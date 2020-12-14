You’ll have to indulge me here. If you lived through the Super Bowl years, the glory days of Jimbo, Thurman and Bruce, your mind drifts back. These last six days reminded me what it was like when these big games were commonplace, and you expected the Bills to find a way.
They weren’t perfect in those days, by any means. The Bills would struggle through games, seeming ordinary for stretches. Then one of their stars would rise up and make a play, and it would catch on, like a wildfire, and the next thing you knew, they had another game in hand.
That’s how it felt in Sunday night’s 26-15 win over the Steelers. Josh Allen and the Bills offense stumbled for most of the first half against the NFL’s stingiest defense. Heading into the final minute of the half, they trailed 7-3, and Allen had a look of discouragement on his face.
Then it happened. Nickel corner Taron Johnson jumped in front of Ben Roethlisberger’s lazy sideline pass, picked it off and raced 51 yards for a touchdown with 52 seconds left in the second quarter.
Johnson’s pick six was the first defensive touchdown by a Bill since 2017, remarkable when you consider they were one of the NFL’s top defenses the last two seasons. It was a deserved reward for a D that has played very well since a tough early start to the season.
The Bills came alive after that defensive score. The coaches have been criticized, and justifiably, for the team’s wretched third quarters. But they came out in their cold, snowy home stadium and struck for touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to take a commanding 23-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
In essence, that was your ballgame. Over a stunning stretch of 8:50, the Bills had scored 20 points against an 11-1 Pittsburgh team that came in leading the NFL in scoring defense at 17.5 points a game. The Bills beat that figure in less than nine minutes of clock.
That’s how it often happened in the glory days. Maybe it was a Steve Tasker blocked punt, or a Bruce Smith strip-sack or a Thomas run or a Kelly bomb to James Lofton. They scored in bunches, as if they needed a crisis to reawaken them to their championship possibilities.
Maybe it’s time to see those possibilities in this bunch. Sure they’re flawed, like every NFL team. But the Bills are talented and audacious enough to rise above their periodic lapses and make the big plays that decide games.
Stefon Diggs showed that quality against the Steelers, when he basically took the game over in the third quarter. After a quiet first half, Diggs finished with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He reached 100 catches for the season, equaling the franchise record set by Eric Moulds in 2002.
General manager Brandon Beane got his contract extension early in the week. Beane has done a fine job rebuilding the Buffalo roster. There’s a long list. But he deserves a boatload of cash and gratitude for the Diggs deal alone, for getting a veteran receiver who makes everyone around him better.
That starts, of course, with Allen. Back when this season began, the prevailing idea was that Allen didn’t need to be great for the Bills to make a run. He merely needed to be good, to make enough strides as the franchise quarterback to support a defense that was expected to be among the NFL’s best.
Well, it hasn’t been such a clean journey. Early on, with Diggs living up to the hype, Allen looked like an MVP candidate. But the defense struggled to find itself. Then, when Josh hit a rough patch, the D got healthier and started to play with the relentless verve of the previous two seasons.
It led me to wonder: What if Allen and the defense hit their stride at the same time? What if the Bills put their very best game out there, in all three phases, with the playoffs looming — against one of the league’s top teams on the national stage?
That’s how it felt at times on Sunday night. Sure, the first half was a mess. Allen, under constant pressure, was 10 0f 23 for 76 yards. The Bills had just 102 offensive yards at halftime. It was a performance reminiscent of Allen’s shabbiest outings as a raw rookie.
But as Jim Kelly did so often, Allen shook off a dreadful stretch and kept on firing. In the third quarter, he went 10-for-10 passing for 130 yards and those two TDs. It looked like he and Diggs were playing catch in the yard — like Allen and Cole Beasley the week before.
Meanwhile, the defense continued its late-season surge. The overall numbers don’t reflect it. But over the last two months or so, the D has been as good as any in the NFL. They’ve tightened up some against the run, and they’ve held down every big-name quarterback who has come across their path.
If not for the Hail Mary against Arizona, the Bills would be riding a seven-game winning streak. They forced Russell Wilson into one of the worst games of his career, held Justin Herbert to the lowest-rated day of his rookie season. They haven't allowed more than 10 points in a first half since the Chiefs game two months ago.
They now have 10 wins through 13 weeks for the first time since 1991, when they started 11-2. They’re on the brink of their first AFC East title in 25 years. They’re two games ahead of the Dolphins, who lost to the Chiefs, with three games left. Their magic number for the division is 1: One Bills win or Dolphins loss gives the Bills their first division title since 1995.
The only way Miami wins the division is if it runs the table to 11-5 and the Bills lose out (they play each other in Buffalo the final week). The best Miami can do is tie for best division record, and Buffalo would have the edge in the next tiebreaker, record vs. common opponents.
The more pressing issue is catching the Steelers. The Bills are one game back of Pittsburgh and would win a tiebreaker on head-to-head. The reeling Steelers have games left with the Colts (9-4) and Browns (9-3 heading into Monday) after traveling to Cincinnati next weekend.
So there’s a realistic chance for the Bills to finish with the second seed in the AFC. Wouldn’t you know it, this year the No. 2 seed doesn’t get a bye because they added a seventh playoff team. But it would mean two home games, assuming they win the first one, and maybe home field in the AFC title game if someone upsets Kansas City.
The talk of “statement games” can grow tiresome. But Sunday was an occasion where it was warranted.
The Steelers are NFL royalty, a franchise that has won six Super Bowls and hasn’t had a losing season since 2003. It’s an amazing run that has been overshadowed by the Patriots, who after Thursday’s loss are assured of winning fewer than 10 games for the first time in 18 years.
Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh was the lone remaining unbeaten in the NFL. The Bills beat them convincingly. Granted, the Steelers have been hampered by injuries, but that’s life in the NFL, particularly in the year of COVID-19.
For the second week in a row, the Bills played on the national stage and looked like they belonged. At times Sunday, they looked like a team building toward a peak, a team whose very best game is yet to come. Yes, it brings back memories.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
