Talented Lady Jacks coming into their own

This season, more than ever before, it really is a case of "we, not me" for high school athletes.
As the North Tonawanda girls volleyball team navigates its way through the fall season II, the Lady Jacks are all keenly aware that every thing they do directly effects the entire team.
Head coach Katie Harrington, now in her third season leading varsity, said from supporting each other and working hard to being mindful of all the COVID-19 protocols, her girls are doing everything needed to have a safe and successful campaign.
"They're friends on the court. They're friends outside of school," Harrington said. "So I think just the fact that they can relate to one another and kind of be there for each other really helps them. They really do view each other as a small family and they really support each other through the good, the bad and everything in between. So it's nice to see the relationships that they have that will last them a lifetime.
"And it reminds me my teammates that I had when I was in school that I still have relationships with. That's a really big thing for them to take away and not even necessarily realize it at such a young age."
Harrington is fortunate enough to have a solid core of senior leaders to reinforce how important it is to keep the team first.
Shay Woodard (middle), Paige Book (setter/middle) and Emily McNeill (outside hitter) are setting the tone every day.
McNeill is not only one of the best players in the league, as class valedictorian, she has the brains and leadership skills to communicate how important it is to remain as one all the time.
"I'm extremely excited to even have a season," McNeill said. "Going into my senior year, even the thought of not having a season was upsetting. And the fact that (the original fall season) was cancelled was heartbreaking. But then to have a season is super exciting for me. I'm pumped."
Avery Geartz will also be key in the middle while junior Ally Privitera will guide the back row as the starting libero.
Freshman Kyler Shiesley gives the Jacks a solid combo at outside hitter with McNeill, while senior Lauren Gondek will be on the right side.
Harrington is also excited about the play of junior Brianna Starr (defensive specialist/setter).
The scrappy Starr might not be the tallest girl on the floor, but she brings drive, energy and a killer serve.
This season is vastly different compared to years past. Players wear masks, don't switching sides after each set, observe virus protocols and aren't allowed to shake hands after games.
"I think Its pretty challenging, but at the same time we always have to remind ourselves that every other team is going through the same challenges and they're facing the same things," McNeill said. "So we can't act like that's just a disadvantage to us. Cause everybody else is facing the same thing."
There are no regional or state tournaments and only the top eight teams in each class qualify for the sectional playoffs, which puts increased importance on every single game.
The Lady Jacks are also working through the variables of a shorter preseason. Their first game came eight days after day one of tryouts. Some of the players missed the first few days of practice due to basketball playoffs overlapping tryouts. Mix in some younger talen,t and you have a team that has all the pieces to succeed but might just need a little time to put in together.
Still, regardless of how wins and losses play out, every team thankful just to have a season.
"I think all of the team's are realizing that just having the season is a great opportunity for them. So they're gonna take it and obviously make the most out of the situation because we're just thankful we even have this because it got delayed from the regular fall season that we would have normally had," Harrington said.
