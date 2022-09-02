The truth is, Rob McCoy didn’t think Matt Brash was anything special when Niagara began recruiting him out of high school six years ago. Brash was a smart pitcher, but his fastball topped out in the low 80s. He didn’t play baseball at a particularly high level in Kingston, Ontario.
“The reason we pulled the trigger was kind of funny,” McCoy recalled. “We had just gotten beat up pretty good on a conference weekend and were on the bus home.
“We had been talking about him and I told my assistant (Matt Spatafora), ‘Spatty, call that kid and get him on campus. There’s no way he’s going to be worse than what we just threw out there’.”
Brash was better than what they had, all right. He wound up being one of the best hurlers ever to toe the rubber on Monteagle Ridge. He went 5-1 and was MAAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2017. In his junior year, he broke Niagara’s single-season strikeout record.
In 2019, Brash was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round. A year later, he was traded to the Mariners, and after struggling in April as the fifth starter, he’s back and thriving in the bullpen on a surging Seattle squad that’s looking to break the longest playoff drought in pro sports.
Peter Battaglia, a Williamsville North graduate who was part of that 2017 freshman class, laughed when asked if he saw anything special in Brash from the start.
“Oh my God, from the moment we came on campus,” said Battaglia, Niagara’s career leader in RBIs. “Matt could have started at point guard on the basketball team. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing ping pong, basketball, volleyball — he is the best athlete and best player every time he steps out there.”
As Battaglia said, Brash just kept getting better. In his final year at Niagara, he was throwing 92-94 mph. This past spring, his fastball was clocked at 99 and people were raving about his nasty slider, which had movement on par with the likes of Shohei Ohtani.
Brash’s dominant stuff was the talk of camp when he made the Mariners as the No. 5 starter. The problem was, he couldn’t control it. In five starts, he walked 17 batters in 20 innings and had a 7.65 ERA. On May 5, he was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma to transition as a reliever.
It was a blow for Brash, who had always been a starter and still figures to start in Seattle’s long-term plans. But he regained his command as a reliever in Tacoma and was recalled to the big club in early July. He has been terrific since his return. In 18 appearances, he has a 2.08 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just seven walks.
“It was a different role,” Brash said early this week from Detroit, where the M’s swept a series. “Obviously, I’ve been a starter my whole life, so it’s been a big change for me. But I started to realize that this team is trying to make the playoffs here and the best role for me right now is in the pen, and I understand that.”
Brash has earned the trust of his manager, Scott Servais, to pitch in tight situations. The most notable came against the Yankees on Aug. 9, when Brash shut out the Yanks in the 12th and 13th innings of a wild, 1-0, Mariners victory.
Remember, in MLB they place a ‘ghost’ runner at second base to start extra innings. Brash got a double play on the first play of the 12th. He struck out D.J. LeMahieu looking to end the inning. In the 13th, he got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam with a strikeout and groundball.
“It’s been a big journey this year,” said Brash, 24. “I feel since I’ve gotten to the pen I’ve pitched my way into some of these spots. It’s definitely a nice feeling when the manager puts you in those situations late in games, when there’s runners on. I’ve just been trying to make the most of them.”
Brash said getting experience in the big leagues has helped him find his groove again. He said things were moving too fast early in the season, which is detrimental to control in any athletic endeavor.
“I didn’t have my good command,” he said. “I think lately I’ve been trusting my stuff and throwing a lot of strikes, and when I’ve been in the zone, good stuff has happened. I’m just trying to fill up the zone with all my pitches and be real aggressive, make the hitters put it in play.
“Yeah, it’s been a combination of getting more innings under my belt and getting comfortable and being confident in my pitches.”
He’s in the middle of an exciting, and potentially historic, wild-card race. The Mariners have missed the playoffs 20 years in a row, the longest drought in the four major professional sports. The NBA’s Sacramento Kings are next with 16. The Sabres and the New York Jets are tied for third at 11.
After shutting out the Tigers, 7-0, on Thursday, the Mariners were 73-58 and three games up in the loss column over the sixth and final playoff spot in the American League. They’d won four straight and were 44-19 — including a 14-game winning streak — since falling to 29-39 in June.
Seattle is determined to end the drought. Just before the trade deadline on July 30, they made a move for Reds starter Luis Castillo — regarded as the top pitcher on the market. Last March, they had acquired Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker, a Niagara Falls native, from Cincinnati.
“It’s just an exciting time to play ball in Seattle,” Brash said. “I feel like everyone’s into it. There’s a buzz going on. It’s a lot of fun. We’re coming down the stretch here and fighting for a spot. We’re kind of just rolling with it and I’m having a lot of fun doing it.
“The crowds have been electric,” he said. “Even games that aren’t on the weekend, the stadium is filling up. Sold-out crowds, almost. That Cleveland series we just had was really electric. It’s been a lot of fun. Bullpen’s been doing really well.”
It was a memorable August for Niagara University baseball. Thirty-one-year-old Wynton Bernard made his Major League debut for Colorado on Aug. 12, a decade after he last played for the Purple Eagles. No Niagara product had played in the MLB since 1953. Suddenly, they had two.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years,” said McCoy, who has been Niagara’s head coach since 2009. “A lot of guys get drafted (they’ve had six since 2012). Very few make it. To be able to flip channels on the MLB app and be able to watch two different guys, it’s a pretty surreal experience.”
Battaglia, who got his MBA from Niagara in 2021 and is working in marketing in Austin, Texas, has also been reveling in his former teammate’s success in the big leagues.
“Oh, it’s been an absolute blast,” Battaglia said. “He’s the first person I knew that was able to go through the system and make it to the big leagues. Matt Brash speaks for himself. It was fun to play with him and he’s one of my best friends. He’s such a great athlete, so it’s great to see.”
Some of Brash’s college teammates will travel this weekend to Cleveland, where the Mariners are in town. There’s a reunion planned at Niagara for a bunch of the former baseball players on Columbus Day weekend. Brash might be otherwise occupied — in the MLB playoffs.
“He’ll probably be busy playing in Houston or maybe New York. I’m just super proud. It’s such a good look for our program,” Battaglia said. He said he’s hoping that the Mariners go deep in the playoffs and wind up playing in the postseason, so he can catch his buddy there.
McCoy wanted to see Brash’s debut in Chicago in April. Brash called to ask if he needed a ticket. But Niagara had a game in Youngstown the same day. Matt said it was more important for his coach to be with the team, which was 2-24 at the time.
Funny how these things happen. Niagara broke a 13-game losing streak in Youngstown on the same day Brash made his big-league debut. They won 20 of their next 28 and made a stirring run to the MAAC Tournament semifinals, where a lack of pitching depth was their ultimate undoing.
Just like the Mariners, the Purple Eagles turned their season around in a big way. Who knows where this amazing baseball season could go? McCoy would like to see his former ace hurler in the postseason. Maybe in the World Series. Brash admits he’s thought about it.
“Yeah, obviously it came across my mind,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine. But right now, we’re just kind of taking it one game at a time and doing our thing, trying to win series down the stretch here.
“But I can’t wait for the playoffs. If the atmosphere at T-Mobile has been what it’s like these last couple of weeks, I can’t imagine the playoffs. It would be pretty special, for sure.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
