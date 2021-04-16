Sullivan: Niagara baseball rewarded for sticking it out through COVID

They really thought 2020 was their year. Niagara baseball was only 6-10 in mid-March, but the signs were promising, especially a 3-1 win over nationally-ranked Florida State. The non-conference schedule was always challenging. But when Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play began, the Purple Eagles felt they were on the verge of a breakthrough.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shuttering sports in America, and just like that the '20 season was over.
The Purple Eagles were crushed, but undaunted. Losing a season was tough, but the NCAA had decided to grant all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. Peter Battaglia, a senior first baseman and team leader, spent a lot of time on Zoom, talking with the other seniors. Almost to a man, they wanted to come back, regardless of scholarship money.
"We can work the rest of our lives," Battaglia said at the time. It's difficult for any athlete to see a college career come to an end. This could be a blessing in disguise. Given another year, the Purple Eagles could come back even stronger.
Rob McCoy, their veteran head coach, told his team it had "unfinished business." That became something of a rally cry for the 2021 season. And sure enough, Niagara got down to business when the new school year arrived and is enjoying one of its best seasons in years.
On Wednesday at their home Bobo Field, the Purple Eagles split a doubleheader with rival Canisius, giving them a 13-7 record and leaving them tied for second in the MAAC standings.
With 12 games left in a truncated regular season, Niagara has a great chance to finish with an overall record over .500 for the first time in McCoy's 13 seasons as head man. It's also in position to host a first-round series in the MAAC Tournament, which has been expanded to eight teams during COVID.
"It's been a long process," McCoy said "I tell my guys, 'Just when you think you've got it figured out, you don't.' But I think we're doing a lot of things in the program that are putting us in a good position, not only from a development standpoint, but from a recruiting standpoint as well.
"So I think that's finally starting to show."
McCoy, the winningest baseball coach in Niagara history, won his 200th game early this season. He's also lost well over 300. Western New York is a difficult sell for college baseball. But McCoy has slowly developed a competitive culture on Monteagle Ridge, attracting good local talent and blending in solid Canadian imports.
In 2018, Niagara made the MAAC tourney for the first time under McCoy. The young guys on that team were the foundation of the team that's on the rise now. You wonder how a competitive soul could take all that losing and not grow discouraged.
"That's a good question," said McCoy, who put 14 players on the MAAC all-academic team last year. "When I took the job, I was 28. When we're 28, we think we know a lot more than we do. I told myself I was not leaving or giving up. I'm pretty stubborn. I'm not leaving or giving up until I've built the program into something I can be proud of, not just for me but the school and the kids.
"We're not there yet," he said. "Every year, I take stock. I look back, the same thing I ask my players to do. How can we get better? How can I get better? How can we get this thing going? It's a continuing process. I'm a growth-mindset type of guy. I don't get discouraged by the frustration. I just try to work harder and get better."
The Canisius doubleheader was a good snapshot of how far they've come. In the opener, they scored twice in the last of the sixth inning to win, 3-2. Starting pitcher Jacob Bruning, a junior lefty from Royalton-Hartland, was terrific after a slow start.
Hamburg native Cole O'Connor, who had consecutive four-hit games last week against Saint Peter's, doubled with two outs in the sixth. Benny Serrano (Kenmore West) tied the game, 2-all, with a single.
Mike Gabriele, a Lewiston native who starred at Canisius High, singled in the go-ahead run after the Griffs walked the man ahead of him on purpose. The Niagara bench went wild after his hit. This was Canisius, after all, the time-honored Battle of the Bridge.
Gabriele is one of those graduate seniors who returned to take care of unfinished business. His father, Mark, played baseball at Niagara. His sister, Maria, is on the softball team. They're a big part of the Niagara family. You can understand why it would be difficult to walk away.
"It proved how resilient our team is," said Battaglia, who leads the Eagles in RBIs but sat out Wednesday with a hamstring pull. "We started off slow with the bats, but we strung a few good hits there at the end and got a W for the team.
"In that second game, we kind of reverted back to the old ways," he said. "But I think over the course of the season we've proven that we're here to really compete and perform and make a really strong push to the MAAC tournament."
Oh yeah, the second game. Canisius, which won a MAAC tourney title and a regular-season title in 2018-19 under Matt Mazurek, won, 20-2. The Griffs jumped on Niagara early, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning. At least McCoy got to give his bench guys playing time.
"This is the first time we didn't lose the season series to Canisius in like 12 years," McCoy said. "They've got to take that away from it. We played three really good games against them. That second game, you're beyond disappointment. We were able to get some guys in who hadn't gotten in yet, get some rust off. We talk about having short memories, whether it's wins or losses. So it's good practice, no matter what."
It was two games of baseball in the bright sunshine, in mid-April. A year ago, after the games shut down, they would have killed for a chance to play a doubleheader. This is what the seniors imagined when they decided to come back.
"We returned six of seven," McCoy said, "and I think that's a testament to our culture, to what they thought they were getting and the investment they put in. I challenged guys, like Pete. He started this thing just trying to get better and develop himself and play pro ball. Now he's got this giving about him.
"He shows up to the park every day trying to make everyone else better. He's just been fantastic."
Battaglia, a graduate of Williamsville North, said he couldn't remember having to watch games from the dugout. Now he'll have a week to nurse his hamstring before Niagara travels to Marist next weekend — assuming the Red Foxes are off their season-long COVID pause.
It would mean the world to break through in his final season, to get McCoy that long-awaited winning overall record and maybe a MAAC tourney run.
"I've been very glad and fortunate to play for Coach Rob," Battaglia said. "He embodies our team culture. He's super resilient. He's fought a lot of battles over the course of his career. More so than ever, we're fighting to do well for him, too.
"Winning in the tournament would mean everything. You play for championship baseball. It's why I'm here. It's those big games and those big situations. It gets me out of bed early and gets me to work, know what I mean?"
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
