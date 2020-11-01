As I have pointed out countless times over the years — last week, come to think of it — the NFL is a maddening pastime, one that often defies perspective.
Really, what are we to make of the Bills’ 24-21 victory over the Patriots on Sunday, a win that in former times would have had fans dancing in the streets and exulting in the bars into the wee hours of Monday?
It was a satisfying win, to be sure, historic in its way. They snapped a seven-game losing streak against their hated AFC East tormentors, beating them for the first time in the Sean McDermott-Brandon Beane era and for the first time in Buffalo since 2011.
The Bills improved to 6-2, handing the Pats their fourth straight loss and dropping Bill Belichick’s boys to 2-5. The chances of New England winning at least 10 games for an 18th straight season (18!) are very faint indeed.
Before the game, there was a lot of talk about the Pats “passing the torch.” So why does it feel vaguely hollow? Maybe it’s because the torch should have been passed long ago, not after Tom Brady left town and the Pats became a shell of their former selves.
OK, a victory over the Pats is a big deal, regardless. But they’re a bad team right now. If it was anyone but New England, it would have been approached like the Jets game a week earlier: You figured they would win, but you wanted them to make a statement doing it.
The Patriots don’t have the torch to pass anymore. Sure, the division is there for the taking, along with a home game in the playoffs. But the Pats aren’t the standard anymore. That much was obvious Sunday, despite the Bills’ struggling to finish them off.
When the Bills started off 4-0, they created a new standard. It wasn’t the Patriots, but the real conference contenders and the rising teams with the young star quarterbacks, like the Chargers, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens and, of course, the Chiefs.
This isn’t about the Patriots any longer. The question is how good the Bills really are, and whether they’re capable of making a legitimate run at a Super Bowl.
Coaches like to divide a 16-game NFL season into quarters. The Bills just completed the second four-game quarter of the 2020 season. So are they the dynamic team that started 4-0, or the squad that struggled to split the next four games?
Studying the Pats from afar in the Brady era, I learned that it’s wiser to judge a team by what it does in November and December, not in late summer. This doesn’t nullify a great start, or the fact that Josh Allen has made strides in year three. But they’re closer to an average team than a great one.
Halfway through the season, it’s time to concede that the defense is mediocre at best, a unit with a soft front that wears down in games and can be exploited by even the most marginal running attacks.
The defense nearly cost them the game Sunday. When the Bills scored on their opening drive of the second half, taking a 14-6 lead, they seemed ready to take control against a Pats team that had scored only one touchdown in its previous 10 quarters of play.
Instead, New England ran the ball down their throats. Over a 20-minute span, the Pats ran the ball 16 times for 125 yards. The Bills made second-year back Damien Harris look like the second coming of Franco Harris. He ran through the defense for a 22-yard TD to tie things at 14, then had consecutive runs of 13 and 18 yards on the drive that evened it at 21.
It would have been shocking if it hadn’t happened so often this season. Watching Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver get run over, it's troubling to think that they’re the future, the prized former first-rounders who will inevitably command elite money on the market.
Justin Zimmer, a 28-year-old journeyman who played at Ferris State, saved the day by punching the ball away from Cam Newton on the Pats’ final drive, which reached the Bills’ 14 with 37 seconds left and had the fatalists fearing overtime — or even a loss.
Luckily, the Bills recovered. It was also fortunate that they discovered their own running game on a wet, windy day in Orchard Park. They ran for 190 yards on 38 carries (5.0 per rush), the most they’ve gained since grinding out 244 yards in a home win over the Broncos a year ago.
With Jon Feliciano back on the field, the Bills finally showed they could pound the ball at an opponent and win without Allen having to put up franchise-record passing numbers on a weekly basis. Allen threw for 154 yards and didn’t have a TD pass for the second week in a row, though he ran for one. But it was good enough because the run game was there.
Devin Singletary ran 14 times for 86 yards. Rookie Zack Moss had his finest game, carrying 14 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time the Bills had two running backs each run for 80-plus yards in a game since the Christmas Eve game against Miami in 2016.
Now that’s what I call balance. At times, coordinator Brian Daboll seemed to be saying, ‘Here it is, see if you can stop it.’
That’s a sound strategy in bad weather. The NFL is a passing league; it’s nice to know Allen can light it up the way he did in the first four weeks. But there are times when a contender has to assert its physicality on the ground, often in brutal elements so common in Buffalo in the winter.
Of course, a persistent running game also helps to keep the other offenses off the field. The Bills’ next two games are against Seattle and Arizona, which have two of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL in Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.
The Seahawks and Cardinals entered the week tied for fourth in the league in scoring with 203 points. That’s a far cry from the Bills’ last two foes; the Jets and Pats were the two lowest-scoring teams in the NFL heading into this week’s games.
What was that word I mentioned at the top? Oh yeah, ‘perspective.' The Bills just beat two bad teams after getting their butts handed to them by the teams that played for the AFC championship last year, the Titans and Chiefs.
That’s the prism through which the Bills should be viewed after eight games. It’s nice to be 6-2, but remember, the standard isn’t making the playoffs, or beating the Patriots. It’s standing up to the best teams and doing something they have yet to accomplish under McDermott:
Win a playoff game.
It’s hard to see them playing the way they have the last four weeks and beating anybody in January. Go ahead and celebrate beating the hated Patriots, but it’s lost a lot of its significance. It’s like having your numbers come in a day too late for the lottery.
Oh, and has anyone noticed that the Dolphins have won three straight and are only a game behind in the loss column? Remember that rivalry?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
