponents. They're 6-4 during the stretch, riding a three-game winning streak into today's game at Fairfield.
Suddenly, a team that couldn't buy a bucket from anyone not named Marcus Hammond has multiple threats and is coming off a win over a team ranked among the best mid-majors in the country.
"I think we're practicing at a high level, I think we're playing at a high level. I think everything's clicking," Iorio said. "... I think we're finally figuring out what it takes, and we keep doing that, I think we have the pieces to be a really, really special basketball team."
