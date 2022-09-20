Late in July, on the second day of training camp. Bills wideout Stefon Diggs said he wasn’t the type to set personal goals heading into a season. After all, it’s not the accumulation of statistics that drives an NFL player, but the search for perfection and the pursuit of a championship.
“Going into the third year, it’s about dominating,” Diggs said. “That’s my mindset. I don’t want to lose. I never want to lose.”
Perhaps this is what he had in mind. On Monday night, before a national TV audience, Diggs had an utterly dominating performance, one of those games when he seemed to be playing on an altogether different level from the hapless Tennessee players who tried to cover him.
Diggs had 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills’ 41-7 victory over the Titans. At times, it seemed as if he and quarterback Josh Allen (26-for-35 passing, 317 yards, 4 TDs, no interceptions) were kids playing a leisurely game of pitch and catch out in the street.
In fact, head coach Sean McDermott joked that Diggs’ first TD catch, a 4-yarder that gave the Bills a 17-7 lead late in the first half, was called ‘Schoolyard.’ Allen ran left on the play, stopped and fired the football back to Diggs, who was wide open on the right side of the end zone.
“First, I thought he was throwing to me," said tight end Dawson Knox, who was behind Diggs on the play. "And then when I saw Diggs there, I said, 'OK, that works, too.' That’s just a testament to Josh as a player. It’s impossible to guard as a defense. He’s the best player in the league. He’s going to keep doing that every week.”
On the opening possession of the second half, Diggs scored on a 46-yard bomb from Allen, catching the ball in stride and tumbling into the end zone. Later in the third, he caught a 14-yard slant from Allen for a touchdown — his third of the evening and league-leading fourth of the season — to give the Bills a 34-7 lead.
At that point, his work was finished. Diggs resolved to be more of a leader in his third season with the Bills. With fellow wideout Gabriel Davis out of the lineup with an injury, Diggs was determined to have a larger role in the offense and raise the level of the players around him.
“That’s part of my job,” Diggs said. “He (Davis) is my guy. As a leader of this team and one of the captains, I feel, ‘Get it started, get it going, keep us going.' At times, I want it so bad. You have to have good body language when things don’t go right. Keep chugging.”
The Bills were hurting Monday. Center Mitch Morse left the game early but came back. Davis was out. Cornerback Dane Jackson left by ambulance with a neck injury. He was released from the hospital early Tuesday. Safety Micah Hyde also hurt his neck. Jordan Phillips, who was dominant at defensive tackle, injured his hamstring.
But nothing seems to slow Allen and this remarkable Bills offense. They had 414 yards on Monday, the fifth straight game, counting playoffs, in which they’ve had at least 400.
The Bills' last 20 regular-season victories have come by 10 points or more, which ties the record set by the 1941-42 Chicago Bears. It’s pretty heady company when you tie a streak that began before the attack on Pearl Harbor, when legendary George Halas was the Bears’ head coach.
Speaking of elite company, Diggs joined Jerry Rice as the only players with multiple three-touchdown games on Monday Night Football. He scored three touchdowns in the Bills’ 38-9 rout at New England in late December two years ago.
Maybe statistics don’t matter, but Diggs is on a prodigious early pace. He has 20 catches for 270 yards after two games. He’s second in the NFL to the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in catches and second to Miami’s Tyreek Hill — next week’s opponent — in receiving yards.
Two years ago, of course, Diggs shattered the franchise receiving records with a career-high 127 receptions and 1,535 yards, leading the NFL in both categories. He’s ahead of that pace now.
“As a receiver, you want to do everything,” Diggs said, “especially if you consider yourself a Wide Receiver One. You've got to be able to do it all. I got a quarterback who can do everything. Giving my quarterback that comfortable feel, that safety blanket so he’s not out there thinking too much and he trusts that I’m going to be open and I’ll make the play for him.”
Allen sensed beforehand that Diggs might be ready for one of those transcendent nights, when he rises to the challenge on the national stage and seems to be open on every play.
“It felt good,” Allen said. “getting him the ball early and often. He did a great job getting open, making plays, making some great catches. The long one was a great catch.
“He is what he is. That’s Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, receiver in the game right now. I trust him implicitly. I love the guy. He works his tail off. I can’t thank him enough, because he just put his head down and worked tonight.”
For the second game in a row, the offense had some early issues — in the opener, it was turnovers, on Monday struggles in short yardage. But once again, they came out with purpose and resolve after halftime. Over the two wins, the aggregate score is 45-0 in the second half.
"Calming down a bit,” Allen said. “Trusting each other, just trying to focus and execute the call that's given. That's really what it is. We come in at halftime and it's like, 'OK, like, we know we shot ourselves in the foot there. Let's just try not to make our mental mistakes.’ Physical mistakes are going to happen.”
They were near-perfect after halftime. Once again, the defense forced a punt on the opening possession of the third quarter and Allen drove the Bills to a touchdown. The Bills threw on every play of that drive. On third-and-9, Allen found Jamison Crowder for 16 yards.
The rest of the drive belonged to Diggs, who was having his way with undrafted rookie cornerback Tre Avery. He had consecutive catches of 9 and 8 yards. Then, on 2nd-and-10, he faked a corner route, turned Avery around, and ran to the post for the 46-yard TD strike.
The passing game was in a beautiful rhythm on that drive. It was as the offense had decided, ‘OK, we’re done fooling around.’ Coordinator Ken Dorsey was in unison with Allen. They’re developing a nice bond. Brian Daboll is doing well as head coach with the Giants, but the Bills certainly don’t seem to miss him.
Dorsey has been moving Diggs around the formations, using him as a chess piece, making it more difficult for defenses to match up and creating opportunities for others.
“I like it,” Diggs said. “I feel it’s trust. The staff is trusting me to be successful, and trusting that you’re going to be in position to get other guys open. I know doing my job is going to help other guys get open.”
Diggs recalled one play on the TD drive before the half, where he ran deep, drawing the safety to his side and allowing Jake Kumerow to make a 39-yard catch against man-to-man coverage.
“You got to get excited for that,” Diggs said, “especially considering Jake wis the guy who stepped up when Gabe got hurt. Seeing guys having success, being that chess piece that you can move around helps this offense.”
The Bills are one of three 2-0 teams in the AFC, along with the Chiefs and next week’s opponent, the Dolphins. Miami was the story of the weekend with its 42-38, comeback win over the Ravens, in which Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes.
Two of them went to Hill, who had 190 yards receiving and is the only player in the NFL with more receiving yards than Diggs after two weeks. That sets up a rather compelling scenario for Sunday’s divisional showdown down in Miami.
“They’re excellent,” Diggs said of the Dolphins. “They’ve got some really good pieces. They’re explosive. That’s definitely going to be another test for us. Something we look forward to. It’s in the division.
“Good teams are going to be good teams. I feel like they’re a good-ass team. Part of it being a test for us is they’re in the division and we have to play them twice. I ain’t going to say no hero story or anything like that. We’re just going to go play ball.”
