AMHERST — Billy Wieberg doesn't just make plays on the volleyball court.
Grand Island's reigning Section VI boys volleyball player of the year was able to push his time on the court back a couple more days, as Wieberg's overtime goal lifted the No. 1A-seeded Vikings to a 5-4 win over No. 5A Hamburg on Tuesday in the Section VI boys hockey small schools quarterfinals at Northtown Center.
With No. 3A Kenmore West's overtime win over No. 2A Williamsville South, the Vikings (9-3-2) draw a rematch with the Blue Devils in the semifinal round.
The biggest story of the game may have been coming in, as the Bulldogs (5-7-1) replaced No. 4A Williamsville East — which defeated Hamburg on Saturday — due to the Flames dealing with a COVID pause.
GI was able to get on the board early, as Liam Snyder scored his team-high 17th goal of the season on assists from Cam Davis and Stephen Leone just four minutes into play. But the Bulldogs would answer in due time once Luke Sacilowski set up Michael Kull's breakaway goal to knot things at one.
Hamburg seemed to have a tapped-in goal to close the first, but that would get waved off.
But the Bulldogs did not waver and came out aggressive in the second, putting an array of shots on goal. Hamburg would eventually cash in, once Luke Nassoiy fed Ryan Rogers to convert around a crowded GI net. The Bulldogs were far from done there, taking a 3-1 lead in the second when Nate Holst scored on a GI power play, Kull reversing roles as the assist man.
GI showed signs of life in the third, though, once Idrius Falletta scooped the loose puck and netted an unassisted goal just under four minutes into the period. Hamburg quickly matched the Vikings, taking a 4-2 lead on Ryan Steiner's goal less than a minute later, as Sacilowski combined with Francis Pandolfino for the assists.
But GI would keep itself in the fight, with Davis tallying his second point of the evening on a score, flip-flopping roles with Snyder as the latter sent a helper. Less than two minutes later, the Vikings would tie it up at four, as Joseph Christiano got in on the action from Leone's second assist to send it to overtime.
In the end, Wieberg stepped up to secure the victory, scoring on an Eddie Kwarciak assist with just under a minute and a half to play in OT.
"(I) went into the corner and a hard forecheck and I just heard Eddie in the back of my ear ... he said 'right here,' so I gave him the behind the back, backdoor," said Wieberg, one of GI's five double-digit point scorers on the season. "Put it five hole and that's game. Best feeling in the world right there."
Wieberg cited how much his team has adopted a "no give-up" mentality. The senior recalled a similar instance when the Vikings played Iroquois/Alden, as they battled back from a 7-4 hole in the third period of the March 12 matchup. And although GI fell short, the Vikings forced OT that night as well and set a precedent for a standard they wanted to uphold.
And despite a 2-2 tie with the Blue Devils back on Feb. 20, Wieberg is confident in his group going into this rematch.
"If we come out and play like we did in the third and overtime ... I don't see anyone beating us," Wieberg said. "But we're gonna have to work hard."
GI head coach Don Pray made sure to credit Hamburg, noting how strong and aggressive it came out. With a top line featuring Sacilowski and Steiner, Pray said his Vikings were back on their heels and flat-footed for two periods.
But also citing the OT game with I/A, as well as keeping positive even when down two goals in the third, Pray shared on how crucial that prior experience was in Tuesday's win.
"We learned in that game that hey if we stick together as a team, we stick together with what the coaches are doing, good things happen," Pray said.
"And today was an example of that, where we stuck just to exactly how we had to play. We found our legs finally in the third period, thank goodness. Then in overtime big, big stop by Mikey Foglia there, huge stops. I mean ... he's an all-league goalie. He's the type of player that wins you games and today he did with that big stop."
Looking ahead to the Blue Devils matchup, Pray has an inward thought process about the game.
"We've just gotta take care of ourselves. We have to, again, use our top two lines the way that we're trying to keep pucks low," Pray said. "Keep control of the puck in zone. If we stick to the way that we can play, we'll be right there at the end. Definitely will be."
GI and Ken West do battle once again 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northtown Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.