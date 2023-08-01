LEWISTON — Niagara has raised its expectations to the next level by breaking through and appearing in the NCAA Tournament, a lofty goal the program has never achieved.
That was the focus as Niagara held summer workouts inside Gallagher Center over the last three weeks, which will run through Thursday, as the Purple Eagles look to build upon a record-setting season.
After years of being one of the hunters, head coach Jada Pierce knows her team will have a bulls-eye on their backs coming off a campaign where the program led the country in steals (15.2) and turnovers forced per game (28.06) and went 15-5 after the new year.
“We got to understand people are coming for us now,” said Pierce, who is heading into her ninth season on Monteagle Ridge. “We’re not a secret. So, being the hunted is something different for us. But that’s the adversity that we’re trying to create in practice every day, in the weight room and having them overcome it and understand and that’s going to translate onto the court.”
Niagara’s roster will have a veteran heavy pulse with 10 returnees and four newcomers, two of which are transfers. Because most of the returnees were on campus taking summer classes already, Pierce and her staff scheduled these sessions to establish team chemistry amongst both old and new faces ahead of the fall workouts.
The Purple Eagles will return its two top scorers from last season, Angel and Aaliyah Parker. Aaliyah, a junior, averaged a team-high 16.9 points per game along with 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists and was an All-MAAC first team selection. Angel, a graduate student, heads into her final season of eligibility and finished second in scoring (15.7), seventh in the NCAA in steals per game (3.1) and was a unanimous All-MAAC first team selection.
At the end of last season, the Parkers entered the transfer portal to explore their options but they and the school declined to comment on the decisions to enter and withdraw from the portal.
As Angel explained, the team is preparing with the end, meaning a MAAC championship and a NCAA tournament run, in mind. One of the areas the team has worked on specifically is enhancing its strength on the defensive end, with Pierce adding certain pieces are emphasized more
“Getting to our rotations because we do scramble a lot,” Angel said of one specificity. “So, just making sure that we’re in the right spot (we’re) supposed to be. And then having that talking piece we have, we have a big focus on talking, so that when things do mess up, because we are moving a lot, we’re able to know what each other is doing.”
Pierce said, in the last few weeks, Niagara has also emphasized defensive rebounding to close out possessions to limit second-chance scoring opportunities as well as continuing to tire teams out.
While the team does have 10 returnees, including sophomores Ary Hicks and Jade Rutledge, Niagara does have some holes to fill as starters Nickelle O’Neil and Maddy Yelle graduated and Brooklyn Jones transferred to Morgan State. But Pierce is excited about the four newcomers that she views can “fill the gaps” in freshmen Kylie Buckley and Alyssa Rossingol and transfers in sophomore Chardonnay Hartley (Longwood) and graduate student Destiny Strother (Marquette and Pittsburgh).
Pierce said Niagara needed to add 3-point shooting for the upcoming season and believes Strother will help fill that need while bringing her experience of playing in the Big East then the ACC into the locker room. Playing in a similar defense on her AAU team while in high school as Niagara, Pierce said, is another plus.
“I think, for her, she brings that toughness and, you know, she’s from Flint (Michigan), brings that toughness. She fits right in and she’s elevating the others around her … She’s got good words to say like, ‘Hey, we can do this, we can do that.’ and she’s so positive, all the time, which I love.”
A 30.5% career 3-point shooter, Strother has appeared in 82 career games with Marquette and Pittsburgh and chose Niagara because of the school’s atmosphere but also wanted to play somewhere where she could win as well. Strother, so far, has adapted to the new players around her.
“I feel like I fit in,” Strother said. “... The players have improved that three point shot, but I feel like I come with a three point capability so I could fit it right in and bring my strengths with that.”
Niagara will open the new season when they host rival St. Bonaventure Nov. 8 at the Gallagher Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.