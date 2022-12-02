One thing I’ve found over more than three decades of covering the Bills is that the offensive coordinator is invariably the most criticized and scrutinized person in town.
Anyone who can pry open a beer bottle thinks he knows more than the embattled OC. In the Super Bowl era, Ted Marchibroda was too conservative until Jim Kelly nudged him to try the no-huddle. Then he was too married to the offense. So it goes.
We’ve seen a dubious cast of characters over the years. From the start of the playoff drought in 2000 to its conclusion in 2017, the Bills employed a dozen offensive coordinators. Sean McDermott fired his OC, Rick Dennison, after the Bills slipped into the playoffs with a weak offense his first year.
Brian Daboll came aboard in 2018, the same year as Josh Allen, and developed Allen into a superstar who broke the franchise passing record in 2020. But even Daboll was criticized, sometimes by his own coach, for being too creative at times and too conservative at others.
Then Ken Dorsey was elevated from quarterbacks coach to replace Daboll as OC on a team that was the fashionable pick to win the Super Bowl. All Dorsey had to do was take a great offense and make it even better. That’s a very high bar, and for the first six games, he managed to reach it.
But when Allen and the offense struggled over the last month or so, you could hear the critics howling. Dorsey was too predictable, especially in the red zone. Where was the screen game? Why didn’t he dial up more plays that got Dawson Knox and the secondary wideouts more involved?
Some of the criticism of Dorsey was warranted, as is generally the case. There are always flaws to pick at, even when you’re near the top in almost every offensive statistic and the team is leading the league in point differential.
But it’s amazing how smart the offensive coordinator becomes when the offense finds a gorgeous balance between run and pass, controls the ball, and has its way against one of the most respected defenses in the NFL.
Dorsey had perhaps his finest game in his new job on Thursday night, orchestrating an offensive attack that held the football for 38:08, went 9-for-15 on third down and mixed the run and pass beautifully in a 24-10 win over the Patriots.
There was nothing exotic about it. The Bills went into Foxboro, playing their third game in 12 days and desperate for their first divisional win of the season, and essentially beat Bill Belichick and the Pats at their own game.
New England’s defensive strategy was clear: Take away the deep stuff from Allen and make him be conservative. Dare the Bills to run the ball more than is customary, and give Allen the short throws and dump-offs. See if an explosive offense is patient enough to grind it out the old-school way.
The Pats got their answer. Allen was patient and precise, making all the short throws. The Bills ran it 37 times and passed 33. It was the third time this season that they had more runs than passes. They’re 3-0 in those games.
"They were playing some two-high shell and basically daring us to run it,” said Allen, who was 22-for-33 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions (he lost a fumble). “I thought Dorsey did a good job of staying patient. Our guys did a good job of holding on to the football, making some good cuts, making some good runs and moving the chains when we could.”
Rookie James Cook ran for 64 yards on 14 carries. He also caught all six of those short targets from Allen for 41 yards, giving him the first 100-yard combined day of his career. Devin Singletary chipped in 51 yards on 13 carries.
It wasn’t perfect, as the Bills were when they scored touchdowns against the Pats on seven straight possessions in last year’s wild-card rout. But they scored the first three times they had the ball. Not counting kneel-downs and a three-play series at the end of the half in Foxboro last December, they scored on an astonishing 14 possessions in a row against the Pats.
They led, 17-7, midway through the second quarter. It seemed like 37-7. Mac Jones was over his head against a defense that had Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano playing together for the first time since October — and cornerback Tre’Davious White playing 61 percent of the snaps in his most significant work since returning from an ACL tear.
The Bills got a rousing performance from their deep defensive line, proving for one night that they can get by without elite edge rusher Von Miller, who went on the injured list earlier in the day with an injury to his right meniscus.
If Belichick was daring the Bills to settle for long, tedious drives, he got his wish. With 8:26 left in the third quarter, the Bills took over on their own 6-yard line after the Patriots elected to punt on fourth-and-9 from the Buffalo 44.
The Bills proceeded to march 94 yards on 15 plays for a touchdown, using the rest of the third quarter and taking 8:55 off the clock in all. They ran nine times and passed six on the drive. Cook had five runs and two receptions.
Allen took what the defense was giving him, which is often the mantra when he’s been struggling and forcing throws in tough spots. Only two plays on the drive went for 10 yards or more — a pair of 19-yard throws to wideout Stefon Diggs.
Diggs finished with seven catches for 92 yards and a TD. He has 91 catches, first in the NFL pending Sunday’s games, and 1,202 yards. He has 10 touchdowns, making him the first Bill ever to catch 10 TD passes in a season twice. Billy Brooks’s single-season franchise record of 11 TD receptions, set in 1995, could be set to fall very soon.
Allen’s other TD throw went to Gabriel Davis midway through the second quarter. It was a remarkable display of athletic skill on a night when Allen mainly did the safe thing. He was chased to his right and, just inches from the sideline, eluded a tackle and wired a throw to Davis for an 8-yard touchdown, giving the Bills a 17-7 lead.
“I wasn’t looking,” head coach Sean McDermott joked. “I closed my eyes when he did it. That’s part of who he is. The bottom line is, you can’t put the ball in trouble, in danger. But that was a well-calculated throw. It was open and he got it to him.
“You never take away Josh’s instincts and his gut feel. He’s got a great feel for things. But at the end of the day, he knows we’ve got to continue to be smart with the football.”
Everyone looked super smart in the Bills’ third Thursday victory of the season. Dorsey was at the top of that list. The OC always looks good when the players execute the offense to near-perfection and settle for the simple plays.
So, after that troubling two-game losing streak, the Bill have won three in a row to get to 9-3, on top of the AFC East a half-game over the Dolphins, who play at the Niners as a 4-point underdog on Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs play at the Bengals in a late Sunday afternoon rematch of last year’s AFC title game. So, if the Dolphins and Chiefs both lose on the road, the Bills could be tied atop the conference with the Chiefs — owning the tiebreaker.
The Bills have rushed for an average of 155.7 yards a game in their three-game winning streak. Dorsey is discovering the running game as the weather grows more inclement, as Daboll did in December last season.,
“I thought we played really well tonight,” Allen said. “We scored only 24 points, but our defense played fantastic ball where we didn’t feel like we needed to press and make any mistakes.
“These are good wins; in division away; hard to win in this league. We’ll learn from this one and move on.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.