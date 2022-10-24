One thing I’ve always loved about sports is the schedules. If I close my eyes, I can see the calendar on the pantry door in my childhood home in Newport. R.I., with ‘1964’ in big numerals, reminding an 8-year boy which teams were playing that night in our town baseball circuit, the Sunset League.
Those local ballplayers were giants in my eyes, their games were major events in my little world. That was just before I became obsessed with the Major Leagues, with the Red Sox and a 20-year-old outfield sensation named Tony Conigliaro.
The Sunset League games were played in Cardines Field, a glorious, green gem of a ballpark that was considered at one time the second-finest in New England outside Fenway Park. It was directly across the street from the main Newport fire station.
My father was a city fireman. On nights when he worked, I would get a ride down to the game and sit behind the plate. My mother would pick me up later.
The Island Merchants. The Aquidnecks (my favorite team, a bunch of young upstarts). The Paddock, named for the bar along the first-base side. Fall River. Little Compton. I can see them on the schedule, with the 6 p.m. starting time alongside.
A sports schedule serves our basic human urge for anticipation and renewal, for looking ahead to untold possibility. There’s a game tomorrow, and one on Sunday night! The Yankees are done. Well, there’s always next year.
Who would have imagined the annual NFL schedule reveal would become such a major event on the sports calendar?
It’s hard to beat this time of year for a sports fan. We’re in the middle of a rare three-week run on the sports calendar. The NFL is nearing the midpoint, the NBA and NHL are in full swing. Until the Astros and Phillies finish the World Series — Nov. 5 if it goes seven — all four major four American sports are playing meaningful games.
Of course, it’s an especially fine time for Buffalo fans. The Bills are leading the AFC and favored to win the Super Bowl. The Sabres are off to a terrific start at 4-1, giving fans hope that they might snap the longest playoff drought in NHL history sooner than anticipated.
The Sabres haven’t reached the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2011. Their last playoff series win was in 2007. The last time the Bills and Sabres made the playoffs in the same season was in 1999-00. That ended a glorious stretch when both Buffalo teams reached the playoffs in 10 of 12 seasons. Boy, people took that for granted.
Oh, I almost forgot the UB football team, which came back from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Toledo at home, 34-27, on Saturday in a battle of the last remaining unbeaten teams in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bulls didn’t go to Division I-A — which is now the FBS — until the 1999 season. They didn’t have a winning season until 2007, when the Bills were in the middle of their 17-year playoff drought. So, the Bills, Bulls and Sabres haven’t had winning records in the same season since UB joined the top ranks of college football.
Imagine this scenario: In early December, UB goes to Detroit for the MAC championship game. In February, the Bills go to the Super Bowl. In mid-April, the Sabres return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2011.
All right, so I’m getting ahead of myself here. A schedule doesn’t list the unimagined calamities that might befall a team. The Bills have a history of confounding losses in the biggest games. The Sabres are on the rise, but making the playoffs will be a challenge in the rugged Eastern Conference.
They aren’t the only ones feasting on the other conference early in the schedule. As of Monday, the East was 27-6-4 against the West, which tells you how tough it will be to finish top eight in the conference. Last year, the eighth seed had exactly 100 points. The Sabres could improve by 20 points this season and finish with 95.
But it sure beats the alternative. Bills fans endured a 17-year playoff drought that was the longest in the NFL at the time. The Sabres are trying to emerge from the longest drought in NHL history.
I imagine people who suffered through those years want to grab younger fans and say, ‘Don’t take this for granted. You don’t know how good you have it!’
A seasoned sports fan certainly doesn’t take late October for granted. Sometimes, the only problem is figuring out which game to watch. These days, it’s customary for me to record a bunch of different games and watch some of it the next morning.
How about Halloween night for Buffalo sports fans? The Sabres host the Red Wings, who have the second-longest playoff drought in the NHL (6 seasons) and have gotten off to an encouraging 3-0-2 start.
The Bengals play at the Browns on Halloween in the Battle of Ohio on Monday Night Football. I wouldn’t want to miss Joe Burrow after his 482-yard passing performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
The Astros and Phillies play Game 3 of the World Series on Halloween night. It should be quite a scene at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, which hasn’t hosted a Series game since the Phils beat the Yankees in Game 5 of the 2008 Fall Classic.
Oh, we NBA lovers will have a slate of games on Halloween, with Pacers-Nets the national draw. It’s a busy night, but I can’t miss Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going against two of the league’s rising stars, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.
One more scheduling note, while we’re on the subject:
Christmas and New Year’s fall on Sunday this year. The Bills are off both days. They play at Chicago at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, and on Monday night, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati. Just in case you wanted to get ahead on your holiday plans.
