BUFFALO — When Starpoint completed back-to-back runs to Buffalo State in 2016, it seemed like the beginning of the program’s rise. Instead, it was the end.
Former coach Ben Scaffidi stepped away from the program shortly afterward and the Spartans won 22 games over the next six years. During the same time, athletic interest in the school shifted to hockey and wrestling, which have combined for one state championship and three trips to states in the last two seasons.
Gil Licata took over in 2019, and before retiring last year, pushed the team in the right direction by starting a freshman backcourt of Cohen Vogel and Jackson Griesmer. It only netted two wins, but when Luke Vogel became coach in April, he saw something.
Two years removed from a winless season, Vogel thought Starpoint could make it to Buffalo State.
He was right.
And despite a 66-38 loss to No. 1 Amherst in a Section VI Class A-2 semifinal on Tuesday, Vogel believes it signifies the start of an ascent once more.
“When we got together at the end of April, we had three goals for (this) year: we're going to win double-digit games, we want to host a sectional game and we want to go to Buff State,” Luke Vogel said. “And there were people that thought we were crazy. Little by little, over the year, we found a way to meet those goals. Now that we've been here, the goal is not to just get here. We would love an opportunity to play for a sectional title on Saturday.”
Fourth-seeded Starpoint battled the defending overall Class A sectional champions, trailing 19-14, at the end of the first quarter. But then the shots went dry. Frustration crept in and turnovers were the result, feeding into an Amherst team that thrives in transition and scoring off second chances.
The Tigers snatched 15 offensive rebounds and forced 19 turnovers, leading to 16 more shot attempts than the Spartans — who went 3 of 15 from 3-point range — and an 18-6 second quarter to break the game open before halftime.
“If you're going to stay in the game, you can't have stretches like we did in the second quarter,” Vogel said. “If you're turning the ball over, they're going to make you pay. And when you don't turn it over, if you give up offensive rebounds, they're going to make you pay. From a coaching standpoint, I wish I had done a couple things differently in the second quarter. But, you've got to give me a ton of credit.”
Amherst was not only the more aggressive team, but it was more experienced, with several key players returning from last season’s postseason run. Starpoint, meanwhile, started three sophomores — Griesmer, Vogel and Jack Kempf — and they were three of the team’s leading scorers this season.
“All they wanted to do was go to work, and really, from that point on, they've done everything we've asked,” Luke Vogel said. “The season was filled with some ups and some downs. I've been fortunate enough to coach at different levels at different schools for 20-plus years. I haven't had a group that has been this coachable from day one.”
Add a trip to Buffalo State to their resume and Starpoint hopes to flip the tables in the coming years, as it now has a core group of players who have significant experience and playing time in critical moments and games.
“It's a great experience to learn from,” Griesmer said. “It's just going to make us work harder in the offseason. We'll be back.”
Senior Tyler Milleville led Starpoint (11-11) with eight points and 11 rebounds, while Griesmer and Vogel had seven points apiece.
Josh Bugiera scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for Amherst (19-3), to go along with five rebounds and five steals. Nick Moore chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Ahmir Dunn added 11 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers will face No. 2 Williamsville South in the Class A-2 final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
