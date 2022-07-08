There was talk on Thursday’s media day at Niagara Falls Country Club that Garrett Rank might be the favorite to win the 63rd Porter Cup next week. Rank found that pretty amusing.
“Yeah, right,” Rank said. “I’ve got no chance against these young kids. I’m just happy to be invited every year. It’s a great event with a lot of really rich golf history. I’ve been playing it for 10 years now. I know a lot of members at the golf course, a lot of familiar faces.”
Rank had just struggled through the first two rounds of the Monroe Invitational, so his confidence wasn’t soaring. But we’re not talking about some rank amateur here. Last year, he finished second in the Porter Cup to Ben Reichert, who turned pro and won’t be defending his title.
There’s a lot of justification for Rank to be one of the tourney favorites. He is, after all, one of the top amateur golfers in the country. Three years ago, he became the first Canadian in 42 years to win the Western Amateur, and at 31, the oldest winner in 22 years. Last year, in addition to his runner-up finish in Niagara Falls, he finished tied for second at the Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta.
So, the man can play some golf. But it’s understandable if he likes to defer to the youngsters in the field. Unlike the college-aged kids, Rank can’t devote himself to the game year-round. He keeps pretty busy for eight to nine months a year in his real job — as an NHL referee.
“I keep getting older and the younger kids keep getting younger and hitting it even further nowadays, so it’s tough to compete,” he said. “But hopefully, my experience and my knowledge of the course can shave a few strokes off every day.
“I was a multi-sport athlete growing up. It was six, seven or eight months of hockey, then three or four months of golf. It’s been unique how the kids specialize so early now and play golf year-round.”
Rank grew up in Elmira, Ontario, a community of roughly 10,000 souls two hours west of Toronto and just north of Waterloo. Elmira has produced some notable people for its size, including author Malcolm Gladwell and former NHL brothers Rod and Ric Seiling. Ric played 664 games for the Buffalo Sabres.
Like so many Canadian kids, Rank had ice skates on from the moment he could walk. He took up golf at 10, when he and his older brother, Kyle, spent the long summer days at the Elmira Golf Club, where they once shared the course record.
“My brother and I would bike to the golf course and spend most of our summer days there,” Rank said. “It’s tough to get in trouble at the golf course. Mom would give us a couple bucks and you’d get a Pepsi and hot dog at lunchtime and spend most of the day there.”
Rank was a star in the junior levels of both hockey and golf and got a dual scholarship in both sports to the University of Waterloo. He started officiating hockey games at age 14, following in the footsteps of his father, Richard, a tireless and respected hockey referee in the community.
He likely could have played professionally in either sport. As it turned out, Rank didn’t make the pros in either — as a player, anyway. Halfway through his third college season at Waterloo, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Three days after being diagnosed, Rank had surgery. The cancer was gone, but so was his hockey career.
“I probably never would have played in the NHL,” Rank said, “but I definitely could have played some minor pro hockey somewhere. Having cancer kind of derailed a year of my life there; I came back and wasn’t as strong or equipped to play hockey.
“So, golf naturally took hockey’s place and I kind of blossomed as a 23-to-25-year-old golfer.”
In 2012, Rank finished second in the U.S. Mid-Amateur, which pits the best amateurs in the world who are 25 years or older. If he had won it, Rank might have chosen to pursue a professional golf career. Instead, he devoted himself to his steadily rising career as a pro hockey official.
“It kind of came natural to me,” he said. “I did a lot of timekeeping and watched my father work hockey games. Refereeing took a back seat when I was at university, but I did a little of it and in my last couple of years at university, I started doing the OHL, the major junior hockey (league) in Ontario.”
Rank spent four years doing OHL games. Then, in January of 2014, he got what at the time was the assignment of a lifetime. He was chosen to referee at the under-17 World Championships in Nova Scotia. Rank spoke to his dad before working the semifinals. Richard was proud and excited. He told Garrett, ‘Maybe you’ll get the gold-medal game!’
The night of the semifinals, Richard Rank died of a massive heart attack back in Elmira. As it turned out, Garrett was chosen to officiate the gold-medal game. He couldn’t get out of Nova Scotia due to a snowstorm. The family decided that he should stay to referee the championship game. His dad would have wanted it that way. He did the game in Richard’s honor.
“As a result of that, and kind of the courage and determination I showed to go out there to work that game, I think it got the attention of the NHL,” Rank recalled. “They had a few officiating scouts at that tournament.”
That summer, he was offered a contract to officiate AHL games through the NHL developmental program. He worked eight games in the 2014-15 NHL season. On Jan. 15, 2015, he refereed his first NHL game — in Buffalo at what was then First Niagara Center.
“We had probably 200 family and friends there,” Rank said. “Two busloads came down. They rented out a section in the top area of the arena. The boys (veteran officials) made me do a lap of shame, so I was out there by myself skating around at the beginning of the game.
“It was cool to go out there and see all the familiar faces sitting up there, for sure.”
The sad thing was that his father, a dedicated hockey official his entire life, wasn’t there to see it. Garrett wore the jersey from his debut game once. He took it back to Elmira, where it hangs in the front mezzanine of the arena where he grew up playing as a boy.
“My dad was very well-respected and involved in minor hockey in Elmira,” Rank said. “On his tombstone, it says ‘Mister Elmira.’ He worked for the township. People would call the house and say the referee didn’t show up and he would drop everything and go officiate the game.
“He’d find a broken stick and saw it off and put a new blade on the bottom and give it to some kid who needed a stick. He was just a very well-liked, easygoing guy that got along with a lot of different people in town. He and my mom both did a great job of raising me and my brother and sister, and I’m sure he’d be really proud.”
That sense of family and community are what make the Porter Cup such a special event to the people who run it and play in it. Rank stays every year at the home of Alan Elia, whose sister, Dena Armstrong, is a tournament director who worked her first tourney as a girl 50 years ago.
Rank and Elia became good buddies through the years. Whenever Garrett referees a Sabres game, they generally get together afterwards. Dena says they’re “thick as thieves.”
“I’d like to win it for the people, for the Elias and the people I know in town,” Rank said. “It would be a really cool story. I know the way the town of Lewiston and the members of the club put their heart and soul into the tournament.
“Some really great people have walked the fairways of Niagara Falls Country Club. To have my name on the trophy with some of them would be really special.”
If he doesn’t win, that’s fine, too. Rank feels blessed to have his summers to indulge his love of golf. Sometimes, it doesn’t go as planned. This past spring, he was five holes into a U.S. Open qualifier when he got called to be a standby ref for a Stanley Cup playoff game in Colorado. He’s been doing playoff games the last two years.
“There’ll be many more years to try and qualify,” said Rank, who qualified for the 2018 U.S. Open and missed the cut. “Work comes first. I’m very lucky to be able to play as much golf as I do. I’m essentially spending my vacation out there in a competitive environment. I definitely have the ability to contend and compete. But at the end of the day, just enjoy myself and add ‘em up.”
It would be a great story if he beat all those kids next week. A beloved veteran, and a Canadian to boot. Nine years ago, Taylor Penrith became the first Canadian in 28 years to win the Porter Cup. It felt like a local had won. During the trophy ceremony, people broke into a spontaneous rendition of “O Canada.” Even Penrith sang along.
“I’d sing ‘O Canada’,” Rank said. “I’d raise that trophy over my head like the Stanley Cup, too.”
Jerry Sullivan {em}is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
