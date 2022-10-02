All right, so if last week’s game in Miami was an encouraging loss, a noble effort that could help bond a championship contender, what do you say about this one?
Sunday, the Bills doubled down on uplifting road performances in harsh circumstances. Only this time, they closed the deal, rallying to beat the Ravens, 23-20, on a last-second field goal by Tyler Bass. It was their biggest comeback win since Ryan Fitzpatrick led them over the Patriots in Buffalo back in 2011.
Playing in a persistent rain, the Bills fell behind early and trailed, 20-3, in the second quarter. They were facing a second straight setback, one that would have left the world questioning their worthiness as a Super Bowl favorite and elevating Baltimore as the team to beat in the AFC.
But while you can sometimes judge a team’s competitive character in a tough defeat, it’s even more meaningful in a rousing, come-from-behind win. The Bills showed the resilience of a true contender, riding an inspired defense and the resourceful play of Josh Allen to victory.
“Those are the games you love winning, man,” said Allen, who threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and had 70 yards rushing and a TD. “It’s a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning in the last play of the game is always fun and I’m proud of the way our guys played."
“Our defense played outstanding,” Allen said. “They gave us a shot in the second half. Our guys put their heads down and worked. That was a hard-fought football game. Two tough teams.”
He was right about the defense. I’ve always said a true franchise quarterback lifts his team in adverse conditions, especially on the road. All the excuses — weather, injuries, luck, the officiating — become irrelevant. But you can say the same thing about an elite defense.
This victory was another resounding statement by Leslie Frazier’s defense. The Ravens came in as the NFL’s top-scoring team at 33 points a game. Lamar Jackson was being hailed as an MVP candidate after setting records for combined passing and rushing over the first three games.
After a shaky start, the Bills D was dominant. True, weather was a factor. But Jackson, the best running QB in history, was supposed to have an advantage on the wet field. The Buffalo defense, getting aroused play from linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, contained him pretty well.
Meanwhile, the league’s top pass defense had another terrific day. It was fashionable for skeptics (I was among them) to question last year’s ranking because they played so many marginal quarterbacks. But they’ve been just as good against quality QBs this season, back on top of the league’s pass defense statistics, despite the absence of Tre’Davious White and loss of Micah Hyde.
A week earlier, despite missing all four starters in the secondary, they held down Tua Tagovailoa. On Sunday, they did the same to Jackson, who was riding high after three weeks but struggled to establish any sort of passing game against the Bills, especially down the field.
Jackson was 20 for 29 for a pedestrian 144 yards and a touchdown. In the second half, he was 8 of 13 for 36 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews, who was seventh in the league with 22 receptions coming in, had two catches for 15 yards, his worst statistical performance in more than two years.
Jordan Poyer, the Bills’ All-Pro safety, had something to do with that. Poyer returned from his foot injury and had a huge game with two interceptions. One came on a Jackson pass that was batted in the air at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Prince Emili, who had been activated from the practice squad on Saturday. Talk about inspiring the locker room.
The second interception came on Baltimore’s final possession, when John Harbaugh made the foolish decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Buffalo 2. Jackson was having a terrible time finding receivers. Throwing that close to the goal-line is dicey in the best of circumstances.
“Hindsight, you take the points," Harbaugh said later. "But you look at it analytically, you’ll understand why we did it.”
Whatever you say, Coach. Poyer made Harbaugh pay for his fourth-down gamble. He made a sensational play, racing across the end zone to pick off Jackson’s pass with 4:09 remaining. Perhaps the analytics didn’t presume a pick that gave the Bills the ball at the 20.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he wasn’t surprised to see Harbaugh go on fourth down from the 2.
“Not necessarily,” McDermott said. “They’ve been going on fourth downs. John is aggressive in that situation. I was proud of the way we executed on defense and got the takeaway. That was big, the takeaway, as opposed to the ball sails out of down and we get the ball at the 2.”
Maybe Harbaugh was afraid of Allen, and for good reason. Allen drove the Bills into position for the winning field goal. He hit Stefon Diggs, who made a great reaching grab at the right sideline, for 20 yards on third-and-2. He found Dawson Knox for 20. He ran for 7 and hit Khalil Shakir for 9.
After a false start on Dion Dawkins, Allen threw an incompletion. But cornerback Brandon Stephens, who was blitzing on the play, got flagged for a borderline roughing the passer call.
Devin Singletary took a swing pass for 16 yards to the 11. Then he broke free on a run for 8 yards but wisely went down rather than score a touchdown, which would have given the Ravens the ball with a chance to tie. The Ravens exhausted their timeouts, Allen knelt, and Bass kicked his game-winner.
“My guys upstairs were right on it,” McDermott said of the decision not to score the TD. “The coaches collectively on the headset and the players were, too. I think at the two-minute warning we had a chance to communicate that to the huddle.
“Motor (Singletary) knew not to score on the screen because of where we could put them with a couple of first downs. Then Josh came over after they had burned the last timeout and said, ‘Hey, they’ve got one left.’”
All that remained was to run the clock to 3 or 4 seconds and bring on the field-goal team for a near-certain kick. You could tell McDermott was relieved to see his team come through in a tight, late-game situation. The Bills had lost their last seven one-score games. It was somewhat circumstantial, but the debacle in last year's playoff loss in K.C. has made it more of an issue.
Knox admitted on Wednesday that the Bills were tired of hearing about their streak in one-score games. Pulling this one out, and ending it with McDermott getting the better of Harbaugh, was another way for a team with championship aspirations to grow even closer.
This game felt like it would have significant playoff ramifications. The winner would move to 3-1 and essentially have a two-game lead over the other for home field in the playoffs. These close games matter. Winning one more last season would have put them at home against the Chiefs in January.
Allen said that even when the Bills were trailing 20-3, they never had the sense it wasn’t meant to be their day. When they scored before halftime, I flashed back to last year’s game at Tampa Bay, when they rallied from 21 points down to tie after Allen gave them a rousing pep talk at halftime.
“We had just scored,” Allen said, “The message was, ‘Let’s just be us. Let’s stop shooting ourselves in the foot.’ I tell you, it would be very difficult if we didn’t have the guys in our locker room that we did. Guys that love each other, want to play for each other, aren’t going to stress in frantic situations.
“This locker room’s got a lot of love in it. When you have that love and respect for one another, I don’t think you ever really feel that way.”
