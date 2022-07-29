Isaiah McKenzie says he loves the grind of an NFL training camp. He said it’s even more enjoyable now that the Bills are back in their summer home of St. John Fisher in Rochester.
“We get to bond more and hang out more, play cards, talk smack and just have a good time,” McKenzie said Friday morning after practice.
But there’s one annual summer ritual that the veteran receiver isn’t terribly fond of — trying to prove that he’s worthy of a more expanded role in the offense.
“Trust me, I do get tired of it,” McKenzie said. “But at the same time, I know it’s not going to go away. I know each and every day, I’m going to have to come out on the field and I’m going to have to prove (GM Brandon) Beane wrong. I’m going to have to prove Coach (Sean ) McDermott wrong. I might have to prove the media and the doubters wrong.
“Each and every day, I want to change somebody’s mind.”
Of course, the Miami native wonders what it will take to convince the people making the decisions. There have been moments when McKenzie appeared certain to break through and seize more playing time, only to settle back into a supporting role in one of the league’s top offenses.
In the finale of the 2020 season, he scored three touchdowns in the space of seven minutes in the second quarter of a 56-26 rout of the Dolphins — two on passes from Josh Allen, the other on an 84-yard punt return.
McKenzie, who had 30 catches for five touchdowns in 2020, figured his role might get a little larger in the playoffs that season. Instead, he had just three total catches (on three targets) for 14 yards in three games.
His role actually diminished a year ago. McKenzie was an effective “gadget” player on jet sweeps. But his targets and catches decreased. He landed in Sean McDermott’s doghouse after losing a fumble on a kick return in the loss to the Colts. He was inactive in consecutive games.
But when his team needed him the most, McKenzie was ready. On the day after Christmas, the Bills traveled to New England, one game back in the AFC East and without starting slot receiver Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Bills needed to win to keep their division title hopes alive. McKenzie was on fire that day. He caught a career-high 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 33-21 win. The Pats couldn’t guard him. It was as if he and Josh Allen were playing a leisurely game of catch in the parking lot.
“After that Pats game, I told myself, ‘There’s no way I can sit back down’,” McKenzie recalled. “(Beasley) is a great player. I knew I wasn’t taking anything from him. But I wanted a little more on my plate. I wasn’t asking for much, just a little more playing time, so I could make the most of a little bit more opportunity and do what I can to help the team win.”
The following week against Atlanta, Beasley and Davis returned and McKenzie went back to a supplementary role. He had one catch in each of the last two regular-season games. In the playoffs, he had three receptions in the blowout win over the Pats and one for 3 yards in KC.
His contract was up, and there was speculation McKenzie might follow Brian Daboll, his old OC, to the Giants. In March, the Bills cut Beasley and signed veteran Jamison Crowder to a one-year deal, a sign that they weren’t sure about McKenzie as a full-time replacement in the slot.
But McKenzie was faithful to Buffalo, and the regime that revived his career after he fell out of favor in Denver in 2018. In May, he signed a two-year deal for $4.4 million, with reported bonuses that could make the deal worth $8 million. That was a nice pay raise for the 5-foot-7 wideout, whose salary in the previous two seasons was about $1 million a year.
“I know the team is grateful for me,” said McKenzie, who turned 27 in April, “and I’m grateful for them to even be here. They’ve given me the chance and I thank them for it. It’s up to me at this point.”
Still, Beane made it clear in his June press conference that there are no guarantees for McKenzie in a deep, talented Bills receiving room.
“Isaiah is going to get every chance no matter what we do,” Beane said. “We’re going to have competition, we do that everywhere.”
That’s fine with McKenzie. When you’re a 5-foot-7 football player, people will always underestimate you. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2017 (nine picks after the Bills took Matt Milano).
“If I was four inches taller, I would probably have gone in the first round,” he said. “A lot of things would have been different if I was four inches taller.”
McKenzie laughed at the notion. He’s an engaging personality, ready with a laugh or a decent quote for the media. He said he takes nothing for granted. He’s also ready for a new phase in his career. He’s now wearing uniform No. 6, after wearing 19 in his previous existence.
“I just felt like I should have retired 19 myself,” he said. “Hey, I did a lot of good things in 19. Time to move on.”
He acknowledged that it’s a big camp for him, yet another chance to prove he deserves a regular role in the offense, and that the Bills were right to give him that contract extension.
“I’m just going like I go every year,” he said. “Go hard, make the plays that come to me and do my job the best way I can. When it’s time to get on that field, whether I’m the starter or the fourth guy, I’ve got to make the play. I still go in there like it’s my last camp.
“Don’t take anything for granted. Don’t overestimate, control what you can control and make the best of your opportunities.”
He appeared to make the most of it during the first week of camp. McKenzie has been an integral part of the passing game for Allen out of the slot. His route running has been visibly improved. He’s been good at identifying holes in the defense, which was a specialty of Beasley’s.
It helps that Crowder, his main competition for the starting slot position, has missed four of the first five days of camp with what the team described as “general soreness.” It’s still early. Padded workouts begin Saturday. But at this point, McKenzie appears to be the favorite.
Beasley, who remains unsigned, had more than 100 targets in all three of his seasons with the Bills. McKenzie laughed when asked if there’s any reason he couldn’t be targeted similarly.
“There’s no reason,” he said. “You’ve got to wait your turn. A lot of people feel like it’s my turn. I feel it’s my turn. Just have to go out there and seize the opportunities. If I get 100 targets, 40 targets, I’ve got to make the best out of whatever they give me.”
He’ll go out, grind through practices, continue trying to change people’s minds. McKenzie is listed at 5-8, but concedes he’s really 5-7. On the field, he’s a man roaming among the giants. If he had been blessed with normal size, who knows?
“Oh, man,” he said. “I mean, I’m dangerous now. But it probably would have been a little bit easier.”
But maybe you wouldn’t have been …
“The way I am now,” he said, before the question was out. Being the smallest man on the field, always having to prove himself, has driven him to where he is today.
“Oh, of course,” McKenzie said. “I like who I am. I like where I’ve come from. I like where I’ve been, and I like where I’m going.”
