'Team Mihalich' returns to Niagara University

LEWISTON — Upon his arrival on Monteagle Ridge, Joe Mihalich evoked the names of the basketball coaching legends who preceded him — “Taps” Gallagher, the all-time winner for whom Niagara University’s gymnasium was renamed in honor, and the beloved Frank Layden, who coached the Purple Eagles to national prominence before gaining NBA fame and now graces the basketball court with his signature.
“I just have to pinch myself when I think that I’m going to be sitting in the same seat,” Mihalich said during his Niagara introduction in 1998. “You just ask yourself, am I worthy? Do I deserve this?”
Mihalich proved his worth with more victories in 15 years at Niagara than any coach Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference history, 265 wins that restored Niagara’s basketball tradition through championship triumphs and NCAA tournament trips, in a style that enthralled the Purple Eagles’ faithful.
His place in Niagara's royal court is now enshrined in the wings of Layden’s hardwood at Gallagher Center with the remodeled Joe Mihalich Basketball Office Suite that was unveiled Thursday at a tribute dinner ahead of Mihalich’s induction in the Niagara Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mihalich received his purple flowers at a sold-out event well-attended by players, coaches, managers, trainers, administrators, priests and all sorts of supporting characters from his winning runs at Niagara and Hofstra, as well as family, friends and fellow coaches from his native Philadelphia.
Greeting each guest with a smile, a hug and shared memories, Mihalich entertained his grandchildren and posed for pictures by a display of mementos, championship trophies and the nets cut down after the Purple Eagles soared to their greatest heights.
At the largest gathering he has attended on campus since leaving Niagara eight years ago, Mihalich spoke publicly for the first time since a stroke 16 months earlier that led to his retirement from coaching.
Team Mihalich, father and sons Joe Jr., Matt and twin Tony, who all came of age in Lewiston before going on to become coaches themselves, shared acceptance speech duties. When it came time for his portion, Joe Jr. invited every player, coach, manager and AD from Mihalich’s era to stand with them. “This is what it’s all about,” he said.
Flanked by his flock of Purple Eagles, the head coach was determined in delivering choice lines from his written remarks.
Mihalich’s most difficulty came as he got choked up before closing his speech with the most impactful words directed at his wife Mary.
“You have supported me wholeheartedly throughout my career,” Mihalich said, “and have made me the man that I am today.”
Juan Mendez, the All-American center of Niagara’s 2005 championship team, became too overcome with emotion to speak. But he stood tall beside his point guard, Alvin Cruz, and with teammate Greg Noel, who praised Mihalich for helping to mold every Purple Eagle, from star player to walk-ons like himself, into the men they are today.
Tyrone Lewis, the winningest player in Niagara history, star of the 2007 championship and 2009 NIT teams, had more to say, as is his nature.
“The passion that I have for this school is because of him,” Lewis said. “It’s hard not to love this place, because he truly loves this place.”
Now in his 10th year coaching basketball, Lewis recalled one of Mihalich’s mantras, “tough times don’t last, but tough people do."
“And I know you are going through some things right now,” Lewis said. “But I know you are going to last.”
Greg Paulus, current coach of the Purple Eagles, noted his fortune to sit in the same seat as “Taps” Gallagher, Frank Layden and Joe Mihalich — even if, like Mihalich before him, Paulus spends an entire game coaching on his feet.
Before playing a video showcasing Niagara’s spruced up locker rooms and basketball offices, Paulus looked at the guest of honor and spoke for a Niagara community:
“Welcome home.”
