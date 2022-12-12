No one would suggest that the Bills don't miss Von Miller, that the defense hasn’t been compromised by the loss of an elite pass rusher who has won two Super Bowls and is destined for the Hall of Fame.
Miller was brought in to be the closer, to give the defense a disruptive weapon in the most critical moments of games against the NFL’s top quarterbacks, notably the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
You could argue that Miller earned his $18.5 million signing bonus on a Sunday night in October, when he made two huge defensive plays in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 win at the Chiefs, one that could determine the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
But despite Miller’s absence with a season-ending knee injury, the Buffalo defense is playing some of its finest football of the season, as if determined to show the world that they’re still the same unit that led the NFL a year ago, without him.
One week after holding the Patriots to 10 points, the Bills’ defense was dominant for much of the afternoon in a misty 20-12 victory over the Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win, their fourth in a row, improved them to 10-3, still first overall in the AFC.
The defense wasn’t perfect, by any means The Jets were 8-for-17 on third downs, continuing a troubling trend of allowing marginal quarterbacks to extricate their teams from difficult down-and-distance situations.
Jets quarterback Mike White threw for a first down on five plays of third-and-8 or longer in the game’s first 33 minutes — the last two on a methodical 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that tied the game, 7-7, at the start of the third quarter.
But it was the swarming Buffalo D that created those difficult down-and-distance situations. They had four sacks and eight other plays that went for zero yards or a loss. They recovered two fumbles, allowed only two plays of more than 16 yards and forced seven punts.
Miller gave them a defensive luxury, allowing them to rush only four men at times. But the Bills led the league in most defensive categories without him last year, and they appear to be getting back to that standard of a season ago.
“Yeah, I feel like we’re hitting strides,” said all-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who still hasn’t played in a losing effort this season. “We still want to continue to get better. Third and longs, we want to get off the field in those situations.
“But we’re trending in the right direction. That was a good football team we beat today and we have another good team (Miami) coming in here next week that we’re going to have to prepare well and play extremely well to win.”
The Dolphins are now two games back of the Bills in the AFC East after unsightly losses to the Niners and Chargers. Still, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads a passing attack that’s second in the NFL in yards and second in yards per pass attempt.
As for trending in the right direction, Tre’Davious White is hitting his stride at an opportune time after missing a full year with an ACL tear. White will be vital against Miami’s swift wideout tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
White appears fully healthy and confident at last. After playing 61 percent of the snaps against New England, he played every snap against the Jets. The coaches had no limitations on him. White shadowed star Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson for much of the day and held up well.
“I’ve got no worries on that side of the field,” said Poyer. “He plays the hardest position on the field. Catches are going to be made. Tre’Davious takes a lot of pride in his craft. That’s an all-Pro corner out there. Him getting back takes pressure off us on the back end and even up front. We’re glad to have him back and we’re excited to be moving forward with him.”
The guys up front are certainly rising up in Miller’s absence. Defensive end Greg Rousseau had perhaps the best game of his two-year career. Rousseau had two sacks, another tackle for loss, two hurries, a pass defense and a forced fumble that was recovered by DaQuan Jones to set up a Tyler Bass field goal that gave the Bills a 17-7 lead.
Rousseau seems unblockable at times off the edge. Since returning from an ankle sprain that cost him three games, he’s taken his game to a higher level. He’s better at setting up blockers and finishing. He’s also solid against the run.
He wasn’t the only defensive lineman who played an inspired game against the Jets. End A.J. Epenesa had a sack, a hurry, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and batted down a pass on the Jets’ last play of the game.
Shaq Lawson, a continued revelation in his return to Buffalo, had a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. Jones, whose snap count soared to 74 percent, was a disruptor with a tackle for loss, two hurries and consistent pressure.
“For us, it’s always important to hold it down,” Rousseau said. “Up front, we try to get off the ball every play, just do our one-eleventh. We’ve got dogs behind us, like (Poyer). It’s team defense, not one without the other.
“We know we’ve got to step up. But Von is still with us. He’s still paying attention, still in our meetings, all that stuff. We’re doing it for him and doing it for us.”
On Sunday, they did it for the offense, which put up 232 yards, the first time under 300 since the Monday night loss in the wind to the Patriots a year ago. Josh Allen passed for 147 yards, his fewest since late last season. They punted five times in a row, the first time that happened since Allen's third career start in his rookie year.
It harkened back to the early days of Allen’s career, when the defense was one of the best in the NFL and the offense’s job was to be efficient and mistake-free.
Allen is averaging 100 fewer passing yards in his last seven games than in his first six this season, which culminated in the win at Kansas City. If the offense begins to click again and the defense continues to play at a high level, the Bills will be tough to beat down the stretch and in the playoffs.
There might well come a moment when they wish they had an elite finisher like Von Miller to close a big game. But as Poyer said, this defense seems to be finding its stride and gearing up for the top offenses that lay ahead.
After the win, I asked Sean McDermott if he sensed that his defense was motivated to show a skeptical world that they’re good enough to win it all without Miller.
“We’ll see,” the head coach said. “We’ll see.”
Then, before leaving the podium, he flashed a wink.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
