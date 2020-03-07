Sullivan: Mihalich still watching, rooting for Niagara

Four months or so ago, near the start of a new college basketball season, Joe Mihalich got a call from a first-time head coach. It was Greg Paulus, who had just taken over at Niagara after Patrick Beilein’s abrupt retirement due to personal issues.
Mihalich was acquainted with Paulus, who was friends with his two sons — also college hoops coaches. Paulus had the challenge of his life in front of him. Who else to call but the man who had taken the same job two decades earlier and turned it around?
How did you do it, Joe? How did you win here? Mihalich was touched that Paulus would reach out. He gave him his simple secret: Get talented players who are good kids and go to class. Make sure they love the game and hate to lose. Don't suffocate them. Let them go.
“I don’t know him like my sons know him,” Mihalich said by phone on Friday, “because they’re around the same age. But you can’t help but appreciate the fact that he understood what we did and wanted to know how we did it. That makes you root for him, it makes you want to help him. Because I love the place. I love it.”
Mihalich spent 15 good years on Monteagle Ridge. He won 265 games, the most of any coach in MAAC history at the time. He took the Purple Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament in 35 years in 2005, then did it again two years later.
No, it wasn’t easy. When Mihalich left for Hofstra seven years ago, I said Niagara fans would one day realize just how good they had it. That rang true soon enough when the program collapsed under Chris Casey. But Joe, who still has a piece of Buffalo in his heart, never stopped rooting for the Purple Eagles to return to prominence.
Paulus didn’t win right away, as Mihalich did in 1998-99, but he has done well under trying circumstances. Niagara went 11-20 overall but challenged for the MAAC lead much of the season. It went 9-11 in the league with an undersized roster and finished as statistically the worst rebounding team out of 353 in Division I.
“I was really worried about what kind of season they were going to have,” Mihalich said. “The had kind of the predictable (2-9) non-conference record. But what he’s done in conference play — man! I’m biased, but I think he should get coach of the year.”
Mihalich knows a thing or four about it. He was a three-time MAAC coach of the year at Niagara, and last year became the first Hofstra coach to win coach of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association after leading the Pride to a school-record 27 wins.
Sure, it’s hard to win at Niagara. But evidently, whatever Mihalich has is portable. In his first seven years at Niagara, he won exactly 60% of his games. In Year 7, he finally got the Purple Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament since 1970, when a guy named Calvin Murphy was a senior. Then he did it again in ’07.
This is Joe’s seventh year at Hofstra, and he has won — yes, exactly 60% of its games. A few weeks ago, Mihalich won his 400th career game as a head coach. Now he’s hoping to get the Pride, which is 23-8 and the top seed in this weekend’s CAA tourney, into the NCAAs for the first time since 2001. A year ago, Hofstra got upset in its conference final and went to the N.I.T. It will host the winner of Saturday's 8-9 matchup at noon Sunday.
“It’s been a long time,” he said. “It’s been 19 years. I told someone, ‘Well, at the last place it was 35 years. At Niagara it was 35 years. How about that!
“I’ve been lucky enough to get there before, as a player, too (at LaSalle),” he said. “But so many people around here deserve this, starting with our players. So many of our administrators, from the president on down, they really deserve this. So we work like crazy every day to do it.”
Mihalich, 63, is a tireless worker. During games at Niagara, he had the frantic look of a man who felt the world was catching up to him. He appreciated the fact that Niagara gave him his first head job after 17 years as an assistant at LaSalle. He loved Western New York, raised his three sons here.
“He and I still talk Buffalo and we talk Bills every Sunday during the season,” said his son, Joe Mihalich Jr., a hoops assistant at Penn in the Ivy League. “We’ll text each other during games, talk after games. So to say we love Western New York, Buffalo and Lewiston, there’s no doubt.
“We love Niagara,” Joe Jr. said. “It was a really special place for all of us to grow up. It was a great place for us as a family. My brothers and I were really lucky. My mom (Mary) loved working at Lew-Port. We loved St. Joe’s (where the boys played his school). Yes, we have many fond memories of living in Niagara Falls.”
Mihalich wasn’t always looking for the next job. He was a loyal guy. But in 2013, his three boys were grown and other coaches at the low-major level were getting salary bumps and facility upgrades in the volatile world of college hoops. When Hofstra came calling with a contract that would nearly double his salary, it was time.
“Truth be told, I do not know his salary,” Joe Jr. said. “He doesn't mention it. Who would turn down more money? But he’s a family man. He’s not chasing jobs. He made family decisions. He turned down jobs because it wasn’t right for our family. My brothers and I moved out. Hofstra was a chance to move somewhere different and try something new. Quite frankly, I think it was to be a little closer to me and my brothers.”
Joe Sr. said that was true. Mihalich said he rarely got to see his sons once they moved out and started their own careers. Joey is at Penn. Matt lives in Connecticut, where he’s now a high school hoops coach. Tony is an assistant track coach at George Mason.
“We're kind of right in the middle,” Mihalich said. “Matt, who has two little boys, lives in the Hartford area. That’s two hours and 15 minutes away. Joey’s in Philadelphia. That’s 2:15. Tony’s about four hours away. But it’s doable. They come here (to Long Island) too. Buffalo is a great place to live. It is. It’s one of the most unappreciated, underrated, misunderstood places to live in the world. But it’s not on the way to anything.”
Family is important. It’s been gratifying to see his three boys all go into coaching. “It makes you feel good that they grew up in the business, understood the business, and still wanted to be part of it,” Mihalich said. “I’m a little biased, but I think they’re good at it.”
He feels the same about the current Niagara coach. He said he’s confident Paulus will eventually win big there, too. As for Joe, well, he’s still several years younger than a lot of the top coaches in the profession, like Jim Boeheim, Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if he made it to 15 years at Hofstra, same as he did at Niagara. He said he hasn’t given much thought to that 400th victory. Maybe in the summer, when he has time to reflect.
“I got a nice email from John Feinstein,” Mihalich said. “He said coaches who get milestones always say it means you’ve been around a long time. But to be around a long time, you’ve got to be good. Congratulations."
I’m a little biased, but I think he’s pretty damn good at it, too.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
