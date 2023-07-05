Junior golfers in the City of Niagara Falls will have a new opportunity to learn more about the game this summer.
Pine Pharmacy and Pine Pharmaceuticals announced Monday it has provided funding for a free junior golf program called The Golf Camp for Kids. The program will run on Wednesdays, July 12 to August 9, at the Hyde Park Golf Course in Niagara Falls.
The camp is open for all youth aged 7 to 17. No prior golf experience is necessary to register. The program is designed to teach junior golfers the basics of the golf swing and the game, including putting and chipping and using various clubs like irons and woods. The importance of rules and etiquette will also be taught and students can learn at their own pace.
Interested junior golfers should contact Stosh Kajfasz at KajfaszGolf@gmail.com or call 716-525-4801.
Pine Pharmacy and Pine Pharmaceuticals is also presenting the Junior Season Ticket Scholarship Program. All junior golfers can apply for a free season ticket to use at Hyde Park Golf Course during the 2023 season. Those interested in applying can pick-up an application at the Hyde Park Golf Course located at 4343 Porter Road in Niagara Falls, NY.
For more information on the scholarship program, please contact John Spanbauer at johnspanbauer8@gmail.com.
