Von Miller had one overarching goal when he signed as a free agent with the Bills in March. He wanted to become the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different franchises.
Miller reminded reporters on Wednesday that he has a clear ambition for when he is no longer terrorizing opposing NFL quarterbacks:
“I aspire to be a GM one day,” Miller said on Media Day in the field house. “You can’t be a GM and not understand offenses and defense and the infrastructure around teams. I’m a student of the game. I’ve seen countless defensive coordinators and head coaches and schemes.”
You’ve got to respect a guy who talks about ‘infrastructure.’ Maybe if Miller doesn’t become an NFL general manager he can run for public office and help rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges.
One thing any GM understands is the need to keep building, to not be content with a team’s lofty achievements and to search for ways to get better. That’s why Miller is in Buffalo, because Brandon Beane looked at his No. 1-rated defense and determined that it wasn’t good enough.
The Bills had some eye-popping defensive numbers last season. They led the NFL in total yards allowed by a wide margin. They were far and away the best in overall yards per play and yards per pass attempt. They gave up 12 touchdown passes, the fewest since the Ravens in 2011.
But the Bills knew they had to get better. Their pass rush wasn’t dynamic enough. They didn’t make enough big plays. Even after wins, the defensive leaders lamented that they didn’t take the ball away enough. So Beane signed Miller and brought back Jordan Phillips to fortify the line.
The results were evident in the opener against the Rams, when the defensive front turned in a dominating performance with seven sacks and countless quarterback pressures in a 31-10 rout. Beane and the coaches aspired to a higher standard, and they reached it that night.
“Our D line coach (Eric Washington) always says, ‘We’re not surprised and we’re still not satisfied’,” said A.J. Epenesa, who had a career-high 1.5 sacks and game-high four quarterback hits on 36 snaps against the defending Super Bowl champs.
“We’re not surprised that we did so well,” Epenesa said. “None of us are satisfied, either. In our minds, last year was last year. We could say we were 2021’s best defense all we want. But all that matters is the here and now, the season that’s currently upon us. No one cares about that anymore. All they care about is today, the next day and the day after that.”
That’s the message Miller got when the Bills lured him away from the Rams in March. The Bills aspired to a higher standard, the one they saw when Miller and the Rams tormented the Bengals’ offense and Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl.
“Yeah, we were No. 1 last year, but that was last year,” Miller said. “They laid the foundation, Coach Frazier, Coach Washington and all the captains on this team. They played very, very good defense last year and you want to roll that type of success over to the next season.”
They rolled it along, all right. After one week, the Bills are right back in their customary place in the defensive stats: Second overall, second in yards per play against, first against the rush, tied for first in sacks. But predictably, they’re not exulting about their early good fortune.
Head coach Sean McDermott was about three seconds into his weekly press conference when uttered the obligatory cliche: One game at a time. They’re not going to overreact to an opening win, any more than they panicked after an opening loss to the Steelers a year ago.
“This league is so crazy,” said Miller, who is in his 12th NFL season. "You can’t go off past success. We have a solid coaching staff. I feel these guys are ready to go. We have a great mindset. We just have to go out and play the game.”
The past might not matter, but surely the Bills’ defenders haven’t forgotten losses at Tennessee the last two years. They fell to the Titans in 2020, 42-16. A year ago, on Monday night, they lost at the Titans, 34-31. That's two of the four highest-scoring games against Buffalo during the past two regular seasons.
LA tried to establish the run on Thursday to little effect. The Bills will face a more daunting task Monday night at Highmark. Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 4,586 yards in his last 40 regular-season games. He had 143 yards rushing and three TDs against Buffalo a year ago.
“I still have a bad taste in my mouth from last year against Tennessee,” said Epenesa, the Bills’ second-round draft pick in 2020. “I was inactive last year against Tennessee.”
Miller, demonstrating his knowledge of the league, marveled at Henry’s ability to play running back in the NFL at his size. Henry is listed at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds.
“We’re the exact same size,” said Miller, who is 6-3, 250. “Exact same size, exact same weight. I think my 40 time is just a little bit faster and his vertical is a little bit higher than mine.
“It’s cool, because I always felt like I could play offense. I always felt like I had the skill set to play wide receiver, quarterback, running back. To see someone who’s the same size as me with the same measurable play running back at an elite level for so many years is pretty cool.
“I’m living my running back dreams through him.”
Miller also had high praise for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He played with Tannehill at Texas A&M and remembers Tannehill as a gifted wide receiver who filled in when the starter got hurt and eventually became the regular quarterback.
“We’re playing a very tough Tennessee team under a great coach (Mike Vrabel), and Ryan Tannehill. They have a big, tough team from left tackle to right, from wide receiver to wide receiver. All the coaches are tough guys. They like to bring tough guys into the organization. So, we’re going to have a really, really tough job on Monday.
“But we got a tough team too. We’ve got to go out there and play the game.”
The guy is obviously a great student of the game. Miller will make a fine GM some day. But hearing him talk up the next week’s opponent, it sounds like he has a future as a head coach, too.
