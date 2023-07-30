PARADISE, Nev. – Terence Crawford walked into the ring with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eminem and walked out of it with the undisputed welterweight championship and his stake as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
In an unexpectedly dominating performance, Crawford stopped Errol Spence Jr. at 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the ninth round in front of 19,990 boisterous fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The end came for Spence as Crawford had him cornered against the ropes, landing power shots at will, Crawford countered a Spence shot with a right hand, which buckled his legs. Crawford then went in for the kill, landing three straight power shots before referee Harvey Dock stepped in to stop the action.
No word if Eminem sat next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst, but he was witness to a virtuoso performance by one of his self-professed favorite fighters in Crawford. The 50/50 fight on paper, a dream matchup that’s been called for by boxing fans for more than five years, was turned into a one-sided destruction by Crawford, who knocked Spence down once in the second round and twice more in the seventh.
“I wanted to show the world how great Terrence Crawford is. And tonight, I think I showed them,” Crawford said, who improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts.
Crawford, from Omaha, had a 185-96 advantage in punches landed, including a 98-63 punch advantage in power shots, which is any punch landed other than a jab. Spence’s jab, which is considered one of the best in the sport, was completely neutralized, landing just 33 of 296 jabs, an 11 percent clip.
“Errol has a great jab, and we were concerned about it,” Crawford said. “But we wanted to take that away, and the rest is history.”
Spence’s previous nine opponents landed just 28.4 of their power shots. Crawford landed 60.1 percent of his power shots (98-of-163).
At the time of the stoppage, Crawford was ahead on all three scorecards 79-70. Greater Niagara Newspapers also scored the fight 79-70 in favor of Crawford, who now owns all four welterweight championships, in addition to the Ring Magazine championship. Crawford becomes the first person to become undisputed champion in two different weight classes (140 and 147 pounds).
Spence, from Dallas, falls to 28-1 with 22 KOs.
“He was better man tonight,” Spence said. “My timing was a little bit off and he was catching me in between shots. He had his timing down. I make no excuses.”
Japan’s Naoya Inoue made his case for the number pound-for-pound fighter in the world Tuesday morning with his own dominant TKO of former unified champion Stephen Fulton, his first fight in the junior featherweight division. Crawford answered back tonight with his own legendary performance. Whatever order you put them in, they appear to be the top two fighters in the world, with a clear gap between the two of them and the rest of the boxing world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.