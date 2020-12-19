The first thing that sprang to mind was the younger fans, the ones who grew up rooting for the Bills during the playoff drought. At times, it had to feel as if failure was an essential part of the deal, a cynical belief that they’d somehow blow it in the end.
It had been 25 years since they’d experienced a night like Saturday’s in Denver. Josh Allen wasn’t even alive the last time the Bills won a division title. Bill Clinton was in his first term as President. Marv Levy was still the head coach, Jim Kelly the franchise quarterback.
Saturday was the first time in years that I felt absolutely certain that the Bills were going to win a game. It’s the sort of feeling that was commonplace in the Super Bowl years, when you knew they were simply better than the other team, that their talent would win out.
Bills fans deserve a team that raises your expectations and lives up to them, one that has captured the imagination of Americans who have seen this team come of age over three straight weeks on the national stage.
An AFC East title seemed like a foregone conclusion. But they left no doubt, putting a merciless, 48-19 beating on an overmatched Broncos team to clinch their first division crown since 1995. It was their most one-sided victory since a 31-point rout at the Jets two years ago, and the biggest of Josh Allen’s three-year NFL career.
Allen had another sharp effort, completing 28 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He now has exactly 4,000 passing yards on the season, second in team annals to Drew Bledsoe’s 4,359 in 2002. He should break the record with ease if he plays two more full games.
The outcome could have been worse, if Andre Roberts hadn’t fumbled away a punt in the first half and if the Bills had been more efficient in garbage time at the end. Still, they raised their record to 11-3, leaving little doubt that they’re a genuine threat to get to the Super Bowl.
A week ago, I wondered what it would look like if they had their best game in all aspects. We got another glimpse in Denver, as Allen continued his sensational play and the defense turned in another suffocating performance. The defense had shut down Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger. Poor Drew Lock never had a chance.
By winning the division, the Bills guaranteed their first home playoff game since the 1996 loss to Jacksonville, Kelly’s final game. History has come full circle. Allen, the long-awaited heir to Kelly as franchise quarterback, will play his first home playoff game — in the wild-card round barring a collapse by the Chiefs.
There’s a chance they could get two home games. The Steelers have a one-game edge for the second seed, but Pittsburgh is reeling and has games left with the Colts and Browns after Monday night’s game at Cincinnati — no gimme considering the Steelers’ recent play.
Adding to the exhilaration of Bills fans is the possibility that some could attend playoff games. Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised hopes in a coronavirus press conference on Friday morning, saying he “would love nothing more” than seeing Bills fans get to attend playoff games if the infection rate drops and protocols are followed.
“Buffalo deserves it,” Cuomo said. “Buffalo Bills fans are like none other.”
There’s truth to that. Bills fans have demonstrated a rare collective spirit, raising money for various charities and showing Allen their affection by donating money in his grandmother’s name when she died this season. Amidst all the disappointment on the field, Buffalo fans made sure to celebrate their humanity.
This team is their reward. Few people expected they would be this good so soon. Who knew that Allen would make such a dramatic improvement, that he would revamp his throwing mechanics and raise his completion percentage by a staggering 10 points in one year?
Allen became a star in his third year, and a team guy in a locker room full of them. Sure, they’ve nailed some high picks, and Brandon Beane deserves executive of the year for the Stefon Diggs trade, which fulfilled its intention by raising Allen’s play to a new level.
Diggs had 11 more catches against the Broncos and set a new franchise record with 111 receptions on the season. He has caught at least 10 passes in four of five games and has a good chance to become the fifth player in league history to catch 125 balls in a season.
But to a great extent, this division championship was a culmination of many canny little deals, a triumph of great roster depth. It seems every man on the roster has made at least one critical play this season.
Consider these facts: When newcomer Jake Kumerow caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Allen, he became the 13th Bill to catch a TD pass this year, tying the NFL record. The Bills also have 16 players with at least a half-sack, the most of any team in the AFC.
That’s a lot of people contributing, which makes for a happy locker room. We’ve made fun of Sean McDermott’s “Process,” but it’s pretty evident that the players — from Allen on down — have bought in.
There’s no telling how far it can go, or how long it can last. No team is the same from one year to the next in a salary-cap league, where money can dictate fortunes. But when you have the quarterback right, you can be competitive for a very long time.
The Bills need to win a playoff game to validate themselves as a rising power. But even if they don’t win one, they’ve established themselves as a team to be reckoned with for years to come. That’s something for their fans to embrace, regardless of where this season ends.
It’s been an odd season, but an unforgettable one. People joked in the summer that it would be just like the Bills to have a great year during a pandemic, when no one could go to the games. But for most fans, it hasn’t diminished the joy one bit. They’ve cherished this team just the same.
The thing is, cheering remotely has been second-nature for lots of Bills fans. There’s a great diaspora of Buffalo people who have moved away from Western New York and taken their Bills love with them. Rooting connects them to their home, even if it’s done from afar.
You could feel it Saturday night, as they drew closer to that inevitable division title. All those disappointing years, looking up at the Patriots, waiting for the true successor to Kelly, had finally wound their way to this remarkable team.
As the governor said, Buffalo deserves it. It’s been a long wait. Fans who came of age after the Kelly years, children of the drought, often wondered what it felt like to have a team that was consistently good, that rarely let you down.
This is what it feels like. And the one bit of advice you’d hear from the old folks is this: Don’t ever take it for granted.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.