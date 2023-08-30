ORCHARD PARK — Terrel Bernard knows when he got injured, but still doesn’t know exactly how it happen. He just knew that all the momentum built in the previous weeks came crashing down.
Bernard was in coverage during a one-on-one drill on the final day of training camp at St. John Fisher University when he felt the his hamstring pop. He didn’t know if his foot slipped or he hyperextended his leg, but knew immediately what was going to happen next.
It was just two days from the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 12 and Bernard was beginning to emerge as the favorite to be the starting middle linebacker after a three-way battle had been whittled to Bernard and Tyrel Dodson through 12 training camp practices.
Instead of getting his first taste of game experience at a new position after spending most of last season primarily at outside linebacker, Bernard missed all three preseason games as Dodson and veteran A.J. Klein slugged it out for the job. Klein was released Tuesday during final cutdowns and Bernard returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his injury.
Now Bernard hopes he can slide back in, as the Bills look to stabilize a position that was so steady with Tremaine Edmunds the last five years and has underwhelmed in finding his replacement thus far.
“Looking back on it, (I tried) to take what I can from it, and try to make the best out of out of the situation,” Bernard told the Gazette Wednesday. “So, having an opportunity to really study the playbook and watch as much film as I could, while I was in the training room getting healthy, I think I tried to make the best out of my situation, but I never want to get hurt, especially in the middle of a competition like that.”
There has been no mystery at linebacker since the Bills used a first-round pick on Edmunds in 2018. Both Edmunds and Matt Milano missed some games due to injuries during the last five years, but for the most part, the Bills could count on having two versatile, high-caliber linebackers locked in each week.
Who would step into the $72 million shoes Edmunds took to Chicago in March has been a head-scratcher. Rookie Dorian Williams was given a shot at middle linebacker during minicamp, but was quickly switched to the weakside when training camp began.
Bernard, Dodson and Baylon Spector all get a shot with the first-team defense when camp commenced, but Spector dropped off early. When Bernard was injured, Klein ascended the depth chart, split snaps with Dodson with the No. 1 defense during the final preseason game, only to be let go.
“You got 90 guys on the roster and then all of a sudden, it goes to 53 and you bring back a practice squad guys, but, shoot, that's nearly half the team,” said Tyler Matakevich, a reserve linebacker in his fourth season with the Bills. “It's cutthroat, but I think they do they know what they're doing upstairs. You try to just encourage guys to keep going, especially the young guys.”
General manager Brandon Beane also announced Wednesday the Bills were planning to sign veteran Christian Kirksey to the practice squad. Buffalo had interest in signing Kirksey in 2020 and he has 94 starts over nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.
Kirksey was released by Houston Monday after a hamstring injury of his own and has played in a version of the Bills’ defense when assistant coach Al Holcomb was an assistant for Steve Wilks in Cleveland. Beane thinks he can get up to speed quickly, but is still looking to give younger players a shot to start.
“Can I say we have someone there that’s going to Canton? No,” Beane said. “You have to make decisions with the roster sometimes in paying a quarterback the salary we are and Stef (Diggs) and some of the other guys. Sometimes you have to let some lesser expensive players see if they can compete and see if the answer is on your roster.”
Even though Bernard spent most of the preseason working off to the side at practice, he was still active in positional meetings. He continued to learn the scheme, his responsibilities and the rest of the team’s in order to be the quarterback of the defense coach Sean McDermott requires at the position.
It’s similar to how Bernard handled his rookie campaign last year. Even though he wasn’t playing middle or weakside linebacker often — making 22 tackles in 16 games, with one start — Bernard still studied Edmunds and Milano. He kept in contact with Edmunds over the summer, as they both attended Dodson’s youth camp over the summer, but hasn’t probed him for tips since signing with the Bears.
“He's doing an extremely great job,” Matakevich said. “I mean, being professional and just trying to get every single rep. He wasn't out there for a lot of time, but shoot, if you ask some questions, he knew everything as if he was out there. So I think that's a step in the right direction for a guy who's trying to step up in the role that he's in.”
Being forced to watch from the sidelines also gave Bernard a chance to understand the value of being healthy. After injuries hampered the start of his college career at Baylor, Bernard had missed one game due to injury since 2019 before missing all of Buffalo’s exhibition games this year.
“A lot of the times you kind of get caught up in the midst of going to practice and getting ready for games and doing all this other stuff that you kind of miss the opportunity to just be present and grateful for the opportunity,” Bernard said. “So that's kind of kind of what I've been thinking about since I've been out.”
