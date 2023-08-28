The Buffalo Sabres and Bills are no longer united through Pegula Sports and Entertainment.
Owner Terry Pegula on Monday dissolved PSE and named himself president of the Sabres.
The Sabres and Bills had shared resources and operated under the “One Buffalo” umbrella since Pegula purchased the NFL franchise in 2014.
“We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations,” Pegula said in a statement. “We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization. It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams.”
Pegula’s wife, Kim, a co-owner, also served as president of the Sabres before suffering cardiac arrest June 7, 2022. The Bills announced Terry Pegula, 72, would assume the role of team president July 19, while parting ways with executive vice president Ron Raccuia.
Additionally, the Bills announced a new management team consisting of PSE CEO John Roth, general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo and vice president of finance Josh Dziurlikowski. Roth, who was hired by the Sabres in January, was given the title of executive vice president/chief operating officer and D’Angelo is the senior vice president of business administration, while Dziurlikowski is the senior vice president of finance with the Bills.
With the Sabres, Pegula will continue to work closely Roth and general manager Kevyn Adams, according to a press release.
It’s unclear what the restructuring means for the other franchises the Pegulas own, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans and the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks.
Pegula, 72, has not conducted an interview since the new stadium was approved, while little is known about the health of his wife, Kim, aside from their daughter Jessica acknowledging she suffered a stroke in June 2022 in a Players Tribune article. Kim attended several Bills training camp practices at St. John Fisher University, but never left an SUV parked in the end zone.
Sports reporter Nick Sabato contributed to this story.
