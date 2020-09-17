Suspended UB player involved in NF incident

Suspended University at Buffalo men's basketball player Malik Zachery ran into some trouble before allegedly stabbing a Canisius College player last Wednesday after a pick-up game in North Tonawanda.
A Niagara University softball player filed a report with the Niagara Falls Police Department on Sept. 1, claiming Zachery physically harassed her at a party the morning of Aug. 30 at 2829 McKoon Ave.
According to the report, Zachery was among "3-4" UB men's basketball players invited to a party at the location. Zachery allegedly started calling the softball player names, and the UB players were asked to leave. Another UB player allegedly threatened to "shoot," and Zachery allegedly "mushed" his plastic cup in the Niagara player's face, spilling his drink down her shirt. Zachery then allegedly spit in the victim's face, and when the UB players left, one of them threatened to come back and shoot up the house.
The NU softball player declined to press charges and did not want to comment further on the incident.
Zachery was arrested by the North Tonawanda Police Department last Friday and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon stemming from a Sept. 9 altercation at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where UB and Canisius players were playing a pick-up basketball game. Zachery allegedly stabbed Canisius' Scott Hitchon after a fight broke out.
NT police believe Zachery threw the first punch, according to The Buffalo News. Zachery's father, Michael Zachery, told the News that Malik was involved in a larger altercation and was injured, potentially needing surgery. Michael Zachery was not present the night of the incident.
Malik Zachery is a native of Syracuse and a junior at UB. He spent the past two years at Chipola College, a junior college in Marianna, Florida.
Zachery was suspended from the UB men's basketball team following the alleged stabbing, through he remains enrolled at the school.
Niagara Gazette courts reporter Rick Pfeiffer and freelance journalist Jonah Bronstein contributed to this report.
