Tears give way to reflection for Lew-Port following state-final run

CORTLAND — The tears began flowing with more than 8 minutes left in the clock and did not stop until reaching the team bus.
Lewiston-Porter knew a two-goal deficit was too daunting a task to overcome with so little time remaining and the sorrow began to pour out. Some cried because they came within a hair of a state championship, some cried because it was the end of a magical journey and some cried because they may never lace soccer cleats again.
The emotion shown by the Lancers following a 2-0 loss to Bronxville in the NYSPHSAA Class B girls soccer state finals Sunday at SUNY Cortland represented the agonizing end of a season and high school athletic career.
“Sometimes you play well and you don’t get the result you wanted,” Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney said. “It’s OK to be disappointed, because they expect a lot from themselves and from each other. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.”
Often forgotten in such moments are the accomplishments and thrills that ultimately gave reason for the sadness that comes with the ending. Lew-Port made the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years and advanced to the final for the first time in 27 years, but perspective is rarely an in-the-moment trait, especially for teenage athletes.
Eventually the only memories remaining will be the ones worthwhile — bus rides, goals, big wins. But before the mind can give way to the positives, human nature takes hold. Many of the players will mentally replay missed shots, passes, assignments and saves, almost as if it will change the outcome.
“We’re proud of everyone,” Lew-Port goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman said. “We all came out here and worked really hard. We put all of our effort into it.”
As for how long it will take to focus on the exciting moments, such as the Lancers’ overtime win over Wheatley in the semifinals Saturday, senior Sarah Woods added, “Probably a while. Probably a good amount of time. This stuff usually sticks with me.”
Perhaps some of the sadness in losing comes with failing to achieve the final goal the team had set. The Lancers desired to win a state championship, a goal set at the beginning of the season they never shied away from.
After winning the Section VI B1 title, Woods told Greater Niagara Newspapers, “We have four more games. We plan on winning all four.” The team did not even want an elaborate send-off or pep rally, as Forney said, “We don’t celebrate until after it’s over.”
But just as the Lancers never apologized for their overwhelming confidence throughout the season, they were not sorry for setting the highest accomplishment possible, because it brought so many more positive memories and lessons.
“It does fall short of their goals, but it’s OK to have lofty goals,” Forney said. “You never attain anything worthwhile if you don’t reach for the stars.”
