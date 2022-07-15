Most of Shubham Jaglan’s family members hated the idea when he took up golf as a 5-year-old. Why would he waste time knocking around a little white ball? People in India didn’t play this silly game. It was a pastime for the wealthy.
“My whole family is a bunch of wrestlers,” Jaglan said Friday after shooting 71 in the third round of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club. “That’s the big sport in the state where I”m from. They’d never heard of golf, to be fair. They didn’t know what it would be. Everyone said it would be really expensive, which is true.”
But Jaglan’s grandfather, the patriarch of the family, wanted Shubham to travel an unconventional path. He enrolled his grandson in a new golf academy in their small village of Haryana, a couple hours north of the nation’s capital of Delhi.
When the academy shut down after two months, they sent him to play at a club in Delhi. His father, a milkman, built a little pitch ’n putt course in their backyard. Shubham coached himself by watching YouTube videos.
“There was a college about 10 minutes from where I lived where they had a 100-yard field where I would hit balls,” he said. “The nearest golf course was about three hours away, so we would go there on weekends. So that was a nice trip."
Jaglan got the golf bug, and was a natural. At age 8 he was traveling to the U.S. to play in junior tournaments. In 2015, at 11, he won the world junior title in the 10-11 class. He won the U.S. Kids Championship at Pinehurst, N.C., and the European Championships in Scotland. He has won more than 100 tournaments over his young career.
“Once I started playing and winning some tournaments,” he said, “everyone started to support me.”
Jaglan became the child prodigy of Indian golf, which has been growing in popularity over the last decade or so, propelled by the success of such Indian professionals as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok.
Ashok captivated a nation of 1.38 billion last summer when she challenged for a medal at the Olympics in Tokyo before finishing fourth. India, a nation where cricket is the national obsession, has won just 10 gold medals — and 35 medals all-told — in its Olympic history.
“Aditi’s performance at the Olympics was huge,” Jaglan said, “because not too many know about the PGA Tour at home. But the Olympics is something everybody knows about and watches. A billion people were rooting for her.”
In Jaglan, they have a rising young talent who might one day be the pride of Indian golf. When ‘Shubie’ was only 15, he gave a TedTalk called ‘Don’t let the wind determine your direction.’ Last season, barely 17 years old, he moved to the U.S. to compete for the men’s college golf team at South Florida.
He doesn’t turn 18 until next month, and wasn’t seen as one of the Porter Cup favorites. But after firing rounds of 69, 68 and 71, Jaglan stands in a two-way tie for third place, four shots back of Garrett Engle and two behind Carson Bacha — two Pennsylvanians — entering Saturday’s fourth and final round. A win would make him the youngest champion in Porter Cup history.
On Friday, Jaglan played in the final threesome with Bacha and Garrett Rank, the NHL referee and Porter Cup veteran who finished second last year. Shubie is half Rank’s age, but he held his own on a day in which all three of the leaders struggled to find any consistency with their putters.
Jaglan knocked in a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 sixth hole. Then it was an odyssey of missed birdie opportunities and resourceful recoveries from some difficult circumstances — the sort of round that tests a golfer’s mettle.
“I still played pretty decent golf,” Jaglan said. “I just didn’t make enough putts. My putter was fairly hot the first two days. I was making a lot of putts. My ball-striking was pretty similar today, but I just didn’t make as many birdies.
“When I did miss greens, I kept short-siding myself. Making up-and-downs here is really hard, especially with all the subtle slopes. I left myself in a few bad spots and didn’t make as many putts as I would have liked. I hung in there, didn’t let it get to me, which I’m pretty proud of.”
He was remarkably composed after bad shots, rare for a golfer so young. On 8, he failed to get a shot out of a bunker, then nearly holed his next shot. On the 576-yard, par-5 13th, he sailed his third shot across the green into the front of the right bunker, then left his sand shot inches from the hole to save par.
On 17, he had another in a day of makeable, uphill birdie putts from about 10 feet, but missed it. For the first time, his frustration was evident. But he went to the treacherous par-3 18th and stuck his drive to 2 feet, then tapped in for birdie. Jaglan said he’s been working on maintaining his emotional equilibrium.
“Until you finish, it’s not really done, you know? It’s just golf,” he said. “It sometimes goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. I just feel it’s better if I hang in there and play my game and not try to fix things.
“I’ve been working on just letting things be and seeing how things unfold. It’s a more philosophical way of looking at it. I have been getting into religion a bit. I’m a Hindu. You just got to go out and play your best. The rest is up to God. Whatever is written, your destiny is going to happen.”
Whatever destiny has in store for Saturday, he’ll look back on the Porter Cup as one of the finest experiences of his life. People back home in India might not know about the PGA Tour, but they know Niagara Falls. People travel to America just to see it, and he felt fortunate to have the opportunity.
“We went yesterday on the Maid of the Mist,” he said. “The Porter Cup committee was kind enough to take us all there. I really like going out into nature. It was probably the best time of my life. We saw the Falls firstly, then hung around for dinner. I walked around and saw the sunset there. It’s very beautiful.”
There are a lot of benefits to playing a silly game and hitting a little ball into a hole. Give golf a chance and it just might show you the world.
