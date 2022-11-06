Von Miller cautioned everyone not to panic. The Bills’ star defensive end said Sunday’s loss at the Jets can be “good medicine,” a timely reminder of how tough any game can be in the NFL, and a way to rouse the squad for the task ahead.
“I’ve been here before,” said Miller, whose Rams team was struggling at 7-4 a year ago and won the Super Bowl. A year earlier, Tampa Bay fell to 7-5 and also won the Lombardi Trophy. The Bills were 7-6 a year ago and could have won it all if not for 13 harrowing seconds in K.C.
So it’s true, no team gets through an entire season without encountering its share of obstacles. It’s a brutal sport, littered with injured bodies. The game is constructed to promote competitive parity, which necessitates that even the top teams have flaws.
No single loss defines a team’s season, or nullifies its essential quality as a championship contender. But good medicine or not, that stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday at MetLife Stadium had to leave a bad taste in some people’s mouths.
It might create something Bills faithful would rather not contemplate:
Doubt.
As I said after the win against the Packers a week ago, a team that’s favored to win the championship must be held to the highest possible standard. That loss to the Jets, who were an 11.5-point underdog at home, raises a troubling trove of doubts.
You wonder, for starters, if the Bills truly are the best team in the entire NFL. How can you say that with any assurance when they’re barely the top team in their own division — in fact, the only team in the AFC East currently without a divisional win?
Yes, they’re still in the driver’s seat in the AFC, with the tie-breaker edge over the Chiefs and Titans. They still lead the division at 6-2, but suddenly it looks a lot more competitive. The Dolphins and Jets are 6-3, the Patriots hanging around at 5-4.
Imagine that. The division was supposed to be the Bills and three stooges. But the AFC East is the only division in the league in which all four teams have winning records — or are even at the .500 mark halfway through the long season.
Yeah, you have to wonder. You wonder if Josh Allen is still the leader for MVP after his worst game since last season, and one of his worst in three years. Allen was 18-for-34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two ghastly interceptions.
Sure, Allen is still a freak of nature who rushed for 86 yards and two TDs. But we were supposed to be past the point where his raw running ability covered up for his poor decision-making in the passing game, what he called “brain farts”.
But going back to the fourth quarter of the Packers game, Allen has thrown no touchdown passes and four brutal interceptions. A couple were reminiscent of the bad Josh from his early years, the kind that can be a team's downfall in January.
Again, the standard is high. But at this point, you could make a strong MVP case for Jalen Hurt of the unbeaten Eagles, or Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is unbeaten this season in games he started and finished — including a win against the Bills.
Maybe the Bills bought too much into the notion that they’re a lock for the top seed in the AFC. Allen was asked if this loss felt like a slap to the face, like the 7-6 debacle at Jacksonville a year ago. By the way, that also occurred in their eighth game.
“I mean, it’s the NFL,” Allen said. “These guys are a good team, too. They get paid just like us. An away team facing a crowd, we let them get into it with our play. We made some mistakes tonight. I made some mistakes tonight, and it can’t happen.
“I would say, myself and the (offensive line) didn’t do anything great today. We turned the ball over. You only get so many drives in this league. You’ve got to make them count, and I didn’t do that tonight.”
You wonder if Allen’s athletic heroics have obscured the offense’s basic limitations. They’re not getting enough from the running backs in the run game behind an offensive line that was soundly outplayed by a Jets front that mainly rushed only four men.,
They’re still too reliant on wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had five catches for 93 yards midway through the second quarter and nothing thereafter.
Is it time to doubt the depth of the Bills’ receiving corps? Gabe Davis was perceived as a rising star as the No. 2 wideout. But Davis has been inconsistent in his third NFL season. He had two catches for 33 yards against the Jets, including a drop. When the Jets took Diggs out of the game, he wasn’t able to fill the void.
Tight end Dawson Knox hasn’t been nearly as dynamic as expected after his breakthrough 2021 and $52 million contract extension. Isaiah McKenzie isn’t a reliable enough slot receiver. Some people were actually nostalgic for Cole Beasley after the loss.
“That’s something we've got to continue to evaluate,” coach Sean McDermott said of the receiving corps. “Listen, it can’t be a one-man show. I don’t think it’s a one-man show. But there definitely needs to be more consistency from some of the other positions.”
You wonder about their run defense, which allowed the Jets 174 yards on 34 carries after getting gashed for 208 yards on just 31 tries to Green Bay the week before.
“That’s something we have to seriously look at,” McDermott said. “That’s where the game starts, up front and run defense. You can’t allow a team to run the ball on you like that. Give credit to them."
It was easy to rationalize the shabby run D against the Packers, who wouldn’t throw despite being down 17 points. But the Jets ran it down their throats with the game on the line. Do I dare suggest that the tackling bordered on embarrassment after a while?
The Jets took over on their 4-yard line with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied, 17-17. Four runs later, they were in Buffalo territory: James Robinson , who had been questionable with a knee injury, ran for 9 yards. Then it was Robinson for 7, then 16. Michael Carter swept left end, avoided a tackler and went 17 yards.
They ran eight times in a row in all. On third-and-5 from the 18, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson found Denzel Mims for 12 yards and a crucial first down. It was Mims’ only catch of the day, and the biggest throw of Wilson’s young career.
Leading up to the game, you’d have thought Wilson was destined to collapse like some week-old pumpkin on the front steps. He was the least accurate quarterback in the league over the last year and a half. But he had an efficient day, going 18 of 25 for 154 yards with no interceptions.
Wilson was supposed to be fodder for the Buffalo pass rush, but he was sacked only twice and was effective getting rid of the ball quickly on the shorter completions. His only turnover was a fumble deep in Bills’ territory in the third quarter.
Two plays later, Allen missed Davis badly on a crossing route and was intercepted by Jets’ star rookie Sauce Gardner. Hard as it is to fathom, on a week when many Jets observers felt Wilson was on the verge of being benched, he outplayed Josh Allen.
It leads you to wonder about the Bills’ defense. To be fair, they were without the four best players in the back seven — safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano.
No defense can perform at a consistently high level with so many key guys out. It’s a tribute to coordinator Leslie Frazier that they’ve played so well this season despite the injuries. But after a while, you wonder if the defense will ever be fully healthy.
White raised hopes when he was activated off the PUP list last week and bared his soul in a 17-minute session with reporters. But he was inactive against the Jets. The Bills are being extra careful, but White’s slow recovery from an ACL makes you wonder when — and if — he’ll return to his previous all-Pro form.
Hyde, the leader of the secondary, is gone for the year. Poyer, his all-Pro partner, was out Sunday and has now missed three games this season for various ailments. You wonder when he’ll be back at full strength if what could be his final year in Buffalo.
That’s the NFL. It’s a physical war of attrition at times, and the Bills were very lucky on the injury front in recent seasons. Maybe they’ll eventually get back to full health, or as close as possible, for the stretch run and playoffs, which truly matter.
“We've got to continue to stay positive,” Miller said. “We’ve got a really good Vikings team coming in this week. We’ve got to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, debrief and take a look at ourselves.”
“Like I said, it’s good medicine. I’m excited and I can’t wait to get back to the lab tomorrow, debrief, and get back to work with these guys.”
Maybe it was time for some good medicine. The problem with medicine, of course, is that it generally means something is ailing you.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
