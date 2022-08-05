Vin Scully, the best baseball announcer who ever lived, died Tuesday night at 94. As a baseball lover who listened to games on a transistor radio as a boy, I felt a surge of sentiment and nostalgia at his passing.
The next day, I watched an old PBS interview with Scully. He talked about growing up in Brooklyn, and how he would lie back on a pillow under the family’s four-legged radio, right below the speaker, and listen to college football games.
That little boy was captivated by the roar of the crowd, and he dreamed of announcing games himself one day. Scully never lost that boyhood innocence about sports and baseball, about the games and the roar of the crowd in a big moment.
I was reminded of that when walking around Bills training camp at St. John Fisher. There were countless little kids, holding their parents’ hands as they walked expectantly through the courtyard at St. John Fisher and toward the practice field.
Those children are too young to have had their hearts broken. They’re not dwelling on the 13 seconds against Kansas City, unburdened by cynicism. Their love of the hometown team is innocent, unspoiled. They’re wearing their little No. 17 jerseys and sharing a passion that has been passed down over the generations.
OK, maybe I’m going a little soft here. I’m still a trained skeptic. But it’s become increasingly clear to me that most Bills fans have a child-like faith and innocence when it comes to this team. Sure, they carry scars of past disappointments. But like a kid in the summertime, they’re living in the moment, filled with hope.
My golf buddy, Dennis, said he’s never seen so many Bills signs in his and memorabilia around his Tonawanda neighborhood, and that includes the Super Bowl runs in the 1990s. Sara, an old childhood friend and seasoned fan, seemed wary of the Bills being the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
The only place to go is down, she said. But she countered it by saying, if they’re going to win two Super Bowls in five with Josh Allen, she’ll take it.
That’s it. Once you have the franchise quarterback, all things are possible. Allen has allowed Bills fans to rise above the old fatalism. Sure, the loss to the Chiefs added another chapter to the chronicle of woe. But if anything, it made people more certain Allen would eventually win the big one, and maybe more than one.
It beats the alternative — trying to convince themselves that a dysfunctional organization with a parade of flawed quarterbacks might actually shock the world and make a title run, when it became yet another heroic run to 7-9 or 6-10.
Anyone who grew up during that 17-year drought must feel envious of those kids in the Allen jerseys today. They probably want to grab them by the collar and say, ‘You have no idea how good you have it! I suffered through Losman and Manuel and Edwards and Taylor and the bad Bledsoe, and Fitz at his worst.’
This is essentially the third generation of Bills fans with a transcendent team to root for: The old AFL champions with Jack Kemp; the Jim Kelly teams that went to the playoffs 10 times in 12 years from 1988-99; and this team, which has made four playoffs in five years and has a legitimate MVP candidate in Allen.
Nothing is guaranteed, of course. Peyton Manning won only one Super Bowl with Indianapolis; Green Bay has just one title and one Bowl appearance with Aaron Rodgers; Miami got to the Super Bowl just once with Dan Marino and lost.
But they took their fans on a prolonged ride of a decade or more. When you have the franchise quarterback, the journey keeps going, like an amusement park ride where the operators lets the kids stay on after it stops.
Ask Colts fans if they miss the Manning era, when Indy averaged 12 wins over nine years and won seven division titles; I’m sure long-suffering Miami fans would love to see another Marino walk into town; Packers fans are already ruing the day when Rodgers leaves Green Bay, which has won 13 games three years in a row.
Bills fans lived through a historic drought. They can live with the pressure and big-game dread that comes with high expectations. Maybe, like fans who lived through the Nineties, they’ll look back one day and realize that winning became so commonplace they began to take it for granted. There are worse things.
But I’m sure the parents holding the children’s hands at training camp will let the little ones know how lucky they are, and that teams like this don’t come along that often. I guess it also reminds older fans to see their team through a child’s eyes.
Allen is a beloved figure in Buffalo, someone who truly gets it. Ryan Fitzpatrick has an enduring fondness for Bills fans, who admired the fact that he refused to accept his own limitations, that he dreamed big and understood Buffalo’s unrelenting foolish heart.
“Ah, that fan base,” Fitz told me in June, days after announcing his retirement. “There’s plenty of tortured fans, but they deserve what’s going on right now. Josh is such a perfect representative of Buffalo, not only because he’s a great quarterback and he’s talented, but the way he treats people and the way he plays the game.
“I don’t know if there’s a more fitting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills,” Fitzpatrick said. “He definitely gets it, but he’s also just authentic. His personality and authenticity hits home with Bills fans, it really does. There’s a natural fit to Josh and Buffalo that he doesn’t have to try hard, either.”
Allen has a boyish quality that endears him to his teammates and the fans. He seems genuinely thrilled and humbled to be the quarterback in a rabid NFL town. I imagine there are times in the stadium in Orchard Park when he stops to hear the noise and is reminded that there’s nothing quite like the roar of a crowd on game day.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.