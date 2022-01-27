YOUNGSTOWN — Through the first quarter, North Tonawanda appeared it was going to neutralize Lewiston-Porter’s vaunted full-court press. Then Tessa Schuey stepped into a 3-pointer at the top of the key. And then another one. She even hit one with a hand in her face for good measure.
Schuey scored 14 of her season-high 31 points in the second quarter as part of a 18-1 barrage that took the Lancers from a deficit to a 69-49 rout on Thursday, handing the Lady Jacks their first loss in a battle of unbeaten Niagara Frontier League teams.
The big night for Schuey wasn’t limited to shooting. She offered a glimpse into what she has been doing all season. The senior made scoop-shots and properly gauged when to slow the pace and when to push the ball in transition, pilfering North Tonawanda ball handlers all game to stake her claim as one of Western New York’s best point guards.
“She isn’t a flashy point guard, but that’s the point guard I want for this team and that’s a point guard you’d want for any team,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “She’s always in control. Even when she’s driving the ball, she’s learned a bunch of different finishes. I don’t think she has a charge all year, but she’s still taking the ball to the basket. She’s a complete basketball player.”
Averaging 17 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 steals coming into the game, Schuey not only notched her fifth 20-point performance in the last seven games, but she also added six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Turnovers gave Lew-Port (10-1, 9-0 NFL) an early lead, but a 12-3 run gave North Tonawanda — which had not scored fewer than 50 points since the season opener — a lead and Schuey could see her team needed a spark. She scored 20 of the team’s 33 first-half points, and while hitting two of her six 3-pointers in the third quarter, Schuey was able to create open looks for teammates
“We’ve started slower than normal the last couple games, so I knew we had to turn it up in the second quarter,” said Schuey, who ranks fourth in Section VI in assists. “I saw that no one was really stepping up, so I decided if I could take the shots then I was going to take them.”
While a 20-point loss looks grim, North Tonawanda is not devastated. The Jacks were missing their top defender, Kylie Miranto, who would have been the primary player in charge of shadowing Schuey. Point guard Annabelle Day also picked up her third foul in the second quarter, just as the game began to unravel.
Lew-Port has thrived on turnovers, averaging 17.7 steals per game on the season, but North Tonawanda (10-1, 8-1) was able to crack the press early and slow the game to a crawl. But when Schuey began heating up on the perimeter, the Jacks sped up in the half-court, which led to turnovers. When the Lancers converted those turnovers into points, they sped up even more, allowing the press to act as a boa constrictor, squeezing tighter the more North Tonawanda struggled.
“We got flustered and some key players got into foul trouble so I couldn’t move the defense around the way I wanted to,” North Tonawanda head coach Erin Strassburg said. “A couple mental errors and the game spun out of control, but it shows us what we’ve got to work on.”
Both teams were hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, twice canceling originally slated games. NT will have the chance to prove it was simply caught in an avalanche, while Lew-Port can claim it still holds superiority in the NFL when the two teams meet again in less than two weeks for a Feb. 9 rematch.
“We know we’re going to get everybody’s best every night and we’re just going to have to be ready to bring it,” said Lindamer, who has guided Lew-Port to 23 consecutive NFL wins.
Sophie Auer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Aliza Whitehead chipped in 12 points for Lew-Port, which hosts Niagara Falls at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Emily Zander scored a team-high 19 points, while Annabelle Day added 14 and Brittany Day chipped in 10 for North Tonawanda, which hosts Kenmore East at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
