From the head coach on down, everyone on the Bills made certain late Sunday afternoon to thank all the hardy souls who came out of their homes and helped dig them out of the snow on Saturday so they could make the trip to Detroit for the game.
Then they paid back their adoring community in the best way possible: By digging themselves out of the hole they’d created by losing two games in a row and falling into third place in the AFC East by defeating the Cleveland Browns, 31-23.
It wasn’t terribly picturesque. They got off to a wretched start, as Josh Allen was reduced to checking down and the defense couldn’t get off the field on third downs. Midway through the second quarter, the Bills were down, 10-3, and outgained, 181-12, with zero first downs to 10 for journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Browns.
But as Buffalo fans who traveled to Michigan en masse contemplated the horror of a third straight defeat, the Bills shook off the dust (or was that a dusting of snow?) from a lost practice week and seized the game by the throat.
Stefon Diggs, who hadn’t been targeted once, broke open for a 5-yard TD strike from Allen just before halftime. Despite their horrid start, the Bills somehow led at half, 13-10, and you figured that it was only a matter of time before the Browns went away.
It was the latest example of a Sean McDermott team rising up in a perceived crisis for a much-needed win. A year ago on this very date, the Bills fell to 6-4 after a bad home loss to the Colts. They eventually dropped to 7-6, two games back of the Patriots in the division. Then they ran the table and won the AFC East.
They’re now 7-3, tied with the Dolphins in the division and a game ahead of the Pats and Jets. Miami has the tiebreaker at the moment, but Dolphins fans might want to look back at what happened to New England last season before assuming they have a significant edge on the Bills in the division.
The snowstorm made for a compelling story angle. But weather aside, this was the Bills’ most complete and satisfying win in some time, a game in which they combined strong defense, a dominant running game and excellent special teams.
Allen was 18-for-27 passing after a poor start. He didn’t need to be great, which can be a good thing. Sure, you’d like him to play at an MVP level. There are days when a championship contender needs its franchise quarterback to carry the day when things aren’t going well, to lift his team in difficult circumstances.
But it’s nice to know they can thrive on a day when Allen is a supplementary piece, taking the easy, underneath throws, when he’s not taking off and running at the slightest opportunity.
The Bills ran 33 times for 171 yards. Allen, who came in as their leading rusher, had only 7 yards. Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook had 86 yards apiece. The combined 172 yards rushing were the most by a Bills running back tandem since LeSean McCoy and Marcus Murphy (remember him?) teamed for 182 against the Jets in 2018.
Not to sound like some old-school football guy, but there’s a lot to be said for ‘run and stop the run.’ The Bills’ main task was to contain Nick Chubb, who entered as the fourth back since 1950 with 900 rushing yards, 10 TDs and an average of 5.5 yards a carry over the first nine games of a season.
In Game 10, Chubb had 19 yards on 14 carries, his first time under 50 this season and worst game in a year. It’s odd how the Bills can struggle so mightily against the run at times, but rise up against the stars. They held Derrick Henry to 25 yards on 13 carries in September. Henry averages 109 yards in his other games.
Allen is a true franchise QB. He makes the Bills a Super Bowl contender. But at playoff time, it’s defense that can make the difference. Their last three playoff exits (Houston, two at K.C.) came because they couldn’t stop an elite quarterback in the most critical moments late in games.
Their pass defense has been shaky at times lately. You can only go so long without key members of the secondary. They desperately need cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has been practicing three weeks now but seems reluctant to get back on the field until he is absolutely ready.
The Bills return to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. That will mark a full year since White injured his knee against the Saints last Thanksgiving. Maybe that full year is a significant milestone in his mind and White will be out there on Thursday.
It’s admirable how well the defense performed with so many injuries early in the season. But one thing I learned in the Super Bowl era, watching Bruce Smith, Cornelius Bennett and Darryl Talley, was how a handful of big plays by defensive stars can separate winning from losing in the NFL.
Linebacker Matt Milano is that sort of playmaker. At 28, Milano is smack in his prime and having his finest season. He had 12 tackles against the Browns, three for loss. His alert recovery of Brissett’s fumbled snap in the second quarter was the turning point of Sunday’s victory.
There’s talk that Milano should be considered for defensive player of the year in the AFC or the entire NFL. He’s got to be on the short list. But you could certainly make a case that the Bills’ most indispensable defensive player is safety Jordan Poyer.
The record is hard to dispute. The Bills are 6-0 when Poyer plays this season. They’re 1-3 without him. They’re fourth in the NFL in scoring defense at 17.4 points a game. In the three losses without Poyer, they gave up 24.7 a game.
Poyer doesn’t get enough credit for being a vital part of the team’s run defense. They’re seventh against the run at 106.6 yards a game. Without him in the back-to-back losses to the Jets and Vikings, they were gashed for 174.5 yards a game.
“It’s been kind of frustrating,” Poyer said after the win. “It seems I’ve been fighting through nicks and knocks all season. I wanted to get back out there with my team as soon as I could and help our team win games. I love these guys. I love the guys I’m playing with and I just try my hardest to stay on the field.”
Poyer missed the Miami game with an ankle injury. He hurt his ribs picking off Lamar Jackson in the end zone late in a win at Baltimore and missed a game. He took a 15-hour limo ride to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. Poyer missed the losses to the Jets and Vikings with an elbow injury.
In addition to those nagging injuries, Poyer is nursing his disappointment at the lack of a contract extension after being named all-Pro a year ago. The Bills sweetened his current deal with $2 million in incentives. Presumably, the team was working on an extension, but there’s been no evident progress.
Poyer will be 32 in April. That’s a bit old for a long-term extension. There’s only so much money to go around on such a talented roster. A team’s championship window doesn’t stay open forever, and it might begin to close if they can’t afford to keep such a vital player around after this season.
“I love this game,” Poyer said. “I love my teammates. I love playing in the NFL. I extremely enjoy the process leading up to the game. The game is game day. It’s what you live for, what you play for. You go out and get to be with your teammates and have fun. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
“We won today,” he said. “We’ll learn from it and move on.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
