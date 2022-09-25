Hello, is everyone OK out there? By now, I figure most seasoned Bills fans are accustomed to dealing with these mind-bending defeats. You’ve seen them lose in every way imaginable over the decades. But you’ve learned to adopt Sean McDermott’s 24-hour rule: Suffer for a day and move on.
Sure, Sunday’s 21-19 loss in Miami was tough to take. But it’s a lot easier when you’re pulling for the best team in the NFL, a Super Bowl favorite. When you consider the circumstances — what seemed like half the roster being injured — you could actually see it as an encouraging sign.
Football fans are an emotional lot. They get attached to their guys. And after what happened Sunday afternoon in that stifling sweat lodge called Hard Rock Stadium, a good chunk of the Bills Mafia had to feel a powerful surge of pride in their team even before the 24 hours had elapsed.
Maybe I’ve gone soft in my old age, but after watching that game, I’m even more convinced that the Bills are the best team in the NFL, that they’re worthy of their status as the Super Bowl favorite and likely to make a deep run in the playoffs come January.
It’s not always winning that bonds a great team. Often, it’s when it confronts enormous adversity and has to reach deep down — in this case, deep into its roster — in search of its true competitive soul. It was hard not to be moved by all those backups battling in the Miami heat.
“I’m proud of the guys and the way they battled,” head coach Sean McDermott said after his team fell to 2-1, a game back of unbeaten Miami in the AFC East. “We came down here to win the game. We didn’t get that done. I didn’t get it done. We used about everybody we could on the sideline there. I’m hoping we can get some of those guys back and healthy.”
In recent years, the Bills were one of the healthiest teams in the league. So much for that. Their entire starting secondary was out, including Pro Bowl safeties Micah Hyde — who is out for the season — and Jordan Poyer. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam started at cornerback.
Benford went out with a hand injury late in the first half. Ja’Marcus Ingram, an undrafted rookie from UB who had been elevated from the practice squad, replaced him.
The Bills were without starting defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Center Mitch Morse was out with an elbow injury. His backup, Greg Van Roten, left with an injury in the fourth quarter. Someone named Greg Mancz took over. Right guard Ryan Bates and right tackle Spencer Brown went down during the game.
It was hard to keep track, or to determine who was injured and who was stumbling around in a haze from the 90-degree heat — the field was around 110 degrees — and oppressive humidity. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox sat at times due to the heat. Stefon Diggs did as well.
And yet, the Bills and Josh Allen dominated the Dolphins for much of the game, outgaining them more than two-to-one (497-212 in yards) and possessing the football for more than 40 minutes.
They literally were one second from having a chance to win. But the offense narrowly failed to get to the line of scrimmage after a McKenzie reception in time for what would have been a 58-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Bass before time expired.
“We didn’t capitalize on some of the opportunities we had for points,” McDermott said. “So, give credit to them (the Dolphins). They won the game.”
Yes, but Miami didn’t perform the way people anticipated after their record-setting comeback win in Baltimore a week earlier. Tua Tagovailoa, who had 469 yards passing and six touchdown passes against the Ravens, was held to 186 yards and one TD by the Bills. So much for a shootout.
Tagovailoa did what he needed to eke out a win. He made one big throw, finding Jaylen Waddle open behind the young Buffalo secondary for 45 yards on third-and-22 in the fourth quarter, setting up the go-ahead touchdown run by Chase Edmonds with 10 minutes left in the game.
For much of the day, the NFL’s hot new passing attack did little against a bunch of young backup defensive backs. The Dolphins went three-and-out on their two possessions before the winning score. The fearsome Tyreek Hill had two catches for 33 yards.
It was a tribute to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and his coaching staff, who showed once again that they can make do with less, and that the Bills haven’t been he best pass defense in the NFL the last five-plus years by accident.
But the Bills made enough mistakes to lose to an inferior opponent. Allen fumbled inside his 10-yard line while attempting to throw late in the first quarter, leading to Miami’s first TD. Allen fumbled Van Roten’s snap on an attempted spike at the end of the half, costing them a chance at a field goal.
Gabriel Davis dropped a TD pass in the end zone. Bass shanked an easy field goal. Matt Milano dropped a horrible throw into the left flat by Tagovailoa that could have been his second pick-six in two weeks. Allen badly underthrew a potential TD pass to an open McKenzie with 1:49 left.
You wouldn’t want to see six gaffes like those in a big playoff game. They need to be better. But it’s not as if they were going to go unbeaten. And the Bills are still better than the Dolphins, still a virtual lock as a playoff team, at full strength the team to beat.
“We really beat ourselves,” Allen said. “Obviously, there were plays we want back, and that’s going to happen over the course of a single game. This was one game. We’ll learn from this. We’re 2-1. We’d like to be 3-0, but we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”
Allen, of course, continues to accomplish wondrous things. He was 42-for-63 passing, setting franchise records for attempts and completions in a game. He completed passes to 11 different receivers and threw for 400 yards, the third 400-plus game of his young career. He had a couple of his signature great escapes to keep drives alive.
The Dolphins went after Allen all game, forcing him to get rid of the ball before he’d prefer. He completed 14 to running backs, including a career-high nine by Devin Singletary and the first four catches of rookie James Cook’s career.
That showed Allen’s evolution as a passer and leader. He’ll take what the defense gives him and doesn’t force throws deep the way he used to. His decision making under duress is uncanny. He completed his first 11 passes and at one point was 15 for 17.
But the Bills scored only 19 points against a Miami team they’d beaten seven straight times coming into Sunday, averaging 37 points in those victories. Allen was the Dolphins’ perpetual tormentor. They finally got him back, though it’s hardly a win for the ages.
Here’s a historical nugget for Bills fans who want to find solace in the loss. The Bills suffered blowout losses to Miami in two of their four Super Bowl seasons (1990 and ’92).
In ’92, the last time the teams met unbeaten during a regular season, the Bills lost in Miami, 37-10. They returned the favor in January, blowing out the Dolphins on the road in the AFC title game.
As Allen said, it’s one game in a historic rivalry that seems to be heating up again. At least they feel that way in Miami, where some reporters were calling it the Dolphins’ biggest win in 14 years.
We’ll see. The Bills have bigger fish to fry. They’re a game out in the division, but they’re still the team to beat, not only in the AFC East but the entire conference.
“I told them today in the locker room after the game, that was a heck of an effort,” McDermott said. “I didn’t even bring them up, because they couldn’t move. You never want to come up short. There’s no ribbons for second place and they know it.
“We'll learn from this. I think we’ll learn things that were really good about today. One is the guts and heart and intangibles of our football team. I think we’ll learn some things which weren’t very good today, which led to the result that we got.”
It’s not always about the result. Some day, if this group finally wins it all, people might look back on this brutal afternoon in Miami as the moment when a championship team truly found itself.
