Xander Payne was a freshman on the Medina baseball team that made a run to the state’s Class B Final Four in 2019. He didn’t play a lot, which was understandable. The Mustangs were loaded. Still, head coach Jon Sherman felt compassion for the kid.
“I found myself apologizing to him after games,” Sherman recalled, “because I wasn’t getting him in enough for my liking. He said, ‘That’s no problem, Coach. I’ll do whatever you want me to do’.”
Sherman was impressed to see such leadership from a 14-year-old. So he wasn’t surprised, three years later, when he had to ask Payne to sacrifice his personal goals again as a senior.
Payne is one of the best pitchers in the area. Next year, he’ll play college baseball at Cortland State, where he’ll likely pitch or play the outfield. But Sherman had two other top hurlers on this year’s team — junior Aidan Paul and senior Zach Fike, who is headed to Niagara County CC next year.
What Sherman really needed was a reliable catcher. His starting catcher from the 2021 squad had graduated and the freshmen he was grooming for the spot weren’t ready to handle the staff.
So he turned to Payne, who hadn’t worked behind the plate since he was a freshman. You can guess how he reacted.
“I had no problem,” Payne said Thursday morning at Medina High. “It didn’t bother me at all. It was best for our team. One hundred percent. We needed it, and I stepped in and we got the job done.”
Medina got the job done, all right. With Paul and Fike atop the rotation and Payne running the show behind the plate and throwing in relief, the Mustangs continued their dominance in Class B. Last Sunday, they beat Depew, 4-1, to capture the overall Section VI B title and set up showdown with unbeaten Section V champ Palmyra-Macedon at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monroe CC.
Finally, the Mustangs get another shot at the state title that eluded them three years ago. In 2020, the baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherman says that club, which returned the top 10 hitters from the 2019 team, would have been the best team of all.
Last season, Medina won another sectional championship, but there were no state baseball playoffs in 2021. So essentially, this is a four-year sectional title run for the Mustangs. If they get by Palmyra-Macedon, they’ll move on to the four-team finals in Binghamton next weekend.
“If I could end my high school career with a state title, that would be absolutely amazing,” Payne said.
It would be a crowning end to an amazing run for Payne and several other Mustang seniors, like Joe Cecchini, who has six sectional titles to his credit. Payne has now won five sectional championships at the school — three in baseball and two in football. He also had a runner-up as a freestyle swimmer.
Last fall, Payne was the GNN Sports football player of the year after setting passing records and leading the Mustangs to their second straight sectional title under head coach Eric Valley. He hasn’t quite gotten over the final loss, or the fact that his football career is truly over.
“I constantly think about, ‘Wow, I’m really done playing football’,” Payne said. “It’s upsetting. Baseball has always had my heart. I’ve always loved baseball more. But I’m definitely going to miss playing football. I didn’t think I would, but now that it’s over, I know I will.”
He has made the most of his final season on the baseball diamond for Medina, which is 21-3 and riding a 12-game winning streak. Payne is batting .412. He has scored 36 runs and leads the Mustangs in virtually every offensive category, including homers, on-base, slugging and, naturally, OPS.
Payne also has a knack for coming through in the clutch. In a B2 sectional semifinal against Southwestern, he relieved Paul with the Mustangs down, 4-0, and shut the door as Medina rallied for a 5-4 win. He hit the game-tying home run.
In the B2 title game, Payne led off with a single and scored the only run as Fike sparkled on the mound in a 1-0 victory. In last Sunday’s Class B overall final, he had an RBI hit in the 4-1 win over Depew and closed out the game in the seventh after Paul tired.
Payne said winning never becomes routine, though he and the other seniors have the confidence that comes from playing in so many big moments.
“I kind of expect to be there,” he said, “because I’m a competitor and I like to compete and be successful at what I do. But it’s still a big deal to get there and win it. You definitely don’t take it for granted, because we’re blessed that my class and the classes before and under me have really good athletes.
“We’ve worked well for 12 or 13 years, since we were really little, in baseball and football. We grew up together and went through all sports together. It doesn’t happen all the time. It’s rare. You’ll get a big group here and might win a lot and then you get a drought. Like our football sectional championship, we had a 33-year drought and we broke that finally last year.”
Sherman, who had nine freshmen and sophomores on his team, said the selfless leadership and confidence of Payne and the other upperclassmen trickles down to the younger kids.
“Oh, it sure does,” he said. “Other coaches sometimes ask how come we’ve got so many kids who are able to play at the younger levels. When you’ve got that, especially in a small town, everybody comes out to watch and everybody wants to be that way.
“They work hard on their Little League teams. They get themselves on travel teams and play a lot during the summer. They’re putting up cages in their barns for kids and things like that. It does percolate through.”
When the football team won the sectionals last year, there was a caravan of vehicles following the team back to town, like a scene out of the movie "Hoosiers." Sports mean a lot in Medina. Payne remembers being a little kid, going to games with his pals, looking up to the older guys.
“We were just living in the moment back then,” Payne said. “We would constantly hang out together, not just in sports. On the weekend, we would go to each other’s house and go fishing or something like that. We were always competing. Me and Fike are constantly competing. It’s friendly competition, competing to be the best. That’s how we are.”
In another week or so, the high school days will come to an end. Time is the one thing you can’t defeat. Payne feels it. He’ll be 18 next month. But he’s wise enough to know that he will always look back on the glory days, and know it was the finest time of his life.
Xander, the son of Brian and Teresa Payne, is a top student, 12th in his class. He had a 101 average as a junior, but it “slipped” to 93 or 94 this year. He will study sports management at Cortland, with hopes of a career in athletics, perhaps as a coach.
Eric Valley, his football coach and the director of athletics at Medina, played football at Cortland. After venturing out into the world, Valley realized his heart was at home and settled back in Medina. It sounds very much like the model that his star quarterback has in mind.
“I love Medina,” Payne said. “I do. I know a lot of people say they want to get out of here. That’s not me. I would love to stay here and give back to the community. They’ve done so much. The community support here is massive and I’d love to get back to that.
“I might get a teaching minor of some sort and come back here and maybe teach and take over a sports team here.”
No problem, Medina. Whatever you want him to do.
