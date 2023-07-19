There are no signs of aging on Thomas Peltier’s 22-year-old face. But looking around the Niagara Power dugout, he’s one of the veterans with championship experience.
At Niagara Wheatfield his senior year in 2019, Peltier struck out over 100 batters, threw a no-hitter in a regular season win against Lockport and led the Falcons to a Section VI Class A runner-up appearance.
He then brought his talents to Buffalo to play for Canisius College. Peltier helped the blue-and-gold clinch the MAAC championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament his junior year in 2022 as both a starter and reliever.
Now Peltier is making an impact in his first season with the Power. Entering his start Wednesday against Elmira, the 6-1 southpaw recorded a 2-2 record with a 1.82 ERA and has retired 28 batters in 24.2 innings of work.
Then, July 12, Peltier was one of two pitchers (Andrew Damiani) and seven Niagara players overall selected to the PGCBL Mid-Season All-Star team for the West, which only trailed Amsterdam (10) for the most by a single team.
“It’s honestly really cool,” said Peltier, who played the last two summers in Indianapolis. “I haven’t been home (during the summer) since 2019. I’ve always kind of gotten shipped out to these obscure places to play summer ball. It’s kind of nice to be close to home (and) have everyone come and support me.”
Despite his early success, Peltier struggled at times on the mound this spring, as he lasted more than four innings in only six of his 14 appearances and allowed more than four runs five times. But with Canisius’ season on the line, Peltier saved his best outing for last as helped Canisius advance back to the conference championship as he allowed one run on two hits through 5.1 innings in an 8-7 win against Manhattan.
Peltier’s performance against the Jaspers earned him a spot on the MAAC Baseball All-Championship team, but more importantly, motivated him to continue playing this summer and “keep the ball rolling.”
His best outing to date with the Power came when he threw a one-hitter in six innings and struck out nine batters in an 11-0 win against Geneva.
“I think the thing that kind of helped me go through every roller coaster was keeping confidence in myself and having the self-believe that I can get out any guy that I’m up against,” Peltier said. Because obviously like big games, you’re going to have nerves but I think I’ve been able to lean back on my foundation of my personal belief in myself to get those guys out.”
Even before the first day of practice, head coach Michael Gabriele was already familiar with what Peltier delivered on the hill. Gabriele was in his final season with Niagara and had an 0-for-3 outing against Peltier in Canisius’ 20-2 victory on April 14, 2021.
Now in a player-coach role, Gabriele said he is now glad the two are now on the same team. The only concern with Peltier is his inning count but, so far, Gabriele said he keeps returning due to his love of pitching.
“He’s a consistent arm for us,” said Gabriele, adding the pitcher’s body language has loosened up over the course of the season. “You know what you’re gonna get out of him. He’s a great arm. He’s going to throw strikes. He’s going to pitch to weak contact and he’s going to get swings and misses. So, he’s a great guy to have.”
The experience and approach Peltier brings towards the game has rubbed off on his younger teammates. Communication in the clubhouse, which features high school and college players, has grown, in part, because Peltier has provided guidance.
“I feel almost like a player-coach, in a sense,” Peltier said. “Especially a lot of the younger arms, they’ll come to me like, ‘Hey, what do you do before you throw? What do you do after you throw? I’ve kind of been able to (pass on) stuff I’ve picked up along the way (and) put that into their (routine) to help them get better as well.”
The Niagara Power (18-13-1) will host a two-game homestand against Elmira at 6 p.m. Friday and then against Jamestown at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium.
