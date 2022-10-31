It feels a bit like searching for a misplaced comma in “Ulysses,” or a smudge in the corner of the Mona Lisa.
But that’s what happens when you’re the darlings of the NFL, the acknowledged Super Bowl favorite, the best team in the league. The Bills can’t simply win games these days, they need to flirt with perfection, to create their latest football masterpiece.
They’re playing to a different standard nowadays, an impossibly high standard, and they know it.
“It is high,” head coach Sean McDermott said after his team beat the Packers, 27-17, on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. “Yeah, it is. That’s what we expected from ourselves, and it’s a standard, it’s a daily standard.
“There’s a lot of areas where we didn’t meet that expectation for ourselves tonight.”
They got to 6-1 for the first time since 1993, the last of the four straight Super Bowl years. They ended Aaron Rodgers’ streak of 13 straight victories on prime-time, making the reigning two-time MVP look like a glorified game manager at times.
A 10-point win has become commonplace for this team, a yawner. Of the Bills’ last 24 wins in the regular-season, 22 have been by double-digits. They lead the NFL in point differential at plus-105. Going back to the start of the 2021 season, it’s a staggering plus-299, by far the best in the league over that time.
They played a Sunday night game before their home fans for the first time in 15 years. And somehow, it left people wanting more, including their star quarterback.
“I have a crappy taste in my mouth,” Allen said after completing 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two ghastly interceptions. “I know we won, and I’m happy we won. There’s a lot of positives.
“It’s never as bad or as great as you think it is,” he said. “But there’s a lot to learn from, a lot to get better at. That’s what we practice for, that’s what we play this game for. We’ll learn from it and grow from it.”
Again, this is after a 10-point win over a Green Bay team that entered the season as one of the top Super Bowl candidates out of the NFC. But when the Bills rolled to a 24-7 halftime lead, it might as well have been the Texans, Jaguars or Colts.
I suppose it’s a good thing when you take wins for granted. It certainly beats the alternative. From 2001-18, the Bills never won six of their first 10 games. Eighteen long years without being over .500 after 10 games. A streak that reached voting age.
But when the standard is the absolute highest, it’s natural to pick away at any perceived flaw, any shortcoming that could someday be the difference between hoisting the Lombardi Trophy or becoming the only team to go 0-5 in Super Bowls.
Allen has been sensational this season, the favorite for league MVP. But in the second half Sunday night, he reverted to the Josh of 2018-19. In the fourth quarter, he was 4-for-12 passing for 54 yards — 41 of those on a swing pass to rookie James Cook — and two interceptions on ill-advised throws.
“Two stupid ones that I really had no business throwing,” Allen said. “Second one, I was really trying to dirt it and just didn't dirt it. Those happen. We'll learn from it.”
At times, Allen seemed to get caught up in the chippy nature of the game, in which Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander spent the evening trash-talking Stefon Diggs, though he wasn't guarding him much of the time. The Bills might have been a little too eager to shove it in Green Bay’s face.
Or they might have grown a little bored, watching the Packers do their best imitation of the Patriots in that brutal, windy Monday night game in Buffalo last December. The Packers were determined to run the ball, even when they were down 17 points deep into the third quarter, and they did have their way at times.
The Packers rushed 31 times for 208 yards, a gaudy 6.7 yards a carry, the most the Bills have allowed all season and the most since that loss to the Patriots last year, when New England ran the ball on all but three plays.
Aaron Jones ran 20 times for 143 yards. No opposing running back had gained even 50 yards against the Bills this season. Jones was the first to rush for 100 against the Bills since Damien Harris went for 103 in a Bills win in New England late last season. It was the most any opposing back has gained since Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 last November.
It hardly qualifies as a crisis. The Buffalo run defense has been stout all season. The Packers seemed content to run the ball, despite having Rodgers at quarterback. At times, it seemed their main objective was not getting blown out.
“I was shocked that they ran the ball so much,” said defensive end Von Miller. “They had Aaron Rodgers. By previous bouts, I was expecting him to have a little more control. I was anticipating him throwing the ball more and they keep running and running.
“I’m looking at the scoreboard and we’re up by 17 points and there’s two minutes left in the third quarter and I’m thinking that they got to start passing the ball soon,” Miller said. “But, nope.”
The Bills lead the league in scoring defense at 14 points a game. It’s hard to beat this team with long, time-consuming drives that eat up clock. You need to make plays down the field in the passing game, and no defense is better at preventing those.
Still, regardless of the circumstances, it’s a bit disconcerting to see a team gash the Buffalo run defense. It brings up bad memories of last year, when they appeared soft in the trenches and fell to 7-6 after losing three of four games.
“I thought they were trying to manage the game and keep the ball out of our offense’s hand a little bit,” said linebacker Matt Milano, who had one interception and nearly another. Milano said he’s not concerned about the run defense long-term.
“No,” he said. “We’ve got to go check the tape, see what was happening, see who was out of their gap. I made a couple mistakes on a few of those runs. I’ve got to be better. But we’ll get it corrected.”
McDermott conceded that the Bills will need to make a few adjustments with their run defense, as they’ve done successfully so often during his tenure.
“And it’s not just that,” McDermott said. “It’s that plus a list of other things from tonight’s game. Again, it starts with me putting players in a better position offensively, defensively and special teams.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight, which was the goal, to play a better game than we did last week. We didn’t get that done, so it's back to the drawing board.”
The Bills are in great shape in the AFC. The only two teams with two losses are the Titans and Chiefs, and they’ve beaten both. So, they essentially have a two-game lead over the field in the race for home-field throughout the playoffs. Next, they play at a Jets team that lost star rookie running back Breece Hall with a knee injury.
The risk could be losing the edge if they begin to run away with the conference. It seemed so in the second half Sunday night. You can bet McDermott will get their attention during the week and remind them they’re held to the highest standard.
Their own.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
